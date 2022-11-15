ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

UpNorthLive.com

Gov. Whitmer announces contest to name turkey to be pardoned

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- With Thanksgiving less than a week away, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michiganders to submit names for the first turkey that she will pardon since taking office. The winning name will be announced Monday, November 21. “My fellow Michiganders, Thanksgiving is just around the corner,” said...
'Business as usual,' road crews prepared to handle snowstorm

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The National Weather Serviced has predicted a snowstorm that could bring nearly a foot of snow to parts of northern Michigan. But despite staff shortages at some road commissions, they're ready to meet the challenge. Another story: NFL moves Bills vs Browns game to Detroit due...
Snow, cold temperatures continue through the weekend

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- After a snowy week there will be one last push of snow and wind which will pass through Saturday into early Sunday. After Sunday we get a few days of a break which will take us to the Thanksgiving holiday. Lots of snow fell Thursday night...
Teen taken into custody on felony charge after shooting in Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the shooting of a 16-year-old that happened Nov. 10. Detectives tracked down a 15-year-old boy from Holland Thursday in connection to the shooting, according to the sheriff's office. The teenage suspect was taken to Ottawa County Youth...
