Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Yardbarker
Titans at Packers: Three bold predictions for 'Thursday Night Football'
The red-hot Tennessee Titans will open up the NFL Week 11 slate against the Green Bay Packers inside Lambeau Field on Amazon Prime Thursday night. Tennessee has won six of its past seven after an ugly 0-2 start to the season. Its only loss during this span was a 20-17 overtime defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs back in Week 9.
fantasypros.com
Amari Rodgers released by Packers
The Green Bay Packers have released WR and return man Amari Rodgers ahead of their Week 11 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. (packers.com) Rodgers, drafted out of Clemson in the 2021 NFL Draft, struggled to see the field on offense, spending most of his time on special teams. Rodgers never played more than 50% of the team's offensive snaps in a game in his season and a half and fumbled the ball seven times, five times this season. Rodgers is just 23 and in his sophomore, and he could be picked up by a team via the waiver wire.
Why Aaron Rodgers won't decide if Tennessee Titans beat Green Bay Packers
When the Tennessee Titans' next opponents have been at their best this season, they've looked an awful lot like the Titans. The Titans (6-3) battle the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime). The Packers haven't looked like their usual selves this season, averaging 18.5 points per game compared to last season's 26.5 and having turned the ball over more times in 10 games (15) than they did all of last season (13). But even amid the turnovers and struggles, the Packers and coach Matt LaFleur still have a run game that has produced 199 or more yards in four games this season, more than any team other than the Chicago Bears.
Packers Take Chance on ex-Vikings Wideout
The Green Bay Packers signed veteran wide receiver Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. Last season, he was a candidate to compete for receiver snaps with K.J. Osborn but instead spent the majority of the year as Minnesota’s punt returner. The Vikings went a different route for 2022, and now we may see who was right.
Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday: Our scouting report, score prediction
When two banged-up teams that haven't exactly been lighting up scoreboards this season meet on short rest, don't be surprised if the result is a sloppy football game. The Tennessee Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime / News Channel 5). The quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday came at a bad time for both teams; the Titans and Packers both released injury reports with 17 players on them Monday, including both teams' starting quarterbacks and running backs and perennial All-Pro candidates like Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.
Aaron Rodgers, Packers in desperate mode facing Titans
Aaron Rodgers has won plenty of games throughout his career so it's no surprise he's been successful on Thursday nights, going 11-5
Who are the Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers officials?
The lead referee for Thursday's game between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers is Bill Vinovich. Vinovich is in his 14th season as an NFL referee, split into two stints. Tennessee is 9-3 in games he officiates, including wins vs. Indianapolis and at Jacksonville last season. He also refereed the Packers' Week 1 loss at Minnesota earlier this year.
Yardbarker
Texans Claim WR Amari Rodgers Off Waivers From Packers
The Texans held the No. 1 waiver claim and therefore didn’t have to wait until 4 pm EST to claim Rodgers from Green Bay. Rodgers, 23, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-ACC as a senior. The Packers drafted Rodgers with pick No. 85 overall in the third round in the 2021 NFL Draft.
It’s Much Tougher for Green Bay Packers Fans to R-E-L-A-X This Time Around
Technically, it's not a must-win situation for the Green Bay Packers, but life will be easier for them if they knock off the Tennessee Titans. The post It’s Much Tougher for Green Bay Packers Fans to R-E-L-A-X This Time Around appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
Packers attempt to contain Henry as Titans head to Lambeau
TENNESSEE (6-3) at GREEN BAY (4-6) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Titans 40-14 on Dec. 27, 2020, at Green Bay. LAST WEEK: Titans won 17-10 over Denver Broncos at home; Packers won 31-28 over Dallas Cowboys in overtime at home. TITANS OFFENSE: OVERALL (32), RUSH...
