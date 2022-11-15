ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Long queues at French petrol stations as fuel subsidy is scaled down

By Angelique Chrisafis in Paris
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46n7FQ_0jBZ6WCR00
Fuel pump at a closed Total Energies gas station in Montreuil, Paris. Photograph: Teresa Suarez/EPA

Long queues have continued at French petrol stations and some pumps run dry as motorists rushed to fill up before the French government scales down its state-subsidised fuel discounts.

From 16 November, the government is to limit its rebate on the price of petrol and diesel, which has been in place since April to help drivers cope with the high costs of fuel.

France claims it has been the most generous country in Europe in helping people deal with the cost of living crisis , capping gas and electricity price increases and offering a government-sponsored fuel rebate, which has cost the state more than €7bn (£6.1bn). But ministers said the discounts for motorists had to progressively be brought to an end.

The junior minister for transport, Clément Beaune, told Europe 1 radio: “There was a large rebate … I remind you that no other European country has done that. We always said that it had to progressively end by the end of the year … The fuel rebate was a move by the taxpayer to avoid petrol becoming too expensive. We had to gradually end it because we cannot live permanently with a rebate funded by the taxpayer.”

The size of the rebate has varied since it was put in place in April. Since September, anyone filling up at a service station had been eligible for a 30 centimes rebate for each euro spent. The French energy firm TotalEnergies had also offered its own rebate of 20 centimes a euro.

But from 16 November, both the state-funded discount and the TotalEnergies discount will be reduced to 10 centimes. On 1 January, the state rebate will end completely and the government has instead promised to provide targeted aid to low-income families who have to use their car for work. But ministers have yet to spell out how that would work.

AFP reported that about 20% of petrol stations in France were running out of either petrol or diesel, rising to more than 50% in some areas such as the Puy-de-Dôme, and with large demand in the Paris area.

In France, where many people in rural and suburban areas depend on their cars, fuel prices are a sensitive political issue. In November 2018, the gilets jaunes anti-government protest movement began in reaction to a planned rise in taxes on diesel and petrol which the president, Emmanuel Macron, said would aid the country’s transition to green energy. The fuel tax rise was later abandoned.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Michelle Obama admits to hating her appearance in new book

Michelle Obama “hates” how she looks, “all the time and no matter what”, she has revealed in her new book. The Light We Carry, the former First Lady’s second memoir, builds on her 2018 title Becoming, and aims to be a “toolkit to live boldly”. In the new book, which was extracted in the Guardian’s Saturday magazine, Obama discusses ways to overcome one’s “fearful mind”, which she likens to “a life partner you didn’t choose”.
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
gcaptain.com

Diesel Tankers Are About to Get Biggest Demand Surge Since 1993

Oil tankers hauling fuels like gasoline and diesel are poised for their biggest demand surge in three decades next year, with disruption to Russian oil flows boosting the distances vessels will have to sail. A closely-watched shipping industry gauge known as ton miles — effectively the volume of cargo transported...
traveltomorrow.com

Volkswagen to launch hydrogen car with a tank autonomy of 2,000km

Volkswagen and Kraftwerk are developing a car powered by hydrogen with a tank autonomy of 2,000 km. The German car manufacturer is currently working on a new fuel cell that is reportedly much cheaper than the current ones in the market, allowing hydrogen cars to travel 2,000 km on a single tank — enough to drive from Portugal to Belgium without ever stopping for refueling. According to Hydrogen Central, Volkswagen has recently applied for the registration of a patent for this new and cheaper hydrogen fuel cell, representing a turn in the position that Volkswagen usually shows regarding hydrogen, somewhat pessimistic.
The Guardian

Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages

Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
The Guardian

Three things with Emma Watkins: ‘I lost something precious but it eventually came back to me’

In 2012 Emma Watkins became the first female member of the Wiggles, ushering in a new era for the beloved children’s group. Last year she relinquished her role as the Yellow Wiggle – handing her skivvy to newcomer Tsehay Hawkins – but Watkins hasn’t stopped performing. In August she debuted her new character, Emma Memma, who incorporatesAuslan into her YouTube videos – a passion point for the children’s entertainer. She has also been busy narrating Reef School, an ABC kids’ series that explores the underwater world of an Australian coral reef and its marine life.
The Next Web

Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy

All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
The Guardian

The Guardian

502K+
Followers
115K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy