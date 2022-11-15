Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Surveillance cams: Augusta’s anti-crime hope or slippery slope?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some people are voicing their concerns over cameras the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is putting around Augusta. The cameras are something law enforcement says are helping fight crime. And authorities have the numbers to back it up. The devices are called Flock cameras. They are...
WRDW-TV
More grocery options coming for south Augusta residents
More grocery options coming for south Augusta residents
Augusta Christmas Laser show returning to the Georgia-Carolina Fair grounds in December
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A night out for the entire family is coming to the Georgia-Carolina Fair grounds next month. The Augusta Christmas Laser Show will return December 9th, 10th, and 11th. Those in attendance will enjoy a drive-in like experience complete with vendors. There are two action packed laser shows each night at 7pm and […]
Community-wide Thanksgiving feasts to be held in Augusta, November 17th
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Braswell-Manigault Foundation and Augusta Parks & Recreation are inviting the community to celebrate Thanksgiving! “The Feast Before the Feast” is being held November 17th at McBean, McDuffie Woods or Carrie J. Mays Community Centers. The event is open to all members of the community! From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., folks […]
Back Paddle Brewing draws acclaim in Lincoln County
LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WJBF) – Lincoln County is home to Back Paddle Brewing, the newest brewery in the CSRA. “Lincoln County is a lake community. A lot of people will say it’s a bedroom community. Folks live here but they don’t necessarily work here. We have a large tourism drive, but we still have a large […]
Augusta commission agrees to buy sculpture for $30,000
Augusta commissioners after getting two options decide on which downtown sculpture the city will buy to keep a part of collection
WJBF.com
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2
Augusta University surprises local high school seniors
Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Higher education made its way to a couple of high schools Wednesday. Local students were in for a big surprise from Augusta University- Georgia’s health, sciences and medical college. “AU also gave me the offer to apply for their honors program and their nursing scholars program, which I find incredibly amazing- […]
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected this evening, but we are expecting to return to clear skies late tonight into early Thursday. Temperatures will be chilly this evening in the 40s and then drop to the mid-30s by sunrise Thursday. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph overnight.
After discussion of legal ramifications, Augusta commission moves forward on bridge renaming
The Fifth Street Bridge has a new name, but commissioners discussed potential legal consequences before making the decision.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County goes all-out for Christmas light display in Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is getting ready for its biggest Christmas light display ever. “We’re super excited. This is our largest light display, as well as our largest tree that we’ve ever had,” said Janet Wheatley, programs and events manager for Columbia County. More than...
Georgia Cancer Center hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new expansion
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Wednesday evening, the Georgia Cancer Center will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for its expanded Radiation Therapy building. Medicine and technology are ever-changing and this expanded facility houses new technology to help fight cancer. The expansion was made possible by a $10 million investment from Governor Brian Kemp and state lawmakers, which […]
WRDW-TV
Local mother helps families hold onto their loved ones
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Suicide rates have been on the rise since the start of the pandemic. After the suicide death of her son in 2020, a local mother is honoring his name by spreading kindness. Waynesboro mother Nichole Tootle lost her son Kyle Knudsen to suicide in 2020 when...
WRDW-TV
Staffer charged over restraint of Evans Elementary pupil
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A paraprofessional at Evans Elementary was charged with simple battery against a student and has resigned, according to the Columbia County School District. It happened after administrators at Evans Elementary and the school resource officer responded to an incident Thursday in which a paraprofessional used improper...
WJBF.com
Herschel Walker visits Augusta in "Evict Warnock" bus tour for runoff election
Herschel Walker visits Augusta in "Evict Warnock" bus tour for runoff election
WRDW-TV
Assault with a hot dog gets out of hand in Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a drunk car passenger slapped a driver in the face with a hot dog, things went downhill fast, according to Columbia County deputies. The drama unfolded just before 9 p.m. Friday, when Columbia County deputies were called to the McDonald’s at 4090 Jimmie Dyess Parkway.
WRDW-TV
Augusta Tech gets 3rd $1M gift to rev up auto repair training center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Technical College has gotten another $1 million donation to help develop its new automotive service training center in the Laney Walker Neighborhood. The gift from the Knox Foundation comes on the heels of two other $1 million gifts – from Augusta National Golf Club and...
WRDW-TV
Knife confiscated from Grovetown Middle School student
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just days after an earlier threat at Grovetown Middle School, the campus had another problem Monday. Parents were told that “school administrators were made aware of a rumor that a student had a weapon on campus.”. One further investigation, a kitchen knife was discovered in...
wfxg.com
SRP Park hosts Beans & Brews Cookoff
NORTH AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Today at SRP Park, an all-new event "Beans & Brews Chili Cook-off" was introduced to the community. It's a revamp of the previous "World Series Chili Cook-off" that happened in 2017 at Lake Olmstead. Fifteen teams participated in the cook-off, each of them bringing out...
wfxg.com
Richmond County School Board election winner found dead from suicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an elected official in the county. According to the sheriff's office, the deputies are on the 1000 block of Alexander Dr. The Richmond County Coroner's Office confirms twenty-year-old Tyrique Robinson died of suicide. Robinson was recently elected to the Richmond County School Board.
