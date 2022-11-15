At least two people were injured after a Whiteville Rescue Unit ambulance hit two pedestrians near the intersection of U.S.701 North and Crepe Myrtle Lane this evening. The ambulance was transporting a critically injured patient who was ejected from a crash farther up the highway. The two female subjects were struck on U.S. 701. Their condition and that of the orignal wreck victim was not immediately available.

WHITEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO