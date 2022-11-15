ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid campaigners send message to Matt Hancock in the I’m A Celebrity jungle

By Ellie Iorizzo
 2 days ago

Campaigners flew a plane over the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! jungle with a message for former health secretary Matt Hancock , which read: “ Covid bereaved say get out of here!”

The plane bearing a 35ft banner circled the Australian camp for two hours on Tuesday. It was organised by campaign group 38 Degrees who are working with Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice.

The organisation said a noise complaint to the pilot suggests it didn’t go unheard in the jungle.

Since joining the ITV reality show, 44-year-old Hancock has faced much criticism over his decision from the public and fellow politicians.

In June last year, the MP resigned as health secretary after he was caught breaking coronavirus social distancing rules by having an affair in his ministerial office with aide Gina Coladangelo.

During the show, he has since said it was a “mistake” and he “fell in love,” adding that he was looking for “a bit of forgiveness”.

Matthew McGregor, chief executive of 38 Degrees, said: “No one has forgotten how Matt Hancock conducted himself during the Covid-19 pandemic, not the general public, not his campmates, and certainly not those who lost loved ones.

“Our message emblazoned across the skies makes crystal clear to Matt Hancock, you should be representing the people of West Suffolk and giving Covid Bereaved Families the answers they deserve, rather than playing games for dingo dollars and plastic stars.”

During his time in the jungle, West Suffolk MP Hancock has been voted to take part in six consecutive Bushtucker trials which saw him dodging critters in an attempt to secure as many stars as possible for the camp.

A spokesperson for Hancock said: “Matt continues to support the Covid inquiry and he’ll continue to meet all the deadlines.

“Matt has already handed over his phone and given full access to all his emails and text messages, when requested by Parliament.

“The second reading of Matt’s Dyslexia Screening and Teacher Training Bill is just days after I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! finishes.

“By going on the show, Matt hopes to raise the profile of his dyslexia campaign and will use the platform to talk about an issue he really cares about in front of millions of people.

“Matt is determined that no child should leave primary school not knowing if they have dyslexia.”

ITV are not commenting.

BBC

I'm A Celebrity: Boy George in tears as Matt Hancock enters camp

Boy George was visibly upset when talking about former Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s presence to reality show I'm A Celebrity. The singer said his mother was seriously ill in hospital during the pandemic, and indicated he felt uncomfortable "sitting here having fun" with Hancock. Boy George added that if...
The Guardian

Matt Hancock: being voted camp leader makes up for 2019 Tory leadership loss

Matt Hancock has said being voted leader of the I’m a Celebrity campsite “more than makes up for” losing the 2019 Tory party leadership election. The 44-year-old Tory MP was among those who threw their hat into the ring to replace Theresa May, but he withdrew part way through the contest before putting his support behind Boris Johnson.
The Independent

Matt Hancock offers politics opinions amid criticism from Rishi Sunak and public

Matt Hancock has shared his views on the state of UK politics on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, as he continues to face criticism from campaigners and Rishi Sunak about appearing on the ITV show.The former health secretary, 44, who previously said he “does not expect to serve in Government again” after his stint on the show, told campmates that ex-prime minister Liz Truss’s political career was “over”.During a discussion among the contestants about missing the news back in the UK, Sue Cleaver asked Hancock about his opinion on Truss’s short-lived premiership, saying: “What do you think went...
The Independent

Ofcom receives nearly 2,000 complaints about I’m A Celebrity and Matt Hancock

Ofcom has received 1,968 complaints about I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! – the majority objecting to Matt Hancock’s presence on the ITV show.The broadcasting watchdog said it would assess the complaints against its broadcasting rules before deciding whether to investigate.Around 1,100 people complained about former health secretary Hancock being in the Australian jungle.We’ve had a lot of people get in touch about this series of I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here – with the majority of complaints relating to Matt Hancock appearing on the show.Here’s how our rules apply to the selection of participants in...
The Independent

Matt Hancock's girlfriend flies to Australia to reunite with him after I'm a Celeb

Gina Coladangelo has flown out to Australia to reunite with Matt Hancock after he leaves the I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! camp.The former health secretary was forced to resign after leaked CCTV caught him and his now-girlfriend breaking social distancing rules by having an affair during the Covid pandemic.Hancock has been chosen multiple times to endure gruelling Bushtucker trials during his time in the jungle.Coladangelo flew out to Brisbane ahead of the first elimination on the show, which could take place on Friday, 18 November.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock becomes unlikely TikTok star after District line mobbingGovernment rules out search of Matt Hancock’s private emailsHancock promised care home testing against advice, officials claim
BBC

Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules

A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
Daily Mail

Furious residents who live near migrant detention centre in Kent call for tougher action by authorities over claims asylum seekers 'are escaping on daily basis'

Furious residents who live near a migrant detention centre in Kent are calling for tougher action by authorities over claims that asylum seekers 'are escaping on a daily basis'. Some of the community living around Manston, a processing centre for migrants crossing the Channel, have reported seeing migrants wandering around...
The Independent

Matt Hancock tells I’m A Celeb campmates Liz Truss’s ‘political career is over’

Matt Hancock has candidly shared his opinions on the current state of UK politics with his I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates, declaring Liz Truss’s political career “over” and reflecting on the reason for Boris Johnson’s departure.The former health secretary, 44, controversially joined the hit ITV reality show as a late arrival last week.During a discussion among the celebrity contestants about missing the news back in the UK, presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas said: “I wonder if Rishi’s still in power.”Absolutely not! ✋ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/j45ELTrS1X— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 14, 2022To which Hancock replied: “Yeah,...
BBC

Stoke-on-Trent house seized as nightmare neighbours kicked out

Residents of a house in Stoke-on-Trent have been kicked out by police after their extensive anti-social behaviour. The house in Furnival Street, Cobridge, has been boarded up with a sign that orders people not to enter. Neighbours spoke of their relief and how they had endured people fighting in the...
The Independent

Boy George accuses Scarlette Douglas of ‘protecting’ Matt Hancock

Tensions have begun to grow in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! camp as Boy George voiced his frustrations over the developing friendship between Scarlette Douglas and Matt Hancock.The Culture Club singer, 61, shared his irritation with the presenter and property expert, 35, during Wednesday evening’s episode of the hit ITV reality show.During a debate between Boy George and the former health secretary, 44, the singer said: “Just spend less on arms. £35 billion a year. Why do you sneer at spending less on arms?”To which Hancock grew flustered and replied: “I don’t, I don’t, it’s just...
BBC

I'm A Celeb: Matt Hancock in jungle prompts 1,100 Ofcom complaints

Ofcom has received 1,100 complaints about former health secretary Matt Hancock appearing on the ITV show I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!. There has been widespread criticism of Hancock for appearing on the show while he is a serving MP. Hancock has said he hopes to raise awareness...
The Independent

Matt Hancock: Gina Coladangelo lands in Australia ahead of first I’m a Celebrity elimination

Matt Hancock’s girlfriend, Gina Coladangelo, has landed in Brisbane, Australia ahead of the first elimination on I’m a Celebrity…Get me out of Here!.Former health secretary, Hancock, 44, who controversially joined this season of I’m a Celeb has been chosen by the public multiple times to do the often gross tasks set by the show in order to win his other campmates food.It’s been reported that the first celebrity to be kicked out of camp could be on Friday 18 November.Of his appearance in the show, Coladangelo, 45, told The Mirror: “I have been watching the show, it would be...
The Independent

Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels

Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
BBC

Ipswich: The injunction to stop a hotel housing migrants

Ipswich Borough Council wants to cement its High Court temporary injunction preventing a town centre hotel from housing more migrants. What are the key issues at stake and what do those in the town make of the case?. The four-star Novotel stands proud in the centre of Ipswich between the...
The Independent

‘Dozens’ of complaints about Matt Hancock’s I’m a Celeb appearance, says parliamentary watchdog

Dozens of complaints have been made about Matt Hancock appearing on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, the parliamentary commissioner for standards has said.Kathryn Stone told the Commons Standards Committee that the former health secretary's decision to enter the jungle "raises really important questions about members’ proper activities while they’re supposed to be fulfilling their parliamentary duties."Mr Hancock lost the Tory whip after agreeing to appear on the programme.Aside from parliamentary grievances, Ofcom has received almost 2,000 complaints objecting to Mr Hancock on the show.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock becomes unlikely TikTok star after District line mobbingGovernment rules out search of Matt Hancock’s private emailsHancock promised care home testing against advice, officials claim
The Independent

Snake launches itself at Matt Hancock during ‘House of Horrors’ bushtucker trial on I’m a Celeb

A snake launched itself at Matt Hancock during his fifth consecutive bushtucker trial on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.During the episode on Sunday night, 13 November, the former health secretary took on the ‘House of Horrors’ challenge, in which he had to face two million flies, as well as spiders and snakes as he crawled through a giant doll’s house.At one point, a reptile launched itself at the MP, causing him to flinch.Hancock returned to his campmates with nine out of 11 stars.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock becomes unlikely TikTok star after District line mobbingGovernment rules out search of Matt Hancock’s private emailsHancock promised care home testing against advice, officials claim
The Guardian

SNP accuse Jeremy Hunt of bringing back austerity in autumn statement

The Scottish National party has accused the chancellor of reintroducing austerity, after he announced that Scotland would get a £1.5bn uplift in funding over the next two years in the autumn statement. Jeremy Hunt told parliament that the NHS and schools in Scotland facing “equivalent pressures” to those in...
thenationalnews.com

Anger at plan to house asylum seekers at Yorkshire wedding venue with helipad

On a quiet leafy country lane in East Yorkshire, with views across 6.8 hectares of grounds to the Humber Bridge, is a four-star boutique hotel. With its own helipad, the Hull Humber View in North Ferriby, 14 kilometres from Hull, has been one of the jewels in the crown for hotel chain Best Western.
The Independent

Brexit: Record low now think UK was right to leave EU

Just 32 per cent of British voters now think the UK was right to leave the EU, a new poll has found.The figure from pollster YouGov is the lowest on record and the latest continuation of a trend stretching back to last year.A full 56 per cent now explicitly think Britain was wrong to leave with the rest saying they don’t know.The figure comes after “rejoin” took a record 14 point lead in a separate poll by Redfield and Wilton Strategies last month, which asked how people would vote in another EU referendum.Respected political scientist Professor Sir John Curtice said...
The Independent

