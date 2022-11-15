Read full article on original website
Here's the salary breakdown for the University of Chicago Booth School of Business' class of 2022 including bonuses
The Booth School of Business is No. 1 on US News & World Report's 2023 business-school rankings. A Booth student's annual cost of attendance is estimated at about $115,062. Here are the latest salaries — including signing bonuses — of Booth's class of 2022. Despite news of a...
Austin Ericson, Former Assistant General Counsel at $50+ Billion AUM H.I.G. Capital, Joins Star Mountain Capital as Legal Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer
Star Mountain Capital, LLC (“Star Mountain”), a specialized investment manager with over $3 billion in assets under management focused on investing in established, private small and medium-sized North American businesses (lower middle-market), is pleased to announce that Austin Ericson has joined as Legal Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer. A differentiating factor of Star Mountain’s investor-aligned business is that 100% of its team including Senior Advisors / Operating Partners share in the investment profits.
Frank Kim of SANS Institute Joins Cybersecurity VC YL Ventures as its New CISO-in-Residence
SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- YL Ventures, a seed-stage venture capital firm investing in Israeli cybersecurity startups, today announced Frank Kim has joined as its new full-time CISO (Chief Information Security Officer)-in-Residence. The SANS fellow, already a seasoned advisor and angel investor to many cybersecurity startups, will work with the firm’s portfolio companies and vetted entrepreneurs to guide their ideation, value propositions and customer relations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005386/en/ Frank Kim joins YL Ventures as CISO-in-Residence. (Photo: Business Wire)
CNBC
The top 10 most-regretted college majors — and the degrees graduates wish they had pursued instead
Between the sky-high cost and student loan burden, more students are taking a closer look at college's return on investment. When it comes to value, what you study may be the most important factor. Graduates entering the workforce with good career prospects and high starting salaries are the most satisfied...
CNBC
Laid-off tech workers could get $100,000 to start their own companies from this VC firm
In just two weeks, tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs in Silicon Valley after Twitter, Meta, Stripe and other tech companies laid off double-digit percentages of their workforce. More job cuts in the tech sector could follow in the weeks to come: Google and Amazon have recently...
Amazon to Lay Off About 10,000 Employees, According to a New Report
The e-commerce and media giant's job cuts will reportedly be centered around workers related to Alexa, retail, and human resources.
Why tech layoffs are happening all at once — and why the next few weeks could be the worst of them
Industry experts say the next few weeks are critical: Many tech firms will want to trim payroll, and they're likely to do it before the holidays.
Essence
Howard University MBAs Are Landing Six Figure Salaries At A Fraction Of The Cost Of PWIs
Howard University MBA students pay nearly one-third the annual cost of MBA tuition across top PWIs and earn comparable first-year salaries. With graduates including Toni Morrison, Thurgood Marshall, Taraji P. Henson, and Vice President Kamala Harris, Howard University continues to produce some of the best and brightest in government, literature, politics, and the arts.
aiexpress.io
How To Earn An Online MBA In Accounting – Forbes Advisor
Editorial Notice: We earn a fee from companion hyperlinks on Forbes Advisor. Commissions don’t have an effect on our editors’ opinions or evaluations. When you’re serious about pursuing a profession in accounting, otherwise you’d prefer to additional your present accounting profession, you may contemplate a grasp of enterprise administration (MBA) in accounting.
Amazon to reportedly lay off 10K — will it impact Connecticut?
Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report in the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts.
ZDNet
Tech jobs are changing. Here are the real skills you'll need to get promoted
From programming through to digital business expertise and onto management and collaboration capabilties, young IT professionals can hone a range of potential skillsets to help them get to the top. But where should you focus your attention if you want to climb the tech career ladder? Five industry experts give...
American workers hate their jobs so much that nearly half of them wouldn’t wish it on their worst enemy
Workers are becoming increasingly disheartened that work is failing to meet their expectations.
BBC
Amazon staff laid off as tech giants cut costs, according to LinkedIn posts
Technology giant Amazon has started laying off staff, according to LinkedIn posts by workers who say they have been impacted by job cuts. This week it was reported that the company is planning to cut 10,000 jobs, or around 3% of its office staff. Amazon did not immediately respond to...
wonkhe.com
Humanities and Social Sciences graduates hold the answers to the world’s most pressing questions
With the UK facing a catalogue of profound challenges at home and abroad, it is fair to say that our new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has a lot on his plate. Questions abound. What should we do to plug the £50bn hole in the public finances and tackle inflation? How can we attend to the societal damage wrought by the pandemic? And how can we boost productivity in a way that delivers benefits for communities up and down the country without accelerating the climate crisis?
protocol.com
Climate tech could provide laid-off engineers with a soft landing
Hello and happy Taylor Swift presale day to all who celebrate. Today’s newsletter will not be a treatise on how “Snow on the Beach” is a climate change song, as tempting as it may be. Instead, we’re diving into the climate tech leaders who are welcoming laid-off tech workers, as well as why two-wheelers are the future of EVs.
facultyfocus.com
Teaching Through a Lens of Compassion: Strengthening Pre-service Teachers’ Math Muscles
Imagine you have not thought about mathematics class in over a decade. You vaguely recall how fractions are connected to decimals, and the notion of “Pi” brings something to mind other than apple deliciousness. You have collected all of your mathematical memories and locked them away in a drawer, never to be approached. Every time you feel an inkling of math anxiety, math phobia, or are reminded of math trauma, you brush it away, like you might a pesky mosquito. Until one day, you find yourself studying as a preservice teacher, enrolled in a mathematics content course that you are required to pass to obtain your teaching degree. That is where many of our learners find themselves: face-to-face with their least favorite subject – a seemingly insurmountable barrier blocking their way to success.
geekwire.com
Amazon to cut around 10,000 corporate and tech jobs, making largest layoffs in its history
Amazon will become the latest technology company to make massive job cuts, laying off approximately 10,000 people in its corporate and technology workforce, according to a New York Times report this morning. The cuts will focus on the division that makes the company’s Echo devices and Alexa voice assistant, Amazon’s...
U.S. Argonne National Lab scales up startup SambaNova's latest AI system
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Silicon Valley artificial intelligence (AI) computing startup SambaNova Systems said on Monday it delivered eight units of its latest AI system to the U.S. Argonne National Laboratory, which is expanding its AI offering to researchers.
CNBC
The four-day workweek is new standard for 40% of companies, EY survey finds
An EY report found that 40% of surveyed companies have or plan to have a four-day workweek. Of the employers surveyed, 70% have adopted a hybrid approach. Fifty-eight percent of surveyed executives plan to improve or expand their commercial real estate portfolios. A cooling economy, rising mortgage rates and mass...
TechCrunch
Dear Sophie: How can students work or launch a startup while maintaining their immigration status?
“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
