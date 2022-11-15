A Qatari official threatened to break a Danish reporter’s camera during a live broadcast on Wednesday, 16 November, days before the World Cup.TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was broadcasting in Doha when staff approached him, trying to obscure the camera lens.The journalist presented his press accreditation, but a security guard claimed the camera would be destroyed if they did not stop recording.“‘You want to break it? Go ahead. You’re threatening us by breaking the camera,” Tantholdt said.Tantholdt said they received an apology from the Qatar International Media Office and the Qatar Supreme Commitee.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Prince William presents each England player their World Cup shirtMoment Qatar World Cup ambassador describes homosexuality as ‘damage in the mind’Qatar World Cup: Who will England take on in the group stage?

1 DAY AGO