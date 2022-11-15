ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Austin Ericson, Former Assistant General Counsel at $50+ Billion AUM H.I.G. Capital, Joins Star Mountain Capital as Legal Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer

Star Mountain Capital, LLC (“Star Mountain”), a specialized investment manager with over $3 billion in assets under management focused on investing in established, private small and medium-sized North American businesses (lower middle-market), is pleased to announce that Austin Ericson has joined as Legal Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer. A differentiating factor of Star Mountain’s investor-aligned business is that 100% of its team including Senior Advisors / Operating Partners share in the investment profits.
Frank Kim of SANS Institute Joins Cybersecurity VC YL Ventures as its New CISO-in-Residence

SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- YL Ventures, a seed-stage venture capital firm investing in Israeli cybersecurity startups, today announced Frank Kim has joined as its new full-time CISO (Chief Information Security Officer)-in-Residence. The SANS fellow, already a seasoned advisor and angel investor to many cybersecurity startups, will work with the firm’s portfolio companies and vetted entrepreneurs to guide their ideation, value propositions and customer relations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005386/en/ Frank Kim joins YL Ventures as CISO-in-Residence. (Photo: Business Wire)
Howard University MBAs Are Landing Six Figure Salaries At A Fraction Of The Cost Of PWIs

Howard University MBA students pay nearly one-third the annual cost of MBA tuition across top PWIs and earn comparable first-year salaries. With graduates including Toni Morrison, Thurgood Marshall, Taraji P. Henson, and Vice President Kamala Harris, Howard University continues to produce some of the best and brightest in government, literature, politics, and the arts.
How To Earn An Online MBA In Accounting – Forbes Advisor

Editorial Notice: We earn a fee from companion hyperlinks on Forbes Advisor. Commissions don’t have an effect on our editors’ opinions or evaluations. When you’re serious about pursuing a profession in accounting, otherwise you’d prefer to additional your present accounting profession, you may contemplate a grasp of enterprise administration (MBA) in accounting.
Tech jobs are changing. Here are the real skills you'll need to get promoted

From programming through to digital business expertise and onto management and collaboration capabilties, young IT professionals can hone a range of potential skillsets to help them get to the top. But where should you focus your attention if you want to climb the tech career ladder? Five industry experts give...
Amazon staff laid off as tech giants cut costs, according to LinkedIn posts

Technology giant Amazon has started laying off staff, according to LinkedIn posts by workers who say they have been impacted by job cuts. This week it was reported that the company is planning to cut 10,000 jobs, or around 3% of its office staff. Amazon did not immediately respond to...
Humanities and Social Sciences graduates hold the answers to the world’s most pressing questions

With the UK facing a catalogue of profound challenges at home and abroad, it is fair to say that our new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has a lot on his plate. Questions abound. What should we do to plug the £50bn hole in the public finances and tackle inflation? How can we attend to the societal damage wrought by the pandemic? And how can we boost productivity in a way that delivers benefits for communities up and down the country without accelerating the climate crisis?
Climate tech could provide laid-off engineers with a soft landing

Hello and happy Taylor Swift presale day to all who celebrate. Today’s newsletter will not be a treatise on how “Snow on the Beach” is a climate change song, as tempting as it may be. Instead, we’re diving into the climate tech leaders who are welcoming laid-off tech workers, as well as why two-wheelers are the future of EVs.
Teaching Through a Lens of Compassion: Strengthening Pre-service Teachers’ Math Muscles

Imagine you have not thought about mathematics class in over a decade. You vaguely recall how fractions are connected to decimals, and the notion of “Pi” brings something to mind other than apple deliciousness. You have collected all of your mathematical memories and locked them away in a drawer, never to be approached. Every time you feel an inkling of math anxiety, math phobia, or are reminded of math trauma, you brush it away, like you might a pesky mosquito. Until one day, you find yourself studying as a preservice teacher, enrolled in a mathematics content course that you are required to pass to obtain your teaching degree. That is where many of our learners find themselves: face-to-face with their least favorite subject – a seemingly insurmountable barrier blocking their way to success.
The four-day workweek is new standard for 40% of companies, EY survey finds

An EY report found that 40% of surveyed companies have or plan to have a four-day workweek. Of the employers surveyed, 70% have adopted a hybrid approach. Fifty-eight percent of surveyed executives plan to improve or expand their commercial real estate portfolios. A cooling economy, rising mortgage rates and mass...

