Robert Bradley "Brad" Bordeaux
January 20, 1978 ~ November 16, 2022 (age 44) Robert Bradley "Brad" Bordeaux, age 44, of Delco, NC passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Columbus Regional Healthcare. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Friends may visit our tribute page and leave condolences for the family. McKenzie Mortuary, 112...
Maurice Thomas Lennon
February 25, 1975 ~ November 11, 2022 (age 47) Maurice Thomas Lennon 47 of Clarkton, NC transitioned into eternal rest on November 11, 2022. For the safety of you and others please follow CDC Guidelines. Social distancing and face coverings is Required. Elder K.T. McGeachy will be officiating and Rev....
Wanda Faye (Avant) Jones
September 7, 1949 ~ November 12, 2022 (age 73) Wanda Faye Jones, age 73, of Tabor City, NC, died Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Dosher Memorial Hospital, Southport, NC. Born September 7, 1949 in Columbus County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Coy Brice Avant and Katherine Geneva Williams Avant.
Carson Heath Ward, Sr.
December 2, 1967 ~ November 16, 2022 (age 54) Carson Heath Ward, Sr., 54, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in the McLeod Hospice House in Florence. He was born December 2, 1967, in Horry County, son of Frances Merritt Ward and the late Carl J. Ward. He is survived...
Mary Lue (Powell) Pierce
December 7, 1934 ~ November 12, 2022 (age 87) Mother Mary Pierce passed on Saturday, November 12, 2022 in the comfort of her home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1 p.m. at New light Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Hallsboro Cemetery, Hallsboro, NC. Viewing will be held on November 18, 2022 at the funeral home from 1-7 p.m.
Wallace Piggott, Jr.
April 22, 1948 ~ November 15, 2022 (age 74) Wallace Piggott, Jr., 74, of 2100 Ervin T. Richardson Road, Nakina, NC, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Angel House. Arrangements will be announced soon.
Patricia Sumpter
Patricia Sumpter, age 60, of Tabor City, NC gained Heavenly Wings on Saturday November 12, 2022 in McLeod Loris Hospital, Loris, SC. Viewing will be Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Westside Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Friday, November 18, 2022, at...
Youth Coon Hunt challenge is Saturday
One of the noisiest events in Columbus County kicks off Saturday with the annual Youth Coon Hunt Challenge at Hallsboro. The event is sponsored by the Tri-County, Coastal and Columbus coonhunting clubs. It features a bench show, calling contest, treeing contest, dog care class and judged night hunt. The event is held at the Old 74 Fox Preserve on N.C. 214 (Sam Potts Highway).
Harris Kelton Williams
March 5, 1943 ~ November 13, 2022 (age 79) Harris Kelton Williams, Sr. age 79 of Fair Bluff passed on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced soon. He was the son of the late Howard Duval Williams and Bertha Mae Williams. Kelton...
Cory A. Griffin
August 15, 1995 ~ November 12, 2022 (age 27) Cory Alexander Griffin, 27, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Columbus Regional Medical Center in Whiteville. Arrangements will be announced soon.
Nicolae Josan
November 26, 1945 ~ November 7, 2022 (age 76) Nicolae Josan, affectionately known as “Buzzy,” was born on November 26, 1945 in Alba Iulia, Romania. He transitioned from this life to eternal life on November 7, 2022 at Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center in Wilmington, NC. Nicolae...
Bladen Non-profits Gather for Awareness
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, North Carolina organizations gathered for the Day of Giving: Local Non-Profit Awareness Day in Bladen County. Terri Dennison and Heather Norton of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce were on hand to greet attendees and participants. Erin Wall of WARM and Daniel Collins from Habitat...
Developing: Ambulance Hits Pedestrians
At least two people were injured after a Whiteville Rescue Unit ambulance hit two pedestrians near the intersection of U.S.701 North and Crepe Myrtle Lane this evening. The ambulance was transporting a critically injured patient who was ejected from a crash farther up the highway. The two female subjects were struck on U.S. 701. Their condition and that of the orignal wreck victim was not immediately available.
Student Disciplined for Racist Video
South Columbus High School students and parents were on edge Monday after a racist video was circulated at the school last week. Superintendent Deanna Meadows and Board Chair Dan Strickland issued a statement decrying the video, and said that any form of intolerant behavior in the county school system will not be tolerated.
WRU Ambulance Hits Woman in Roadway
The woman struck by a Whiteville Rescue ambulance was standing in the roadway Monday when she was hit by a mirror on the vehicle, according to Trooper C. Grainger of the Highway Patrol. Grainger said the ambulance was leaving the scene of an earlier wreck on U.S. 701 when the...
Strange Harvest: Felon Flees Into Field
A traffic stop led to a chase through three soybean fields and the recovery of a firearm Saturday morning. Christopher J. Spivey, 47, was held under $25,000 bond on three counts of property damage, possession of a firearm by a felon, and being a habitual felon, as well as outstanding warrants. His address was listed as 483 Todd Town Rd., Clarendon.
Fake Tag Leads to Real Charges
A fictitious license led to trafficking charges for a woman Sunday night. Emily Baldwin, 41, of 1944 Whitehall Rd., Whiteville, was arrested after a traffic stop on Clarendon Chadbourn Road. Baldwin was charged with two counts of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver narcotics, conspiracy to sell narcotics, maintaining a vehicle, drug paraphernalia and trafficking in opiates. Her bond was set at $250,000.
