ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia's GOP Rep. Mooney announces 2024 Senate run

By LEAH WILLINGHAM Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24B94A_0jBZ7FTX00

West Virginia U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney didn't wait long to announce a run for Senate in 2024.

Just a week after breezing to reelection for a fifth term in Congress, the Republican backed by former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is entering the race for the seat held by the only Democrat left standing in statewide office in West Virginia: U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin.

“I think I’ll defeat him,” Mooney said of Manchin in an interview with The Associated Press shortly after declaring his candidacy.

The announcement wasn't a surprise. Mooney has for months been taking shots at Manchin, whose profile has been raised nationally by his role as a swing vote on several major spending packages in the divided U.S. Senate. Manchin has not yet officially announced whether he’ll run for reelection in 2024.

“Obviously, he’s been around for a long time, met a lot of people, has a lot of money,” Mooney said, noting that announcing his campaign early will give him more time to fundraise. “I just want to make my intentions known to anybody, including Joe Manchin himself.”

Mooney openly expressed frustration after Manchin endorsed outgoing Republican Rep. David McKinley in the state’s May primary. The two GOP congressmen were pitted against each other after population losses cost West Virginia a U.S. House seat, and Mooney won handily.

In an interview with the AP before the general election , Mooney said the Democratic Party in West Virginia is “nearly obliterated,” calling Manchin “out-of-touch.”

“I don’t know how arrogant you have to be to think that as a Democrat U.S. senator, you can instruct Republicans who vote in primaries how to vote,” he said.

Mooney's quick announcement also serves as a warning shot to other Republicans considering the race. Gov. Jim Justice and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey have both mused out loud about the possibility of running for Manchin’s Senate seat.

“A robust democratic process has never been more important to our country and Senator Manchin encourages every candidate who values public service to enter the race,” Manchin’s communication director, Sam Runyon, said in a statement Tuesday.

Three months ago, Mooney released a “Mooney for Congress” television advertisement solely targeting Manchin. The ad asserts the Democrat “sold out West Virginia” when he voted to support President Joe Biden ’s Inflation Reduction Act.

“Suddenly, Joe Manchin is backing Joe Biden’s liberal agenda. Manchin is supporting legislation that will raise our taxes, tax our coal industry and devastate West Virginia communities,” the ad states. “Alex Mooney won’t let Joe Manchin and Joe Biden destroy our coal industry and devastate West Virginia.”

Manchin played a key role in the drafting of the Inflation Reduction Act, which invests nearly $375 billion to fight climate change, caps prescription drug costs for Medicare recipients and extended health insurance by extending subsidies provided during the coronavirus pandemic.

But Manchin, who has received more campaign contributions this election cycle from natural gas pipeline companies than any other lawmaker, won concessions on the climate front. The bill includes money to encourage alternative energy and to bolster fossil fuels with steps such as subsidies for technology that reduces carbon emissions.

Mooney says his decision to run for the Senate seat stemmed in part from Manchin's decision to vote against confirming Trump-nominee Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett days before the 2020 presidential election, calling it “offensive.” He also expressed disapproval for Manchin's stance on Roe v. Wade, saying it is hard to justify in a “pro-life state” like West Virginia where the state legislature recently passed a near-total abortion ban.

Manchin has said he supported keeping Roe, but sided with Republicans in May when the Senate sought to codify abortion access into federal law.

The West Virginia Democratic Party noted Tuesday that Mooney made his Senate run announcement on the first anniversary of the signing of the federal infrastructure law, a $1.2 trillion measure Manchin hashed out with Biden and others that Mooney opposed.

“Thanks to Senator Manchin’s leadership West Virginia didn’t lose out on this once-in-a-generation investment in our future,” state Democratic Party Chairman Del. Mike Pushkin said in a statement. “Unlike Senator Manchin, Congressman Mooney can’t point to a single legislative accomplishment for his years in Congress.”

Mooney urged West Virginians to look at his eight-year voting record and let it speak for itself.

“I have an actual conservative voting record, as proven, on the issues that matter,” he said, adding that he has consistently supported policy to reduce inflation, protect gun owner rights and support West Virginia's coal industry.

Mooney's bid for Senate comes as he remains the subject of two unresolved investigations from the House Committee on Ethics alleging he used campaign money for personal expenses and accepted a trip to Aruba paid for by a campaign client and family friend.

Mooney has insisted that he’s reimbursed campaign client HSP Direct and that no taxpayer funds were used to pay for the trip. He says his office is fully cooperating with the Committee on Ethics.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Why the AP hasn't called control of the House yet

The GOP’s wait for a U.S. House majority dragged into a second week, as the amount of votes still to be counted after Tuesday in California and elsewhere kept The Associated Press from calling the final seat Republicans need for control. A week after polls closed in the 2022 midterm elections, the AP had called 217 seats in the House for Republicans — one seat short of the needed 218 — to 209 for Democrats, who have held the House since 2018. Republicans have been inching closer to seizing the House since voting closed Nov. 8 but weren’t there yet. California alone has seven races remain to be called, and vote counting continues elsewhere. After a review of vote count updates in several counties in California and Colorado, the AP concluded it was not possible to call another U.S. House race for a Republican candidate Tuesday night without more votes being released.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

No charges against Rudy Giuliani in Ukraine lobbying probe, prosecutors say

Rudy Giuliani will not face criminal charges in a grand jury investigation into whether he violated U.S. lobbying laws in his dealings with Ukraine, prosecutors said Monday. Federal investigators in April 2021 seized electronic devices belonging to Giuliani, who was accused of trying to dig up dirt about the Bidens in Ukraine to benefit former President Donald Trump, in part to see whether they contained any evidence showing efforts to oust the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, and whether he ran afoul of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.
The Center Square

Federal appeals court strikes down horseracing safety law as unconstitutional

(The Center Square) — The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act unconstitutional on Friday because it "delegates unsupervised power to a private entity." A three-judge appeals court panel reversed a lower court decision in the lawsuit filed by the National Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association and others in March 2021. The lawsuit — along with another involving Louisiana, West Virginia and other horse racing interests — challenged the constitutionality of the HISA, which created the nonprofit...
LOUISIANA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

909K+
Followers
192K+
Post
518M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy