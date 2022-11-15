E-scooter battery pack explodes and sparks house fire in Hampshire

Hampshire fire and rescue service have shared footage of the moment an electric scooter’s battery pack burst into flames, sparking a house fire .

Firefighters were called to the property in Bordon to tackle the blaze on Sunday evening (13 November).

A couple living at the house were evacuated, and a man was treated by paramedics.

The fire occurred on the eve of Electrical Fire Safety Week, a campaign run in partnership with the Home Office to promote electrical fire safety in the home.

