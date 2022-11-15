ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

fox4news.com

Lockdown at UNT Health and Science Center in Fort Worth lifted

FORT WORTH, Texas - The UNT Health and Science Center in Fort Worth was placed on lockdown for a time Wednesday afternoon. Fort Worth police said they were called to assist the UNT Police Department after they received a report of a possible person with a weapon on campus. This...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Frisco ISD restricts student bathroom use based on gender

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco Independent School District changes its rules to require students to use bathrooms and changing rooms that align with the gender assigned at birth. The school board passed that policy at its meeting Monday night. Trustees said accommodations will be made for students who ask to...
FRISCO, TX
aisd.net

Sisters subbed in Arlington ISD, now full-time teachers

If you’re not sure what it takes to be a substitute teacher in the Arlington ISD, you can always ask Duff Elementary fourth-grade teacher Tori Kennedy for some advice. If that’s not good enough, you can head over to Butler Elementary where second-grade teacher Yssa Gilmore would probably offer up some similar tips.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

City of Ferris seeing great success with free healthcare program

FERRIS, Texas - A small North Texas town is getting international attention for offering free health care to all residents. FOX 4 first reported in May when the city of Ferris made its announcement. Now that the healthcare service has started, we wanted to see how it's working. "There is...
FERRIS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DeSoto ISD Reviews Altercation Caught on Camera Between Security, Students

Troubling video is at the heart of a DeSoto Independent School District investigation after district personnel says one member of a security team fired pepper-ball pellets at students. The district said it started at DeSoto High School with a fight in the cafeteria and escalated. A viewer sent NBC 5...
DESOTO, TX
advocatemag.com

Highlander School to close after 57 years

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Jill Reed’s announcement came as a shock to assembled teachers and parents. After 57 years teaching students in preschool through sixth grade, Highlander School will close its doors at the end of this school year. “On behalf of the entire Reed/Woodring family, we have found...
DALLAS, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Denton, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

DENTON, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Parish Announces Next Head of School

Parish Episcopal School named Dr. Matthew J. Rush its new head of school, effective July 2023. The national search began in January 2022, consisting of interviews and community meet and greets over an about 10-month period. Rush brings more than 25 years of experience in education, most recently having served...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Allen ISD presents controversial rezoning plan, final vote set

ALLEN, Texas - Families in Allen got their first chance to directly address the school board over a plan to close two elementary schools. Trustees presented the plan to redraw the district’s boundary lines during Monday night’s school board meeting. They said schools on Allen’s west side are overcrowded.
ALLEN, TX
irvingweekly.com

Irving Firefighters Fight Blaze at Apartments in North Irving

At 2:40 pm on Nov. 14, Irving Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 3515 Coker St in North Irving near MacArthur High School. The first units were on scene at 2:44 pm, reported heavy smoke, and shortly thereafter upgraded to a second alarm. The Fire was called under control at 3:04 pm.
IRVING, TX
Local Profile

Medical City Plano Is The First Texan Hospital To Adopt Surgical Robot

As reported previously by Local Profile, Collin County is becoming a hub for technology and its effects are reaching not just the industry, but also residents. Roughly two months after McKinney public library became the first library in Texas to use automatic robots on the public floor, Momentis Surgical, a medical device company, announced on Monday that Medical City Plano will be the first medical facility to adopt a surgical robot arm for transvaginal gynecological procedures.
PLANO, TX
QSR magazine

Salad and Go Announces Five Openings in Dallas-Forth Worth Market

Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today five new locations coming before the end of the year to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Of the five new openings, four mark the brand’s first-time entry into their respective cities of Grand Prairie, Allen, Rockwall...
ALLEN, TX

