E-scooter battery pack explodes and sparks house fire in Hampshire

Firefighters are tackling a blaze that took hold at a farm in a village in Angus. Crews were called to Myreside Farm in Inverkeilor at about 17:50 while large plumes of smoke were spotted across the skyline. Residents heard explosions from the site as they captured footage of the flames.
A family home was gutted by a fire caused by an electronic vape that was left charging unattended, a fire service said. Five crews were called to the house on Jersey Road, Maldon, Essex, at 13:40 GMT on Tuesday. A first floor bedroom was "engulfed in flames" before it spread...
Firefighters have released dramatic video footage showing an electric scooter's battery pack exploding causing a house fire.Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) was alerted to the blaze at the property in Warren Close, Bordon, at 7pm on Sunday November 13.A spokesman for the service said: "Firefighters in breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze using hose reel jets before ventilating the property."The occupiers were assisted from the property, with one casualty assessed by ambulance paramedics."HFRS is urging householders to carry out checks of their electrical equipment to prevent similar incidents.
A jogger crossing the road was killed by a police car responding to a 999 call as it struck her at 62mph in a 40 zone, an inquest has ruled. Supermarket manager Kimberly Cameron, 27, died after a cop hit her while on his way to an emergency where two children were trapped in a car on fire.
A BOY who was crushed by a collapsed wall in a tragic accident reportedly lay dying for two hours before his mum found the scene when she called him for dinner. Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, died at a home in Essex on Friday night with the boy's mum Charmaine Lee making the horror discovery.
One adult has died and several children were seriously injured after a car and truck crashed on Wednesday morning. Perth Children's Hospital said one child is in a critical condition and four children are stable after they were rushed to the hospital following the crash. An adult in a station...
A jogger was killed by a police car being driven on the wrong side of the road as it responded to a 999 call, an inquest heard yesterday. Supermarket manager Kimberley Cameron, 27, was hit as PC Philip Duthie drove the car with its sirens on, the court was told.
Residents in a Sydney suburb have been left outraged after their neighbour took it upon herself to request a 'no parking' sign be set up outside her house. The no parking zone was requested by a woman in Penshurst, in the city's south, after she complained about other cars blocking her view while coming out of her driveway.
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
Three people have died after a horrific crash between two vehicles on a country road near Cirencester this morning. A Ford Transit Connect van and a Ford Focus smashed into each other on the B4425 Bibury Road around 8.50am. The driver of the van, aged 51 and the passenger in...
A man has died after a construction traffic incident at Hinkley Point C power station in Somerset.Emergency services were called to the site at about 8.30am on Sunday to reports that a man had been injured by machinery.Despite the efforts of the ambulance service, the man died a short time later, Avon and Somerset Police said.We are very sad to confirm that one of our team was involved in a fatal construction traffic incident this morning during planned work activitiesNigel CannThe incident happened during “planned work activities”, EDF Energy said.The company is involved in the construction of a new, twin reactor nuclear...
Police are investigating the death of an 88-year-old woman who was allegedly attacked by a fellow resident at a care home in Bedfordshire. Sheila Hartman, who had dementia, was taken to hospital with head injuries last month - and died the same day. Her son, Richard Uridge, told the BBC...
Firefighters believe a blaze at a stable was started deliberately. Crews from Kingswood, Yate and Hicks Gate were called to Westerleigh Road in Pucklechurch, near Bristol, on Friday at 22:31 GMT. Part of a building, including the roof, was destroyed and horses were "shaking" after the blaze, their owner said.
Attempts to save a child victim of a crash that claimed five lives failed despite efforts at resuscitation, a police officer has told a court. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, denies causing the deaths of his son Lorenzo Ciociola, Frances Saliba, Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid and Evalyn Collie by driving dangerously near Keith in July 2018.
Two pilots who crashed their light aircraft into the English Channel off the coast of Jersey were rescued by Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) volunteers on Thursday, 3 November.The pair were undergoing refresher training when their engine lost power, forcing them to ditch the plane.Three Jersey RNLI lifeboats battled through 2-3m swells, rain and winds of up to 35mph to reach the pilots, who escaped the sinking plane and climbed inside a liferaft with a personal locator beacon.“If the RNLI hadn’t rescued us it would have been a different story,” pilot Paul Clifford said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tanzania: Rescuers form human chain to save passengers after plane crashes into lakeLabour MP expects ‘landslide’ votes for Hancock to eat crocodile anus on I’m a CelebPolice swarm suspect after ‘throwing eggs at King Charles and Queen Consort’ in York
People have been put in an "unbearable" situation after the top three floors of a fire-risk tower block were evacuated in the late evening, a resident said. Suffolk County Council asked those living on floors seven to nine to leave Cardinal Lofts in Ipswich on Tuesday. It said a new...
A Texan firefighter who got locked out of his station had a lucky break when he was let back in - by his training dog. This video shows Koda the clever pup jumping up to press on the door’s bar to let him back inside. He became stranded when...
Highland councillors have raised concerns about the availability of firefighters in their areas. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said, like the rest of the UK, it was facing recruitment challenges. But Caithness and Sutherland councillors said it meant there were times when there was no fire cover for...
