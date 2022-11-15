Read full article on original website
Consortium Formed for Developing New Process Technology to Produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel
(OMV Group) Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport (BMDV) in Germany announces funding of EUR 3.1 mn for Methanol-to-SAF (M2SAF) development project; BASF, Thyssenkrupp, OMV, DLR and ASG join M2SAF consortium. The strong growth of the aviation industry requires solutions to mitigate the effects aviation has on the climate. Sustainable...
Climate compensation fund approved, other issues up in air
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Negotiators early Sunday approved a historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution, but an overall larger agreement still was up in the air because of a fight over emission reduction efforts.
Experts Call for Greenhouse Gas-based Fuel Duty to Deliver Emissions Gains in ‘Hard-to-Electrify’ Heavy Vehicles
(Zemo Partnership) New analysis by Zemo Partnership shows how a greenhouse gas-based fuel duty structure could encourage uptake of low carbon renewable fuels in hard-to-electrify transport applications and accelerate the transition to net zero. The new study (‘Decarbonising Heavy Duty Vehicles and Machinery’) by Zemo Partnership, the public-private membership group...
UK’s Biggest Dairy Cooperative Wants to Put More Biomethane Trucks on the Road
(Aria/AltFuels) Amid concern about the cost of energy and preparations for potential shortages of power in the coming months, farmers from the UK’s biggest dairy cooperative, Arla, has issued a call to action for the Government to tap into a major unused source of energy from farms and the wider food supply chain.
CALL FOR ABSTRACTS, INNOVATIONS and POSTERS Conference on CO2-Based Fuels and Chemicals 2023 — April 19-20, 2023 — Cologne, Germany and ONLINE DEADLINES November 30, 2022, February 6, 2023 and March 31, 2023
The nova “Conference on CO2-based Fuels and Chemicals” is one of the most established worldwide and has developed into a unique meeting and networking place for the entire Carbon Capture & Utilisation (CCU) and Power-to-X industry and its customers. The upcoming 10th edition of this conference again will continue with this success and will showcase again the newest and most important developments in the fast growing field of CO2 capture and utilisation. READ MORE.
20th International Conference on Renewable Mobility “Fuels of the Future” — January 23-24, 2023 — Berlin, Germany
The 20th International Conference on Renewable Mobility “Fuels of the Future” will take place again from 23rd to 24th January 2023. The motto of the conference is: “Fuels of the Future 2023 – Navigator for sustainable Mobility!” As usual, the event will be bilingual (German-English).
A.P. Moller – Maersk and Carbon Sink Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Green Marine Fuels Production
(Maersk) As part of the strategy to decarbonise its customers’ supply chains, A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) has entered a green* methanol partnership with U.S. based project developer Carbon Sink LLC. This is Maersk’s 8th such agreement in the efforts to accelerate global production of green methanol.
US Backs Tough Fossil Fuel Phase Down Pledge at Climate Summit
By Jennifer A Dlouhy (Bloomberg) Countries mulling vow to ‘phase down’ all fossil fuels; Previous climate agreements have focused only on coal — The US will back a proposal to phase down all fossil fuels at the UN climate conference as long as it focuses on projects with unchecked emissions, climate envoy John Kerry said Wednesday.
The Digest’s 2022 Multi-Slide ABLC Guide to the BioMade Consortium
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) BioMADE’s mission is to enable domestic bioindustrial manufacturing at all scales, develop technologies to enhance U.S. bioindustrial competitiveness, de-risk investment in relevant infrastructure, and expand the biomanufacturing workforce to realize the economic promise of industrial biotechnology. CEO Douglas Friedman presented these slides at ABLC Next 2022.
Global Alternative Fuels Conference — March 1-2, 2023 — Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
GAFC will focus on both, biofuels production as well as include the traditional refineries representatives, discussing refinery upgrades with new investments schemes and products, blending strategies and cutting edge technologies. It will provide a fantastic platform for the showcase of major sustainable projects within the region and further afield, discussing most prominent success stories well as practical.
FS Invests in Rumo Wagons and Increases Its Volume Transported by Rail
By Andréia Vital (JournalCana) With the acquisition of 80 wagons, FS starts an unprecedented business model and should generate a reduction of approximately 50% in CO₂ emissions — FS , with units in Lucas do Rio Verde and Sorriso, in Mato Grosso, announced the expansion of the use of the railway modal for the transport of its cargo . The company acquired 80 wagons that will be operated by Rumo , the largest railroad operator in Brazil, in a deal worth R＄ 115 million.
Penske Truck Leasing Expands Use of Renewable Diesel with Shell
(Penske Truck Leasing) Today, Penske Truck Leasing announced it has expanded its use of renewable diesel in California through a preferred supplier agreement with Shell Oil Products U.S. (“Shell”). The move is a continuing effort by Penske to help reduce emissions across its truck rental, heavy-duty truck leasing and logistics fleet operations.
