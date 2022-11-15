Read full article on original website
Consortium Formed for Developing New Process Technology to Produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel
(OMV Group) Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport (BMDV) in Germany announces funding of EUR 3.1 mn for Methanol-to-SAF (M2SAF) development project; BASF, Thyssenkrupp, OMV, DLR and ASG join M2SAF consortium. The strong growth of the aviation industry requires solutions to mitigate the effects aviation has on the climate. Sustainable...
Algae Biomass Organization Announces 2022 Algae Industry Awards
(Algae Biomass Organization) Outstanding leaders, companies and innovations recognized by ABO — The Algae Biomass Organization’s (ABO) is pleased to recognize the winners of the 2022 Algae Industry Awards. During ABO’s Annual Algae Biomass Summit, Executive Director, Dr. Rebecca White, announced outstanding leaders, companies and innovations that are at the forefront of efforts to develop new technologies and commercial markets for renewable and sustainable products derived from algae.
A.P. Moller – Maersk and Carbon Sink Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Green Marine Fuels Production
(Maersk) As part of the strategy to decarbonise its customers’ supply chains, A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) has entered a green* methanol partnership with U.S. based project developer Carbon Sink LLC. This is Maersk’s 8th such agreement in the efforts to accelerate global production of green methanol.
K-State Scientists Receive Collaborative Grant to Advance Biofuel Production and gricultural Economy
(Kansas State University) Kansas State University researchers are part of a five-year collaborative grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to improve oilseed crops for use as biofuels and other bioproducts. Timothy Durrett, associate professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics, and Ruth Welti, university distinguished professor of biology, received nearly...
The Digest’s 2022 Multi-Slide ABLC Guide to the BioMade Consortium
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) BioMADE’s mission is to enable domestic bioindustrial manufacturing at all scales, develop technologies to enhance U.S. bioindustrial competitiveness, de-risk investment in relevant infrastructure, and expand the biomanufacturing workforce to realize the economic promise of industrial biotechnology. CEO Douglas Friedman presented these slides at ABLC Next 2022.
FS Invests in Rumo Wagons and Increases Its Volume Transported by Rail
By Andréia Vital (JournalCana) With the acquisition of 80 wagons, FS starts an unprecedented business model and should generate a reduction of approximately 50% in CO₂ emissions — FS , with units in Lucas do Rio Verde and Sorriso, in Mato Grosso, announced the expansion of the use of the railway modal for the transport of its cargo . The company acquired 80 wagons that will be operated by Rumo , the largest railroad operator in Brazil, in a deal worth R＄ 115 million.
UK’s Biggest Dairy Cooperative Wants to Put More Biomethane Trucks on the Road
(Aria/AltFuels) Amid concern about the cost of energy and preparations for potential shortages of power in the coming months, farmers from the UK’s biggest dairy cooperative, Arla, has issued a call to action for the Government to tap into a major unused source of energy from farms and the wider food supply chain.
Chemists Create an ‘Artificial Photosynthesis’ System that Is 10 Times More Efficient than Existing Systems
By Louise Lerner (University of Chicago News) UChicago breakthrough creates methane fuel from sun, carbon dioxide and water — For the past two centuries, humans have relied on fossil fuels for concentrated energy; hundreds of millions of years of photosynthesis packed into a convenient, energy-dense substance. But that supply is finite, and fossil fuel consumption has tremendous negative impact on Earth’s climate.
CALL FOR ABSTRACTS, INNOVATIONS and POSTERS Conference on CO2-Based Fuels and Chemicals 2023 — April 19-20, 2023 — Cologne, Germany and ONLINE DEADLINES November 30, 2022, February 6, 2023 and March 31, 2023
The nova “Conference on CO2-based Fuels and Chemicals” is one of the most established worldwide and has developed into a unique meeting and networking place for the entire Carbon Capture & Utilisation (CCU) and Power-to-X industry and its customers. The upcoming 10th edition of this conference again will continue with this success and will showcase again the newest and most important developments in the fast growing field of CO2 capture and utilisation. READ MORE.
20th International Conference on Renewable Mobility “Fuels of the Future” — January 23-24, 2023 — Berlin, Germany
The 20th International Conference on Renewable Mobility “Fuels of the Future” will take place again from 23rd to 24th January 2023. The motto of the conference is: “Fuels of the Future 2023 – Navigator for sustainable Mobility!” As usual, the event will be bilingual (German-English).
Penske Truck Leasing Expands Use of Renewable Diesel with Shell
(Penske Truck Leasing) Today, Penske Truck Leasing announced it has expanded its use of renewable diesel in California through a preferred supplier agreement with Shell Oil Products U.S. (“Shell”). The move is a continuing effort by Penske to help reduce emissions across its truck rental, heavy-duty truck leasing and logistics fleet operations.
