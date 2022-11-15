Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan Democrats use midterm momentum to push for top 2024 primary spot
LANSING, Mich. — Following the party's success in the 2022 midterm election, Michigan Democrats continue to advocate for the state to become one of the first in the nation to weigh in on the Democratic nominee for president in 2024. The Michigan Democratic Party is pushing to put the...
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer announces contest to name turkey to be pardoned
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- With Thanksgiving less than a week away, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michiganders to submit names for the first turkey that she will pardon since taking office. The winning name will be announced Monday, November 21. “My fellow Michiganders, Thanksgiving is just around the corner,” said...
UpNorthLive.com
'Business as usual,' road crews prepared to handle snowstorm
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The National Weather Serviced has predicted a snowstorm that could bring nearly a foot of snow to parts of northern Michigan. But despite staff shortages at some road commissions, they're ready to meet the challenge. Another story: NFL moves Bills vs Browns game to Detroit due...
UpNorthLive.com
2 dead after suffering cardiac events trying to clear snow in heavy NY snowstorm
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTV) — Two people have died in New York in connection to the snowstorm that has dumped snow across western and northern parts of the state at a rapid pace, officials said Friday. Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz said two males died after suffering a cardiac...
UpNorthLive.com
Snow, cold temperatures continue through the weekend
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- After a snowy week there will be one last push of snow and wind which will pass through Saturday into early Sunday. After Sunday we get a few days of a break which will take us to the Thanksgiving holiday. Lots of snow fell Thursday night...
UpNorthLive.com
Teen taken into custody on felony charge after shooting in Holland
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the shooting of a 16-year-old that happened Nov. 10. Detectives tracked down a 15-year-old boy from Holland Thursday in connection to the shooting, according to the sheriff's office. The teenage suspect was taken to Ottawa County Youth...
Comments / 0