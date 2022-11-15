Read full article on original website
Related
Johnny Damon says what all Yankees fans are thinking after Anthony Rizzo contract
As he’s famous for, Johnny Damon would like the New York Yankees to go ahead and steal third base, too, after reaching their initial target. The Yankees completed Part I of their offseason out of nowhere Tuesday evening, just before the deadline to add prospects to their 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. Though New York only promoted one top prospect — Randy Vásquez — they also decided to use a coveted roster spot on someone who might have a bit more impact in 2023: first baseman Anthony Rizzo, whose deal the team announced shortly after it was reported.
Yardbarker
The Astros Reportedly Want To Sign A Former Champion
The Houston Astros have had several key players from their World Series championship team hit the free agent market. Catcher Christian Vazquez, pitcher Justin Verlander, designated hitter Trey Mancini, and first baseman Yuli Gurriel are all now free agents. But it appears that the Astros will be moving swiftly to...
Yardbarker
Jason Heyward’s Comments Have Come Back To Haunt Him
Seven years ago, star outfielder Jason Heyward signed a massive contract with the Chicago Cubs after a year with the rival St. Louis Cardinals. It was later discovered that the Cardinals’ offer to Heyward was actually worth more than what the Cubs offered him, drawing the ire of St. Louis fans.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner hints at bullpen moves this off-season
One of the New York Yankees’ strengths during the 2022 season was their bullpen. Headlined by Michael King and the first-half version of Clay Holmes, the team’s relief arsenal was stellar, at least until injuries began to take hold. The Yankees succumbed to injuries in the bullpen:. The...
Mets Claimed Former Yankees Pitcher On Tuesday
On Tuesday afternoon, a pitcher in Major League Baseball was claimed off of waivers by another team - but might not have to move. Right-handed pitcher Stephen Ridings was claimed off of waivers by the New York Mets this afternoon. The former New York Yankees pitcher moves from the AL to the NL.
Yardbarker
Braves make several roster moves ahead of Rule 5 Draft
Roddery Muñoz, Braden Shewmake, and Darius Vines are now all on the 40-man roster, which prevents them from entering the Rule 5 Draft. In corresponding moves, Silvino Bracho, Guillermo Heredia, and William Woods have all been designated for assignment. This doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of them. Each one of them could choose to ink a minor-league deal with the Braves, which is something to monitor.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner breaks silence on Brian Cashman’s future with team
The New York Yankees have come out of the gate firing in free agency, extending first baseman Anthony Rizzo on a three-year contract with an opt-out after the second season. Rizzo will earn about $17 million per year, receiving the security he desired when he rejected the team’s qualifying offer of $19.65 million. Now, the Yankees will turn their attention to Aaron Judge, but the contract extension of general manager Brian Cashman also looms large.
Yardbarker
Mets stunned by Braves in projected Jacob deGrom deal, via MLB insider
MLB offseason buzz and speculation are in full swing. For the New York Mets, their most polarizing free agent, starting pitcher, Jacob deGrom, has been an obvious talking point in projections by analysts and fans alike all offseason. New York Mets Jacob deGrom signs with Atlanta Braves for just two...
Yankees re-sign lefty slugger | What it means
NEW YORK — The Yankees have re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to NJ Advance Media on Tuesday. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal first reported news of the agreement. The deal is worth between $34 million and $35 million with a third-year...
FOX Sports
Anthony Rizzo re-signs with Yankees; several others reject QO
The MLB’s offseason has begun, and with free agency underway, more than a dozen players had to decide by Tuesday whether they would accept qualifying offers from their respective teams. The final tally: Two players accepted and 12 declined, with two from the latter group already inking new contracts.
Yardbarker
Yankees Considering Brandon Nimmo in Free Agency, MLB Insider Says
The Yankees have two holes to fill in their outfield this offseason. Re-signing Aaron Judge to a monster contract would check one of those boxes, the top item on New York's to-do list. Heck, they might even name the superstar slugger captain in the process. Left field, on the other...
Phillies provide discouraging update on Bryce Harper's injury
All-Star Bryce Harper dealt with an elbow injury for most of the 2022 season, and on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies provided an inauspicious update on the slugger's status for 2023. Speaking during the Phillies end of season media availability, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced that Harper would have...
Yardbarker
The Braves Have Already Shut Down A Major Trade Rumor
Ronald Acuna Jr. played through much pain during the 2022 season. The 24-year-old was coming off of a torn ACL that knocked him out for the back half of the 2021 season and caused him to miss the Atlanta Braves‘ World Series run. Acuna hit .266 with 15 home...
Yardbarker
The Astros May Upgrade At A Key Position
Free agency is finally upon us and soon, some of the biggest names on the market will be signing some large contracts, either with their old teams or with another ballclub. One free agent who is not expected to stay with his old team is Willson Contreras. The Chicago Cubs...
Yardbarker
Report: It’s Dansby Swanson or bust for the Braves in free agency
The MLB offseason is going to have a ton of movement from its biggest stars, and the Braves are sure to be involved once again. Last winter, the club was embroiled in rumors surrounding Freddie Freeman; Braves Country should be prepared for something similar to unfold with Dansby Swanson. Atlanta’s biggest hole is undoubtedly at shortstop, and Swanson is the most obvious candidate. Or is he?
Yardbarker
Former Braves top prospect has been designated for assignment
Especially in Atlanta, Toussaint really shined at times and looked like a guy who could be a frontline starter going forward. Now, he has been let go by the Angels. He could still be outrighted to the minor leagues after being removed from the 40-man roster, but I’d be willing to bet someone gambles on his potential. If someone can unlock him, they’re going to have a special player on their hands. Best of luck, Touki.
Yardbarker
The Athletic predicts Braves lose critical piece of front office this offseason
The Atlanta Braves are one of the best ran organizations in all of sports. From top to bottom, the club is efficient, thorough, and attentive. There isn’t a single facet of the franchise that is poorly run, and it’s why they sit in 2022 with a championship window wide open. Alex Anthopoulos deserves a bulk of the credit, but he couldn’t do what he does so well without his subordinates, specifically Dana Brown, who is responsible for bringing in players like Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider.
Pinstripe Alley
I simulated the 2022-23 Yankees offseason
Every year, SB Nation holds a simulation of the MLB offseason. Thirty volunteers take the role of GM for their favorite MLB squad, are given directives from their “owner,” and set off to build the best possible team. This is my fourth consecutive year as the Yankees’ GM, and this year, my crack team in the front office featured Esteban Rivera, Peter Brody, and Madison Pavich.
Pinstripe Alley
Weighing the Yankees Pursuits to Bring Back Three Critical Position Players
This article is a writing sample as part of consideration for a writing position at Pinstripe Alley. As much as you would love to hear more about Josh Donaldson and IKF, instead I'm going to talk about three of our star players from the 2022 season who became free agents, free agency buzz that would affect them, and what the Yankees might look like with or without them.
Yardbarker
Yankees Mock Trade: Landing a quality pitcher from the Miami Marlins
The offseason for the Yankees has kicked into another gear with all sorts of hypotheticals and rumors running rampant. One guy I haven’t seen a lot of chatter surrounding, and I suppose for obvious reasons, is Jesus Luzardo. Luzardo is a phenomenal pitcher and is one the most intriguing...
Comments / 0