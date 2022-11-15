Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Frisco ISD Will Consider Student Bathroom and Library Book PoliciesLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
Denton Voters Approved Measure to Decriminalize MarijuanaLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Lockdown at UNT Health and Science Center in Fort Worth lifted
FORT WORTH, Texas - The UNT Health and Science Center in Fort Worth was placed on lockdown for a time Wednesday afternoon. Fort Worth police said they were called to assist the UNT Police Department after they received a report of a possible person with a weapon on campus. This...
fox4news.com
Frisco ISD restricts student bathroom use based on gender
FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco Independent School District changes its rules to require students to use bathrooms and changing rooms that align with the gender assigned at birth. The school board passed that policy at its meeting Monday night. Trustees said accommodations will be made for students who ask to...
aisd.net
Sisters subbed in Arlington ISD, now full-time teachers
If you’re not sure what it takes to be a substitute teacher in the Arlington ISD, you can always ask Duff Elementary fourth-grade teacher Tori Kennedy for some advice. If that’s not good enough, you can head over to Butler Elementary where second-grade teacher Yssa Gilmore would probably offer up some similar tips.
fox4news.com
City of Ferris seeing great success with free healthcare program
FERRIS, Texas - A small North Texas town is getting international attention for offering free health care to all residents. FOX 4 first reported in May when the city of Ferris made its announcement. Now that the healthcare service has started, we wanted to see how it's working. "There is...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Lockdown Over at UNT Health Science Center After Warning of ‘Potential for Violence'
The UNT Health Science Center west of downtown Fort Worth was under lockdown for about two hours Wednesday afternoon due to an unspecified threat. Someone tweeted from the UNTHSC Twitter account that there was "potential for violence" and people were ordered to "seek shelter immediately." The entire message sent at...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DeSoto ISD Reviews Altercation Caught on Camera Between Security, Students
Troubling video is at the heart of a DeSoto Independent School District investigation after district personnel says one member of a security team fired pepper-ball pellets at students. The district said it started at DeSoto High School with a fight in the cafeteria and escalated. A viewer sent NBC 5...
Frisco ISD school board approves plan to regulate school bathroom use
The Frisco ISD school board has approved a plan to regulate school bathroom use. Last night, the school board signed off on a new policy insisting students must use the bathroom that corresponds to their biological sex.
advocatemag.com
Highlander School to close after 57 years
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Jill Reed’s announcement came as a shock to assembled teachers and parents. After 57 years teaching students in preschool through sixth grade, Highlander School will close its doors at the end of this school year. “On behalf of the entire Reed/Woodring family, we have found...
Denton, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Guyer High School basketball team will have a game with Denton High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Lewisville ISD board discusses 2023-24 academic calendar
The Lewisville ISD board of trustees discussed four academic calendar options during its Nov. 14 board meeting. The board did not vote on the calendar during the meeting. It will vote on an official 2023-24 academic calendar during its Dec. 12 board meeting. There are four calendar options that a...
peoplenewspapers.com
Parish Announces Next Head of School
Parish Episcopal School named Dr. Matthew J. Rush its new head of school, effective July 2023. The national search began in January 2022, consisting of interviews and community meet and greets over an about 10-month period. Rush brings more than 25 years of experience in education, most recently having served...
starlocalmedia.com
Collin College students to earn credentials through apprenticeship program with Raytheon Intelligence and Space
Nestled in a building on the Raytheon Intelligence and Space campus in McKinney, a group of local leaders sealed the deal on a partnership that aims to forge a jobs pipeline in the community. On Monday, a partnership between Raytheon Intelligence and Space, Collin College and the U.S. Department of...
Beloved Late Carrollton Officer Steve Nothem’s wife: 'He was always willing to help everyone, the biggest sweetheart'
CARROLLTON, Texas — As the Grand Prairie Police Department is in mourning, the Carrollton Police Department is still grieving after Officer Steve Nothem was killed in October while helping at a traffic stop. And, for the first time, we’re hearing from his heartbroken wife. Cristal Nothem walked down...
fox4news.com
Dallas barber who inspired hundreds honored with Texas historical marker
DALLAS - A Texas historical marker was placed outside of Fair Park on Monday for Johnny Graham, founder of Graham's Barber Shops and Graham's Barber College. Johnny Graham died in 1990, but what he created continues and his work and name will always be remembered. "By his work and by...
Frisco police seek purse-snatching suspects
Police in Frisco have issued a warning to shoppers to be on alert after a series of purse-snatching incidents in the past few days. Police believe two of the incidents may involve the same suspect.
fox4news.com
Allen ISD presents controversial rezoning plan, final vote set
ALLEN, Texas - Families in Allen got their first chance to directly address the school board over a plan to close two elementary schools. Trustees presented the plan to redraw the district’s boundary lines during Monday night’s school board meeting. They said schools on Allen’s west side are overcrowded.
DeSoto ISD investigating after officer uses pepper spray to quell massive brawl on campus
The DeSoto school district is investigating after a security guard pepper sprayed students during a massive fight. It happened last Friday after a brawl broke out at DeSoto High school
irvingweekly.com
Irving Firefighters Fight Blaze at Apartments in North Irving
At 2:40 pm on Nov. 14, Irving Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 3515 Coker St in North Irving near MacArthur High School. The first units were on scene at 2:44 pm, reported heavy smoke, and shortly thereafter upgraded to a second alarm. The Fire was called under control at 3:04 pm.
Medical City Plano Is The First Texan Hospital To Adopt Surgical Robot
As reported previously by Local Profile, Collin County is becoming a hub for technology and its effects are reaching not just the industry, but also residents. Roughly two months after McKinney public library became the first library in Texas to use automatic robots on the public floor, Momentis Surgical, a medical device company, announced on Monday that Medical City Plano will be the first medical facility to adopt a surgical robot arm for transvaginal gynecological procedures.
QSR magazine
Salad and Go Announces Five Openings in Dallas-Forth Worth Market
Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today five new locations coming before the end of the year to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Of the five new openings, four mark the brand’s first-time entry into their respective cities of Grand Prairie, Allen, Rockwall...
Comments / 0