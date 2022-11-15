Read full article on original website
If the Supreme Court overturned same-sex marriage rights, how would SC lawmakers react?
Legislative leaders said the issue of same-sex marriage hasn’t been discussed in the State House because there’s no case so far headed to the U.S. Supreme Court that could overturn the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision.
Refinery29
Why Queer Couples Are Rushing To Get Married Right Now
April and Aly had a wedding planned for March 2023. But then, things got complicated. The wedding was supposed to be the culmination of a partnership years in the making: a big ceremony, then an even bigger party, everyone basking in the early spring sunshine of Sanford, Florida. April and Aly MacKenzie had known each other for 18 years, and been dating for six. It was the easiest choice in the world to make—a no-brainer.
Faith groups split over bill to protect same-sex marriage
Among U.S. faith leaders and denominations, there are sharp differences over the bill advancing in the Senate that would protect same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law. The measure, a high priority for congressional Democrats, won a key test vote Wednesday when 12 Senate Republicans joined all Democrats to forward the bill for a final vote in the coming days. At least 10 GOP senators were needed for that to happen.On Tuesday, one of the most prominent conservative-leaning denominations -- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints -- came out in favor of the legislation. But the U.S. Conference...
Bipartisan Senate group says they are 'confident' they have the votes necessary to codify same-sex marriage
The bipartisan group working on legislation to codify same-sex marriage has the votes needed for the bill to pass and is urging leadership to put it on the floor for a vote as soon as possible, multiple sources told CNN.
Senators set to vote on bill to codify Supreme Court’s same-sex marriage protections
The Senate is set to vote this week on a bill to codify the Supreme Court’s same-sex marriage protections after a bipartisan group of senators unveiled a deal earlier Monday, signaling they believe they have the votes to get past a filibuster and move the measure to President Biden’s desk.
Will the Supreme Court impose a Republican government on the US?
We often hear about the United States having a “republican form of government.” That comes directly from Article IV, Section 4, of the U.S. Constitution, which emphatically proclaims: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government.”. The ultra-conservative majority...
BBC
Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why
Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
Senate same-sex marriage bill says people with 'diverse beliefs about the role of gender in marriage' are 'due proper respect'
Senators sought to gain Republican support by amending the bill, which sailed through the House in July. They say they're confident it will now pass.
AOL Corp
Where is weed legal? How Kentucky compares to 37 states that allow medical marijuana
After a bill that would legalize and regulate medical marijuana in Kentucky stalled in Senate, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday he’s taking executive actions on the issue. The first executive order Beshear signed during a live-streamed news conference allows Kentuckians to possess small amounts of medical marijuana provided they...
AOL Corp
Mormon Church comes out in support of same-sex marriage law
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Tuesday it would back proposed federal legislation to safeguard same-sex marriages, marking the latest show of support for the measure from conservative-leaning groups. The nearly 17-million member, Utah-based faith said in a statement that church...
Same-sex marriage faces Senate test with uncertain future
If the Senate votes to move forward with the legislation, a final vote could come as soon as this week, or by the end of the month, while Democrats still control the House.
Senate advances same-sex marriage protections
Senator Ben Sasse was the lone US Senator to not vote. According to Politico, he's currently home in Nebraska after his wife had a medical incident.
Senate on verge of history with same-sex marriage vote
The Senate is set to move Wednesday toward enshrining marriage equality into federal law, a historic moment that elected leaders across the political spectrum say represents a milestone for Congress and the nation. “Just a few years ago, there would not be the support there is today for protecting the marriages of people in interracial […]
KETV.com
Nebraska State Senator plans another attempt to legalize medical marijuana in the Unicameral
Nebraska State Senator Anna Wishart announces her plan to introduce another medical marijuana bill in the Unicameral in the next session. In a post on twitter, Senator Wishart says there is growing evidence showing the benefits for reducing seizures and relieving pain. The lawmaker also says it can lower the need for opioid use.
Voters in four states approve effort to wipe slavery and indentured servitude off the books
CNN — Voters in five states on Tuesday were asked whether to update their states’ constitutions to remove slavery and indentured servitude as potential punishments. Although the 13th Amendment to the US Constitution prohibited slavery in 1865, it allowed an exception “for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted,” and the proposed amendments asked voters to either explicitly rule out slavery and indentured servitude as potential punishments or remove the terms from state law altogether.
Senate clears hurdle to move gay marriage bill toward final passage
The Senate moved forward a bill that would codify gay marriage after receiving support from both Democrats and Republicans.
The US Just Got One Step Closer to Codifying Same-Sex Marriage
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The vast majority of Americans—and, apparently, the Mormon church—support legal same-sex marriage. So, I’m not sure which is more surprising: that 12 Republicans voted to move forward with a vote codifying it in federal law, or that 37 voted against doing so.
KSDK
Ballot measure results on abortion, marijuana legalization, slavery
WASHINGTON — Besides picking elected representatives, voters across the country will be deciding key state ballot measures and propositions during the 2022 elections. This year's topics cover a wide range including abortion, marijuana, slavery, constitutional provisions, guns, gambling and reshaping the ways voters cast ballots in coming elections. Millions...
Tennessee senators attempt to block marriage equality bill
Tennessee's Republican Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn tried Wednesday to block a bill that would make same-sex marriage and interracial marriage federal law.
WRDW-TV
Senate passes bill that would protect same-sex, interracial unions
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia couples and supporters of same-sex marriage and interracial marriage are breathing a sigh of relief following the passage of a landmark vote in the U.S Senate. In a 62-37 vote, the Senate passed legislation Wednesday protecting all marriages from state or Supreme Court interference.
