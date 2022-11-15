ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E-scooter battery pack explodes and sparks house fire in Hampshire

By Oliver Browning
 2 days ago

Hampshire fire and rescue service have shared footage of the moment an electric scooter’s battery pack burst into flames, sparking a house fire .

Firefighters were called to the property in Bordon to tackle the blaze on Sunday evening (13 November).

A couple living at the house were evacuated, and a man was treated by paramedics.

The fire occurred on the eve of Electrical Fire Safety Week, a campaign run in partnership with the Home Office to promote electrical fire safety in the home.

Firefighters have released dramatic video footage showing an electric scooter's battery pack exploding causing a house fire.Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) was alerted to the blaze at the property in Warren Close, Bordon, at 7pm on Sunday November 13.A spokesman for the service said: "Firefighters in breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze using hose reel jets before ventilating the property."The occupiers were assisted from the property, with one casualty assessed by ambulance paramedics."HFRS is urging householders to carry out checks of their electrical equipment to prevent similar incidents.
