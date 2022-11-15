Read full article on original website
Vogue
Bella’s Vintage Prada Boots Work As Hard As She Does
Bella Hadid is undoubtedly the model of the moment, from fronting campaigns for brands like Balenciaga, Fendi and Swarovski, to shutting down Paris Fashion Week with a viral spray-on dress moment at the Coperni spring/summer 2023 show (subsequently inspiring a multitude of Halloween costumes). And when it comes to her personal wardrobe, the model also serves nonstop looks. As any avid fan of Bella’s style knows, she can’t get enough of a particular hot item right now: vintage Prada lug-sole boots.
Ksubi Unveils First European Store on London’s Carnaby Street
Australian denim and streetwear label Ksubi last week unveiled its first stand-alone European store — on Carnaby Street in London, England. Designed by London-based Brinkworth, the space occupies the ground floor and basement of the refurbished former Hearst Magazine office building on the popular shopping street with neighbors including End Clothing, Rolling Store, Replay and Levi’s.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 Craig King, chief executive officer of Ksubi, said the expansion into London marks a milestone in the brand’s two-decade-plus history. “London’s been calling us for some time with...
The fabulous life of billionaire designer Tom Ford, who has designed for Gucci and directed Hollywood movies
Estée Lauder and Tom Ford have inked the luxury industry's biggest deal of 2022 in a $2.8 billion buyout of the American designer's eponymous brand.
intheknow.com
8 classic handbags to snag while they’re on sale at Nordstrom
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Luckily for fashion lovers, there’s really no bad...
Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show
Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign
Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
hypebeast.com
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show
Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
Michelle Obama Steps Out in Denim on Denim & Red Stiletto Boots for ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour with Ellen DeGeneres
Michelle Obama kicked off her book tour for “The Light We Carry” yesterday at the Warner Theater in Washington alongside former talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres. To commemorate the journey, DeGeneres posted a short clip of the pair backstage getting hyped up to go on stage.
Lisa Bonet Gets Casual Chic in Adidas Sneakers & Wide-Leg Pants for Sebastião Salgado’s ‘Amazonia’ Exhibition
Lisa Bonet continues to showcase her elegant and standout style. The actress attended the North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” at California Science Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Bonet stepped out for the exhibition in a semi-monochromatic ensemble featuring a button-down black dress shirt and coordinating wide-leg pants. She topped off her look with a wide-brim, suede hat, a pendant necklace, a key-designed earring, and multi-hued bracelets. Throughout the years, the “Enemy of the State” star has donned various headwear as part of her street-style looks and red-carpet appearances, most notably in the 90s decade, where she incorporated an assortment of...
I visited an Ugg retail store and saw why the beloved early 2000s shoes are making a comeback
Ugg seems to be making a comeback this fall after originally gaining popularity in the early 2000s. Deckers Outdoor Corp, which owns Ugg, reported the brand's sales increased by $28.1 million year-over-year in its most recent quarter. I visited an Ugg store in New York City to see what business...
Kris Jenner Elevates Balenciaga Pajamas With Pointy Heels at Kathy Hilton’s Sant and Abel Holiday Party
Kris Jenner brought a fashionable take to PJ’s while in Los Angeles, celebrating Kathy Hilton’s new collaboration with Australian sleepwear brand Sant and Abel. At Hilton’s home for the festive occasion, Jenner posed in a black silk top and pants by Balenciaga. Covered in the French brand’s “BB” logo, her ensemble gave the appearance of luxe pajamas. The “Kardashians” star’s attire was finished with a sparkling diamond necklace, ring and stud earrings, as well as a silver version of Balenciaga’s hit Hourglass handbag — given a maximalist spin from a coating of gleaming crystals. When it came to footwear, Jenner appeared to complete...
Kim Kardashian Rocks Balenciaga On The Red Carpet After Denying Pete Davidson Reunion — Photos
Multi-hyphenate mogul Kim Kardashian recently stunned fans with her silver tresses, turning heads after hitting the blue carpet in an avant-garde, skin-tight gown over the weekend. On Saturday, November 5, the SKIMS mogul made headlines for her stunning, sultry get-up while attending this year's LACMA Art + Film Gala at...
hypebeast.com
Central Cee Is Jacquemus' Latest Muse
24-year-old Londoner Central Cee is a rapper, songwriter, and now, thanks to Jacquemus, fashion’s latest muse. After attending the French label’s FW22 “LE PAPIER” presentation in Arles, France, earlier this year (and publicly appearing in several of the brand’s older designs), the British artist is now the face of Jacquemus’ Winter 2022 campaign, “Neve World.”
I Check Zara Everyday—These Are The 30 Best Dresses, Knits, and Shoes To Order
I looked at my calendar recently and had no idea I had so many exciting things coming up. I’m getting ready to head ton Upstate New York this weekend for a little fall getaway, next week I’m off to Los Angeles for some warmer weather and to celebrate halloween, and dinners and events planned here in the city. As someone who likes to keep busy and is more on the soical side I love having a calendar this full, but with that being said I need to make sure I have great looks to wear to all of my upcoming fall plans. While I do admit I have expensive taste, I like to keep a budget in mind when I do my shopping and Zara always comes through. They have new arrivals coming in constantly and great pieces that can even pass for designer. Right now dresses, knits and shoes are at the top of my list while shopping and while doing my daily Zara deep dive I found everything I was looking for and then some.
Hypebae
Balenciaga Ditches Twitter
Balenciaga just became the first major fashion brand to leave Twitter, as a result of Elon Musk taking over the platform. The brand joins the likes of celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Shonda Rhimes, both of whom decided to leave the social media platform after Musk announced a series of changes including having to pay for verification and that he’d be bringing back banned accounts, including the likes of former president Donald Trump and music artist Azealia Banks.
Shakira Cozies Up in Oversized Sweatshirt and Chunky Platform Sandals at Son’s Baseball Game
Getting sporty, Shakira attended her son’s baseball game match in Barcelona today repping red and blue hues and chunky black footwear. The “Hips Don’t Lie” songstress shrugged on an oversized hoodie, sporting what looked to be her son’s baseball team logo on the front in large blue font. The large hoodie was thrown over a black tee and paired alongside what appeared to be dark wash denim, which also featured a slouchy fit with wide legs. Shakira wore a red and blue baseball cap to match her sweatshirt and wore her long locks down, peeking out from under her hat.
Kendall Jenner Takes New York in Cozy Sweater & Sold-Out Adidas Samba Sneakers
Kendall Jenner was seen in another casual ensemble in NYC on Wednesday. The model came to the city on Monday to attend the CFDA Awards with several family members and has been enjoying her time in the Big Apple ahead of returning to her home in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, she was seen out and about wearing a dressed-down look. She paired a fuzzy dark gray crewneck sweater with light-wash jeans. Her straight-leg denim offset the deep color of her top. Jenner added rectangular sunglasses and a gold chain purse to the outfit. For her shoes, she slipped back into a pair that...
Katie Holmes Goes Chicly Goth in Leather with Mirrored Pumps for Dr. Barbara Sturm Celebration
Katie Holmes brought out her edgier side in New York City while attending Dr. Barbara Sturm’s spa boutique opening celebration. While arriving at Casa Cruz New York in Midtown to celebrate with Sturm and Malcolm Carfrae, the “Alone Together” star wore an all-black leather ensemble. Her attire featured an oversized collared shirt with silver metal buttons, paired with a matching set of trousers. Completing her grungy attire was a black leather handbag with a thin top-handle strap and red lining, creating a monochrome appearance. Delicate gold stud earrings and a red manicure finished Holmes’ outfit.
Cher, 76, Slays In Bodysuit For Balmain Campaign
Balmain has added a new item to their array of designer pieces and paired up with the legend and moment herself to unveil it to the world. Cher teamed up with the famous French luxury brand to give everyone a glimpse at The Blaze on her Instagram, and this iconic moment is giving us all the feels.
