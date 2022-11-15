ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Trump shares demon god, child sacrifice conspiracies hours before 2024 announcement

By Gustaf Kilander
 3 days ago

Donald Trump appears to be openly courting conspiracy theorists as he seeks support ahead of his expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement.

“Hopefully TODAY will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social in the early hours of Tuesday just hours after reposting an image shared by a platform user called “God_Bless_Trump” who posted a warning of demon gods taking charge.

The image was split in two, with one side showing Mr Trump with the caption “We Love You, President Trump! God Bless You!” while the other side consisted of a block of text outlining wild conspiracy theories concerning why Mr Trump was running for president.

The image said that Mr Trump was running for the highest office in the country despite having “it all” because “perhaps he could not stomach the thought of mass murders occurring to satisfy Moloch” – a reference to an ancient child-sacrificing god, The Daily Beast noted.

“Perhaps he could not stomach the thought of children being kidnapped, drugged, and raped while leaders/law enforcement of the world turn a blind eye,” the image said, conveying baseless QAnon conspiracy theory tropes concerning a satanic global child sex trafficking ring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NUhqL_0jBZ7GMG00
An image shared by Trump on Truth Social outlined baseless conspiracy theories (Truth Social / @God_Bless_Trump)

The postings come as Mr Trump gets ready to make his expected 2024 campaign announcement later on Tuesday.

He shared hints on numerous occasions that he’ll make a third bid for the White House while campaigning for Republican candidates who put up lacklustre performances in the midterms.

On Thursday, Mr Trump confirmed that he would make a “special announcement” at Mar-a-Lago.

Longtime Trump adviser Jason Miller said on Friday that more than 250 camera crews have requested access. Mr Trump is set to make the announcement at 9pm on Tuesday night despite concerns from Republicans that he should delay the announcement after the Georgia Senate runoff on 6 December between Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock.

“President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he’s running for president. And it’s going to be a very professional, very buttoned-up announcement,” Mr Miller said on Friday.

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears has said Mr Trump was a “liability” for the GOP and that she would be unable to support him in 2024.

Former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and New Hampshire GOP Governor Chris Sununu have both said that Mr Trump should hold off.

After an expected red wave never came in the midterm elections, Democrats will retain the senate while Republicans are expected to take the House by the slimmest of margins.

Comments / 1266

Mike James
4d ago

embarrassing that this country allows clowns who throw out conspiracies and lies like they were handing out candy to run for political positions or even president. even more embarrassing that there is a percentage of citizens in this country that believe those lies an conspiracies. we as a country should be demanding better of these individuals who represent us in many ways and demand even more so from the president. it's time we as a country raise that bar of expectation from those individuals and our president and hold them to their word, their responsibility, their job otherwise we as citizens will continue to lose no matter who we vote in here or there and especially in the position of president.

Reply(190)
583
M Edward Reid
4d ago

He is talking about himself and his run again is the worse day in Americas history! He really believe the lies he tells himself about his own greatness! He is a shallow fool!

Reply(34)
406
AK Mathews
3d ago

Now Trump's referencing an ancient child-sacrificing god? 🙄 Trump needs to be referred to a mental institution

Reply(81)
390
