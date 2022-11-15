ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Refinery29

Why Queer Couples Are Rushing To Get Married Right Now

April and Aly had a wedding planned for March 2023. But then, things got complicated. The wedding was supposed to be the culmination of a partnership years in the making: a big ceremony, then an even bigger party, everyone basking in the early spring sunshine of Sanford, Florida. April and Aly MacKenzie had known each other for 18 years, and been dating for six. It was the easiest choice in the world to make—a no-brainer.
SANFORD, FL
The Independent

Faith groups split over bill to protect same-sex marriage

Among U.S. faith leaders and denominations, there are sharp differences over the bill advancing in the Senate that would protect same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law. The measure, a high priority for congressional Democrats, won a key test vote Wednesday when 12 Senate Republicans joined all Democrats to forward the bill for a final vote in the coming days. At least 10 GOP senators were needed for that to happen.On Tuesday, one of the most prominent conservative-leaning denominations -- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints -- came out in favor of the legislation. But the U.S. Conference...
MISSOURI STATE
The Hill

Will the Supreme Court impose a Republican government on the US?

We often hear about the United States having a “republican form of government.” That comes directly from Article IV, Section 4, of the U.S. Constitution, which emphatically proclaims: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government.”. The ultra-conservative majority...
WISCONSIN STATE
BBC

Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why

Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
LOUISIANA STATE
AOL Corp

Mormon Church comes out in support of same-sex marriage law

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Tuesday it would back proposed federal legislation to safeguard same-sex marriages, marking the latest show of support for the measure from conservative-leaning groups. The nearly 17-million member, Utah-based faith said in a statement that church...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Senate on verge of history with same-sex marriage vote

The Senate is set to move Wednesday toward enshrining marriage equality into federal law, a historic moment that elected leaders across the political spectrum say represents a milestone for Congress and the nation. “Just a few years ago, there would not be the support there is today for protecting the marriages of people in interracial […]
UTAH STATE
CNN

Voters in four states approve effort to wipe slavery and indentured servitude off the books

CNN — Voters in five states on Tuesday were asked whether to update their states’ constitutions to remove slavery and indentured servitude as potential punishments. Although the 13th Amendment to the US Constitution prohibited slavery in 1865, it allowed an exception “for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted,” and the proposed amendments asked voters to either explicitly rule out slavery and indentured servitude as potential punishments or remove the terms from state law altogether.
ALABAMA STATE
Mother Jones

The US Just Got One Step Closer to Codifying Same-Sex Marriage

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The vast majority of Americans—and, apparently, the Mormon church—support legal same-sex marriage. So, I’m not sure which is more surprising: that 12 Republicans voted to move forward with a vote codifying it in federal law, or that 37 voted against doing so.
WISCONSIN STATE
KSDK

Ballot measure results on abortion, marijuana legalization, slavery

WASHINGTON — Besides picking elected representatives, voters across the country will be deciding key state ballot measures and propositions during the 2022 elections. This year's topics cover a wide range including abortion, marijuana, slavery, constitutional provisions, guns, gambling and reshaping the ways voters cast ballots in coming elections. Millions...
COLORADO STATE
WRDW-TV

Senate passes bill that would protect same-sex, interracial unions

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia couples and supporters of same-sex marriage and interracial marriage are breathing a sigh of relief following the passage of a landmark vote in the U.S Senate. In a 62-37 vote, the Senate passed legislation Wednesday protecting all marriages from state or Supreme Court interference.
GEORGIA STATE

