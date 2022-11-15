Read full article on original website
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
'Got a bright future': Mitchell latest freshman to earn larger role
The defensive turnaround over the previous two weeks that the Florida program has experienced has been made even more impressive by the fact the Gators utilize a mix of underclassmen in the rotation. Whether it’s at defensive line, where sophomores Desmond Watson and Gervon Dexter have locked down starting roles, or at linebacker, where true freshman Shemar James and redshirt freshman Scooby Williams have earned valuable spots within the rotation, the Gators haven’t shied away from incorporating inexperienced yet promising playmakers into the defense in head coach Billy Napier’s inaugural season at the helm of the program.
Josh Heupel talks Jalin Hyatt, pass protection & special teams on SEC teleconference
Tennessee is looking for its 10th win of the season when it plays at South Carolina on Saturday night in Columbia. The fifth-ranked Vols bounced back from the Georgia loss and played their final game at Neyland Stadium in the rout of Missouri last week and now faces a night game against the 6-4 Gamecocks. Ahead of Tennessee heading to South Carolina, Vols head coach Josh Heupel took his usual spot late Wednesday morning on the SEC teleconference featuring each of the league’s 14 coaches.
Gators defense preparing for potential of two QBs at Vanderbilt
From a potential Heisman Trophy candidate in Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker to a national championship-winner in Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV, Florida’s defense has been tasked with preparing for a considerable amount of polished and potent quarterbacks this season. Florida’s upcoming opponent, the Vanderbilt Commodores, may lack the accolades...
Countdown to tipoff: Carolina vs. Colorado State
South Carolina will make its way to Charleston on Thursday for the quarterfinal round of the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic as it takes on Colorado State. The Gamecocks (2-0) are coming off a 60-58 win over Clemson on Friday night while the Rams (3-0) are coming off an 77-52 win over Weber State on Monday.
Throwback Thursday: Gamecocks versus Volunteers
The series between South Carolina and Tennessee has been an interesting series that has been one that has seen multiple winning streaks. In the series overall, Tennessee holds a 28-10-2 record over South Carolina. The one winning streak that stands out in this series is the 12-game winning streak by...
Florida player announces decision to enter NCAA transfer portal
The Florida depth chart just took another hit as reserve defensive lineman Griffin McDowell has entered the transfer portal. It’s the second loss of the day for the Gators, as it was also announced on Wednesday that veteran linebacker Diwun Black was dismissed from the team due to disciplinary reasons. McDowell will enter the transfer portal as a grad student after receiving his bachelor’s degree in sociology from Florida back in May.
Gators Top QB Target DJ Lagway Sets Commitment Date
Florida made waves by securing top 2023 quarterback Jaden Rashada last week. Can the Gators land one of 2024's top passers next month in DJ Lagway?
Tennessee’s depth chart for South Carolina game
Tennessee can win its 10th game of the season and keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive, provided it can handle a night game on the road, against South Carolina on Saturday night in Columbia (7 p.m., ESPN). The fifth-ranked Vols got back to their winning ways last week with a demolition of Missouri in its Neyland Stadium finale, while the Gamecocks come in at 6-4 after losing badly at Florida last week. Tennessee earlier this week unveiled its unofficial depth chart as part of the game-notes package produced by the sports information department for Saturday’s game.
Tight end Nick Elksnis announces plan to enter transfer portal
Florida redshirt freshman tight end Nick Elksnis announced his plan to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 5 via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. A former three-star prospect who was in his second season with the Gators, Elksnis participated in Florida's first five games this season but primarily worked on special teams while receiving very few offensive reps. He has spent the subsequent weeks on Florida's injury report and was observed in an arm sling, though the specifics of his ailment were never made clear.
Gators preparing for frigid weather in Nashville
Florida's trip to Nashville for the program's penultimate road contest of the season is expected to be played amid sub-40-degree weather, with lows in the mid-20s, though the temperature is expected to be hovering around 35 degrees when the Gators kickoff against Vanderbilt at 12 p.m. in FirstBank Stadium. For...
BM5: Fletcher fallout | Owens back in focus? | New names to know
Was it surprising? Not really. Was it impactful? Let's discuss. Florida native Mark Fletcher de-committed from Ohio State on Wednesday and the expectation is the Class of 2024 running back will flip to his home-state Gators. What does this mean for Ohio State's Class of 2024 haul? New targets? Old...
Gators WR Trent Whittemore to enter transfer portal
Florida redshirt sophomore wide receiver Trent Whittemore announced his intention Monday night to imminently enter the NCAA's transfer portal as a graduate student. "I've been a Gator fan for as long as I can remember. I'm grateful for the opportunity to have played for the University of Florida and earned my degree. Thanks to Coach McElwain, Coach Mullen and Coach Napier for their parts in my journey," Whittemore posted to social media. "A special thanks also to Coach Gonzales, Coach KC and Coach Savage for all they poured into me. Most of all I appreciate the relationships built and time spend with my teammates. It's the friendships and the memories that I will treasure most. With that being said, I have now entered the transfer portal as a graduate student."
Clemson-South Carolina game time announced
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson’s home finale against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26 has been scheduled for noon ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC. Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a (...)
Kickoff time set for Clemson vs. South Carolina matchup
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kickoff time for the season-ending matchup between Clemson and South Carolina game has been set for noon. The Gamecocks will travel to the Upstate to take on the Clemson Tigers for the annual Palmetto Bowl on Nov. 26. The Gamecocks and Tigers have met 118...
Gamecocks coach talks Jalin Hyatt, instate recruiting
Shane Beamer was an assistant at Oklahoma when Jalin Hyatt was a prospect at Dutch Fork High School in Irmo, S.C.
Billy Napier explains why the South Carolina win shows Gators are headed in right direction
Billy Napier saw something new from the Florida Gators on Saturday in the win over South Carolina, and he shared it with Peter Burns and Chris Doering on the SEC Network. “Saturday against South Carolina is the first time I’ve really felt like, OK hey, this is the type of team we want to have,” Napier said. “Felt more like what we intended to be from the very beginning. Just the energy, the sideline, the team throughout the week. I thought by far the best week of practice that we’ve had. The energy, just see a lot more people enjoying what they do and doing it with intensity and urgency and detail. I think that unique culture that we’ve had in the past is coming to life here. But yeah, when your team’s playing well, that’s when it’s a lot of fun.”
Former UF football player plans to feed 125 families this holiday season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Shannon Snell is the head pit master at Sonny’s BBQ in Florida. His goal is to feed 125 families this holiday season, “It is really important that somebody feels loved and appreciated during this time” said Snell. He did something similar last year...
Cocktail bar Madrina’s closes after 6 years
It’s the end of an era, some bar-hoppers say. Madrina’s, a downtown Gainesville cocktail bar, is set to close its doors for financial reasons after six years in business. The news became public via an Instagram post Nov. 4. Written by TJ Palmieri, the managing partner and one of three of Madrina’s owners, the post thanked the bar’s loyal customers, bartenders and other staff for all Madrina’s accomplished during its lifespan.
Residents in Newberry will gather to try and bring home the body of young woman
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Newberry community is making an effort to bring the body of a young woman home on Thursday. At 5 p.m. residents are being asked to gather at the Blend. The family of Maryah is trying to bring home her body after she died while out...
SC lawmakers suing schools over allegations of teaching critical race theory
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of sitting state lawmakers is now suing a South Carolina school district over allegations it is training staff to teach critical race theory, and they vow more lawsuits will follow for other schools and districts. The sole plaintiffs in this lawsuit are the South...
