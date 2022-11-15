ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities release scene and evidence photos after OnlyFans model arrested for stabbing boyfriend

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
 2 days ago

Prosecutors in Florida have released photos of OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney moments after she was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death.

The images show Ms Clenney’s bloody hands and feet, blood-stained sweatpants and the inside of the Miami apartment where she is accused of stabbing boyfriend Christian Obumseli to death on 3 April.

Ms Clenney is due to appear in court in Miami on Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder over the fatal stabbing. Her attorneys claim she was acting in self-defense and are seeking to have her released on bond ahead of her trial.

Prosecutors have argued she is a flight risk and want a judge to deny bond.

According to an arrest report obtained by the Associated Press, Ms Clenney acknowledged killing Obumseli but said she acted in self defense.

She told investigators that Obumseli pushed and threw her to the floor during a violent confrontation, and she then grabbed a knife and threw it at him from 10 feet (3 metres) away.

The medical examiner said Obumseli’s wound could not have been caused by a knife thrown from that distance.

Ms Clenney, who was known as Courtney Tailor on OnlyFans, was arrested in Hawaii in August and extradited to Florida.

Prosecutors also released a note written by Obumseli in which he describes his girlfriend of two years as the “sweetest and most annoying” woman he knew.

In a recently-surfaced video found on her slain boyfriend’s iPhone, Ms Clenney is seen calling Obumseli the n-word and threatening to physical assault him.

The clips, first reported by The Miami Herald , also shows Ms Clenney say: “Shut up and let me slap you, dumb a**.”

Claims that she acted in self-defence have also been contradicted by video from an elevator in her luxury apartment complex that showed her physically attacking Obumseli.

A court in Miami has previously heard that Ms Clenney earned more than $3m since 2020 from via her OnlyFans accounts, according to Fox News . The platform allows models and celebrities to charge fans monthly subscriptions for adult content.

After Obumseli’s murder, prosecutors says Ms Clenney transferred more than $1m to her father.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle has said the model’s relationship with her live-in boyfriend was “tempestuous and combative relationship”, according to the AP.

The Independent

The Independent

