ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Ivory Coast to withdraw peacekeepers from Mali after arrests

By TOUSSAINT N'GOTTA
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Ivory Coast will be gradually withdrawing its military contingent from the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali after failing to secure the release of 46 Ivorian soldiers who have been accused of being mercenaries.

The announcement was made in a letter, which was sent to the U.N. secretary-general last week and circulated Tuesday.

In the letter to the U.N., Ivory Coast officials said they wouldn't replace their personnel in MINUSMA when the current group rotates out in August. Ivory Coast had 857 personnel serving in Mali as of June.

Negotiations have stalled over the release of the Ivorian soldiers, who were arrested at the airport on arrival in July. Three female soldiers have been released, but the others remain in Malian custody.

The Ivorian soldiers were sent to Mali to work for Sahelian Aviation Services, a private company contracted by the United Nations.

However, Mali’s government said it considered the Ivorians to be mercenaries, because they were not directly employed by the U.N. mission and charged them with undermining state security. Malian authorities said the aviation company should “henceforth entrust its security to the Malian defense and security forces.”

The detention of the Ivorian soldiers marked the latest sign of tension between Mali’s leader and the international community. Col. Assimi Goita has faced growing isolation after he seized power in a coup two years ago and then failed to meet an international deadline for organizing a new democratic election.

On Monday, the U.K. announced it would be withdrawing its 300 peacekeepers from Mali, saying the country’s growing reliance on Russian mercenaries is undermining stability.

France, the one-time colonial power that had fought Islamic extremism for nine years in Mali, completed its troop withdrawal from the country earlier this year.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
France 24

Ivory Coast to pull out of UN peacekeeping mission in Mali after soldiers detained

Ivory Coast will gradually withdraw its contribution of military and police from a United Nations peacekeeping force in Mali, according to a letter by its ambassador to the U.N., after Bamako detained 46 of its soldiers in July. Mali accused the soldiers of being mercenaries. Ivory Coast says they were...
The Independent

Britain to withdraw peacekeepers from Mali

Britain is to withdraw its peacekeeping troops from the West African state of Mali despite rising Islamist activity in the region, the Government has announced.Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said the 300-strong UK contingent with the United Nations peacekeeping mission is to end its three-year deployment early.The move comes after President Emmanuel Macron announced in February that French-led forces fighting jihadists in the region would be relocating from Mali to Niger.The Malian government's partnership with the Wagner Group is counterproductive to lasting stability and security in their regionJames HeappeyThe decisions reflect growing concern in Western capitals that the military...
France 24

Germany to end participation in UN peacekeeping mission in Mali

Germany will end its participation in a UN peacekeeping mission in Mali by the end of next year, a government source told AFP on Wednesday after months of operational snags. "By the end of 2023 at the latest, German soldiers are to end their involvement in the UN blue helmet mission MINUSMA," the source said.
AFP

M23 rebels advance in eastern DR Congo

The M23 rebel group in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has pushed into fresh territory, officials said, after a regional bloc issued a call to lay down arms.  But local residents and administrative officials told AFP that the armed group had also begun a push westwards into Masisi territory.
US News and World Report

First International Aid Arrives in Ethiopia's Tigray Since Ceasefire

NAIROBI (Reuters) -Ethiopia's Tigray region on Tuesday welcomed the first international aid delivery since a truce to end fighting, with the International Committee of the Red Cross driving two medical trucks to the capital of the war-ravaged area. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and Tigrayan forces signed a ceasefire...
AFP

WFP says its first aid convoy since Ethiopia peace deal enters Tigray

The World Food Programme (WFP) said its first aid convoy since the signing of a landmark peace deal between Ethiopia's government and Tigrayan rebels had arrived in the war-torn Tigray region on Wednesday. The WFP announcement followed the arrival on Tuesday of a medical aid convoy from the International Committee of the Red Cross, the first ICRC trucks to arrive in Tigray since the deal between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).
AFP

Ex-Kenyan leader visits key DR Congo city amid rebel crisis

Kenya's former president Uhuru Kenyatta arrived Tuesday in eastern DR Congo's main city of Goma, as fresh clashes with M23 rebels occurred just to the north, sending thousands fleeing. Uhuru Kenyatta, a mediator for the seven-nation East African Community (EAC), arrived in Goma on Tuesday and visited Kanyaruchinya. 
AFP

Ethiopia rivals agree on humanitarian access for Tigray

Ethiopia's government and Tigrayan rebels agreed Saturday to facilitate immediate humanitarian access to "all in need" in war-ravaged Tigray and neighbouring regions. "The parties have agreed to facilitate unhindered humanitarian access to all in need of assistance in Tigray and neighbouring regions," according to a joint statement read out at a Nairobi press conference.
The Associated Press

Italy cracks down on high-speed migrant traffickers

MILAN (AP) — Italian police issued 18 arrest warrants Thursday for Italians and Tunisians accused of operating a migrant-trafficking route on high-speed boats between Tunisia’s coast and Sicilian ports. The suspects are alleged to have demanded payment of 3,000-5,000 euros ($3,100-$5,200) in cash per person, packed the boats...
US News and World Report

Hundreds Flee as Congo's M23 Rebels Near Key City of Goma

GOMA/KINSHASA (Reuters) -Fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo between the army and M23 rebels has moved close to the key eastern city of Goma, said an army spokesperson on Monday, causing a fresh wave of displacement amid diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict. Clashes picked up again in North-Kivu...
AFP

US offers $10 mn rewards for Somalia's Al-Shabaab

The United States said Monday it was increasing its reward for information about key leaders of Somalia's Al-Shabaab to $10 million apiece, a move that follows a spate of deadly attacks by the jihadist group. The US State Department also said it was for the first time offering a reward of up to $10 million for information "leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms" of the Al-Qaeda affiliate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Italy Regrets Migrant Ship Spat With France, Interior Minister Says

ROME (Reuters) -Italy said on Wednesday it regretted tensions with Paris over migrants, which soared last week after a charity ship it turned away docked in southern France to disembark around 230 people rescued at sea. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said the Ocean Viking vessel, which has a Norwegian flag...
AFP

Clashes in eastern DR. Congo as envoy pursues 'dialogue' initiative

Troops and rebels traded heavy fire in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday, a military source and local inhabitants said, as an envoy from the East African bloc called for all armed groups to "silence the guns". "Silence the guns and join in a political process," he urged local armed groups. 
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Truce Declared In Ethiopia’s Civil War, But Violence Still Might Break Out Again

Destroyed tank in EthiopiaYan Boechat/VOA on Wikimedia Commons. After months of renewed violence in Ethiopia’s civil war, the central government and representatives of the Tigray region have signed on to a peace deal that many hope will bring an end to a conflict that has seen hundreds of thousands dead and millions displaced as well as subject to dire food shortages over the past few years. The ceremony that occurred in South Africa showed the mediators who cooperated to reach the agreement shake hands for photographs to be taken before signing the deal that ended the conflict. That being said, some are already questioning whether or not the peace will hold.
France 24

'We'll shoot you': violence stalks EU-Libya migrant deal

The German doctor was in a spotter aircraft for the rescue charity Sea-Watch when she encountered the Fezzan patrol boat as it picked up migrants in Maltese waters on October 25. "Get away from Libyan territorial (waters), otherwise we'll shoot you by SAM (surface-to-air) missiles," warned the vessel, one of...
AFP

Ethiopia PM vows to execute 'promise' of peace deal

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed on Tuesday to fulfil commitments made in a landmark peace deal with Tigrayan rebels and make "our promise a reality", nearly two weeks after the agreement was signed. Responding to questions from lawmakers in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, Abiy said: "We have discussed and signed (the agreement), what is expected from us next is executing the promise we made dutifully."
AFP

Rainforest giants Brazil, Indonesia, DR Congo sign deforestation pact

The world's biggest rainforest nations Brazil, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday formally launched a climate partnership to work together on conservation. The DRC, which is home to 60 percent of the vast Congo Basin rainforest, has faced criticism for launching an auction in July for oil and gas blocks, some of which are in sensitive areas. 
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
72K+
Followers
108K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy