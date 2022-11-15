Trump shares demon god, child sacrifice conspiracies hours before 2024 announcement

Donald Trump appears to be openly courting conspiracy theorists as he seeks support ahead of his expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement.

“Hopefully TODAY will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social in the early hours of Tuesday just hours after reposting an image shared by a platform user called “God_Bless_Trump” who posted a warning of demon gods taking charge.

The image was split in two, with one side showing Mr Trump with the caption “We Love You, President Trump! God Bless You!” while the other side consisted of a block of text outlining wild conspiracy theories concerning why Mr Trump was running for president.

The image said that Mr Trump was running for the highest office in the country despite having “it all” because “perhaps he could not stomach the thought of mass murders occurring to satisfy Moloch” – a reference to an ancient child-sacrificing god, The Daily Beast noted.

“Perhaps he could not stomach the thought of children being kidnapped, drugged, and raped while leaders/law enforcement of the world turn a blind eye,” the image said, conveying baseless QAnon conspiracy theory tropes concerning a satanic global child sex trafficking ring.

An image shared by Trump on Truth Social outlined baseless conspiracy theories (Truth Social / @God_Bless_Trump)

The postings come as Mr Trump gets ready to make his expected 2024 campaign announcement later on Tuesday.

He shared hints on numerous occasions that he’ll make a third bid for the White House while campaigning for Republican candidates who put up lacklustre performances in the midterms.

On Thursday, Mr Trump confirmed that he would make a “special announcement” at Mar-a-Lago.

Longtime Trump adviser Jason Miller said on Friday that more than 250 camera crews have requested access. Mr Trump is set to make the announcement at 9pm on Tuesday night despite concerns from Republicans that he should delay the announcement after the Georgia Senate runoff on 6 December between Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock.

“President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he’s running for president. And it’s going to be a very professional, very buttoned-up announcement,” Mr Miller said on Friday.

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears has said Mr Trump was a “liability” for the GOP and that she would be unable to support him in 2024.

Former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and New Hampshire GOP Governor Chris Sununu have both said that Mr Trump should hold off.

After an expected red wave never came in the midterm elections, Democrats will retain the senate while Republicans are expected to take the House by the slimmest of margins.