wegotthiscovered.com
Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds
The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event. In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”
thedigitalfix.com
Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies
Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Plans to Shoot an Eight-Episode TV Series Next Year
Quentin Tarantino has disclosed that he has plans to step back into television, looking to shoot an eight-episode series in 2023. The film director shared news of the project Wednesday night while promoting his new book, “Cinema Speculation,” at a New York event hosted by Elvis Mitchell. The filmmaker wasn’t forthright with narrative or production details around the project. Tarantino has worked in television before, directing two episodes of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” in 2005. Since then he has flirted with venturing back, with reports emerging in February that the director was in talks to helm installments of FX’s “Justified”...
wegotthiscovered.com
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
Jennifer Aniston Mourns the Death of Her Father, Soap Star John Aniston: ‘I’ll Love You Till the End of Time’
Jennifer Aniston remembered her father, actor John Aniston, “as one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew,” after he died last week. The elder Aniston — best known for his decades-long work on the soap opera Days of Our Lives — died last Friday, Nov. 11, at the age of 89. A cause of death wasn’t given.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
wegotthiscovered.com
Cate Blanchett’s new movie that held a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is available to watch online this week
Cate Blanchett’s quest to become the most decorated actress of her era is in full swing, with her latest release Tár now destined for a streaming debut. Seeing a ridiculous six-minute standing ovation at its first screening, and an astounding 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomaotes for a significant amount of time, it’s now going beyond cinemas. Originally only shown in select theatres, the Blanchett film is now opened up to the masses.
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy
The director discussed the state of the theatrical experience and reflected on films that "were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max." Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms.
NME
Margot Robbie almost quit acting after “awful” ‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ experience
Margot Robbie has said she almost quit acting after her “awful” experience of fame after The Wolf Of Wall Street. The actor recalled her experience starring in Martin Scorsese‘s film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio at the age of 22, playing the mistress-turned-wife of Jordan Belfort, Naomi Lapaglia. “Something...
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Report Reveals Why They Scrapped Plans for Harry Potter Sequel Films
Warner Bros. can't seem to get enough Harry Potter. Years after they finished the final adaptation of the series' books, WB is still making prequels set in the world of Fantastic Beasts, there's a TV show in the works, and they put a ton of money into that big cast reunion on HBO Max. So, it should be no surprise to anyone that the studio entertained the notion of adapting Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to the screen. The script, which was written for the stage, tells an untold story from the Wizarding World, but also features key characters from the original novels -- something Fantastic Beasts mostly does not have.
Best Batman actors: every star ranked best to worst
With 'The Batman' finally arriving, we pick the best Batman actors to date...
Hugh Jackman reveals 2016 experience that inspired him to return as Wolverine
Ryan Reynolds announces Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Hugh Jackman has revealed what inspired his decision to return as Wolverine. The Australian actor revealed in September that he would reprise the role in the third Deadpool film, despite deciding that the 2017 film Logan would be his final time playing the X-Men character.
Henry Winkler Says He Regrets Turning Down John Travolta's 'Grease' Role: 'I Should've Just Shut Up'
Henry Winkler missed out on some serious greased lightning in a bottle. In an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace that aired over the weekend, the 77-year-old actor said he was offered the role of Danny Zuko in 1978's musical film Grease, which would go on to help cement John Travolta's icon status in Hollywood.
epicstream.com
Tom Holland's Deleted Venom Cameo Explained by New Rumor
Prior to the release of Venom back in 2018, there were rumors that Tom Holland was going to make a cameo appearance in the film. While none of the people involved have confirmed that there were such plans, it still remains to be a well-known rumor amongst the fandom and now a new report has shed some light on why the alleged plan did not end up happening.
ComicBook
Indiana Jones 5 Director James Mangold Reveals Big Tease for Trailer Release Date
The official trailer for Indiana Jones 5 may be arriving very soon. The highly anticipated film from Disney and Lucasfilm may not be arriving in theaters until next summer, but the blockbuster's trailer is going to be arriving before the end of the year. With Avatar : The Way of Water, potentially 2022's biggest movie, set to be released next month, it makes sense that Disney is working to get an Indiana Jones 5 trailer out ahead of it. We'll be seeing footage from the film sometime in the next 30 days, according to director James Mangold.
NME
Emily Blunt says “strong female lead” is “worst thing ever” to read in script
Emily Blunt has said that “strong female leads” are the “worst thing ever”. The actor reflected on the scripts she receives for new projects, saying that she loves characters “with a secret” but dislikes tropes around femininity. Discussing her new role in The English,...
digitalspy.com
Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley's new movies left without release dates
Star Wars alums Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley both have exciting new movies coming out – but both pictures have now been left without release dates. The distribution company STX has undergone a major reconstruction and has since announced it will no longer distribute films but will only act as a production company. That has left a number of major movies without distribution deals and, therefore, release dates.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’
Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
ComicBook
Constantine 2 Director Fighting for Hard R-Rating for Keanu Reeves' Sequel
Constantine 2 is officially in development at Warner Brothers, featuring Keanu Reeves returning as the eponymous antihero. Filmmaker Francis Lawrence is also set to return, helming the picture based on a script being written by Akiva Goldsman. While the first film was R-rated, Lawrence wants to go even further into adult territory this time around. In a recent interview with TheWrap, Lawrence said he felt the first picture was more PG-13 than anything, something he hopes to change with his follow-up.
