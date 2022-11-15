Read full article on original website
Related
Danish TV Has Live Broadcast Shut Down in Qatar: 'You're Threatening Us'
Danish broadcaster TV2 was shut down during a live broadcast when one of their reporters, Rasmus Tantholdt, was confronted by Qatari security officials.
‘Disappointing and unsurprising’: Qatar 2022 organisers reject ‘fake fan’ claims
The Qatar 2022 Supreme Committee has rejected accusations there are fake paid football fans at the World Cup, after videos of Indian expats cheering on the England team in Doha went viral on social media
ESPN
Qatar authorities apologises for threatening Danish film crew at World Cup
Qatar's Supreme Committee said it has apologised after a Danish film crew were threatened by security staff live on air as they broadcast in the capital Doha ahead of the World Cup. TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was speaking as part of a live broadcast when he was approached by security...
Qatari official threatens to break reporter’s camera during live World Cup broadcast
A Qatari official threatened to break a Danish reporter’s camera during a live broadcast on Wednesday, 16 November, days before the World Cup.TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was broadcasting in Doha when staff approached him, trying to obscure the camera lens.The journalist presented his press accreditation, but a security guard claimed the camera would be destroyed if they did not stop recording.“‘You want to break it? Go ahead. You’re threatening us by breaking the camera,” Tantholdt said.Tantholdt said they received an apology from the Qatar International Media Office and the Qatar Supreme Commitee.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Prince William presents each England player their World Cup shirtMoment Qatar World Cup ambassador describes homosexuality as ‘damage in the mind’Qatar World Cup: Who will England take on in the group stage?
Qatari World Cup organizers apologize to Danish TV crew
Qatari World Cup organizers have apologized to a Danish television station whose live broadcast from a street in Doha was interrupted by officials who threatened to break camera equipment.Journalists from the TV2 channel “were mistakenly interrupted” late on Tuesday evening, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy acknowledged in a statement.“Upon inspection of the crew’s valid tournament accreditation and filming permit, an apology was made to the broadcaster by on-site security before the crew resumed their activity,” organizers said.Reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was speaking live to a news anchor in Denmark when three men drove up behind him on an...
England’s World Cup games 2022: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar
England face a showdown with neighbours Wales at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contained Wales, and the Welsh beat Ukraine in the final in Cardiff.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to...
Holding the World Cup in Qatar has damaged football and I will not be going | Philipp Lahm
Football should try to expand to new regions, but awarding a World Cup to Qatar was a mistake on a number of levels
Inside the £220-a-day containers fans will stay in at World Cup in Qatar
Qatar has created a “football fan village” using Chinese-made container houses to provide mass accommodation for the World Cup.The 6,000 containers - each costing over £220-a-night - can accommodate up to 12,000 football fans during the event, with a number of communal areas.Footage shows each 16-square-meter room is equipped with a number of appliances, including two single beds, a wardrobe, a pantry, a toilet, an electric fan and an air conditioner.This fan village is located near the city’s Hamad international airport, and is about a 20-minute drive from the nearest stadium.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Football fans cheer on England as team arrives in QatarJames Maddison reveals his father cried over England World Cup call-upSteven Gerrard backs England to win World Cup: ‘We can go all the way’
World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia is set to make its fourth World Cup appearance in 20 years but really have the toughest task of any club trying to get into the knockout stage.
Sporting News
When is the first game of the World Cup? Date, time, first match and stadium for FIFA Qatar 2022
The 2022 FIFA men's World Cup gets underway Sunday, Nov. 20, in Qatar ahead of a month in which 32 teams will compete for international football's biggest prize. The tournament's 22nd edition is being contested in the Middle East for the first time and, in keeping with World Cup traditions, the host nation will line up in the opening match.
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022: Wales push back training ahead of USMNT match as Qatar heat takes its toll
Wales' preparations for their World Cup opener against the USMNT were disrupted on Tuesday with Robert Page's side forced to reschedule their training sessions as they battle soaring temperatures in Qatar. Having initially scheduled their session for 1:30 p.m. local time, the Welsh instead moved to 4 p.m. in the...
The Juxtaposition Hanging Over Qatar’s World Cup
There’s a version of Qatar that officials want projected to the world, and there’s a version that is harder to reconcile amid the pomp and poshness of FIFA's showpiece event.
'Our dreams never came true.' These men helped build Qatar's World Cup, now they are struggling to survive.
Kamal was standing outside a shop with other migrant workers, having finished yet another grueling working day, when he and -- he says -- a few others were arrested this August. Without explanation, the 24-year-old says he was put into a vehicle and, for the next week, kept in a Qatari jail, the location and name of which he does not know.
World Cup organizers defend Qatar residents as 'real fans'
Amid skepticism after days of fan parades in Doha and throngs of people greeting team buses arriving at hotels, World Cup organizers insisted Wednesday the atmosphere is authentic.“Numerous journalists and commentators on social media have questioned whether these are ‘real’ fans,” Qatari tournament organizers said in a statement. “We thoroughly reject these assertions, which are both disappointing and unsurprising.”Many fans who have gathered wearing team colors are originally from India — a cricket-crazed country which never played at a World Cup — and among the large majority of overseas workers in Qatar’s 2.9 million population.Fans traveling from overseas typically...
I’m a gay, unionist, football fan – so how can I watch the Fifa World Cup in Qatar?
Normally in the weeks leading up to a Fifa World Cup, I plan the alarms I need to set to make sure I don’t miss a single kick-off. This year the World Cup is in Qatar. I’m a gay, unionist, football fan, so how do I prepare to watch a World Cup take place in a place where I wouldn’t feel welcomed?
ESPN
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Schedule, previews and how to watch
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is a month-long festival of football, packed with drama and excitement. ESPN is there for it all!. News and features: ESPN's home for everything World Cup. Para la cobertura de la Copa Mundial en español, visite ESPN Deportes. Para a cobertura da Copa...
BBC
World Cup 2022: French president Emmanuel Macron says sport must not be politicised
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. The World Cup should not be a forum for raising...
Dreams of wealth turn to dust for Qatar migrant workers
Hundreds of thousands of people have flocked to Qatar in recent years to work on giant construction schemes as it boosted its infrastructure ahead of the World Cup. Cario arrived in Qatar in 2012, two years after the country was named as the World Cup host.
Comments / 0