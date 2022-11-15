ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Local 3-month-old baby suffers from rare disorder

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The birth of a child normally means a time of joy. But for one North Las Vegas family, it's been uncertain after doctors diagnosed their son with a rare genetic disorder. It's so uncommon, there are fewer than 10 people known around the world with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Donny Osmond cancels shows due to sickness

Donny Osmond cancels shows due to sickness
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas meat distributors battle bird flu, inflation ahead of Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Avian flu, a highly contagious strain of the flu that primarily infects birds, is driving up the costs for some Thanksgiving dishes. Freedom Meats, a small private company that cuts and distributes meat to most of the high-end steakhouses in town, experienced a slow down during the pandemic and is now taking a hit due to inflation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Rapper, Owner Of Santa Clarita Restaurant ‘Blueface’ Arrested For Attempted Murder In Las Vegas

The Los Angeles based rapper “Blueface,” and owner of “Blue’s Fish and Soul” in Santa Clarita was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas on charges of attempted murder.  At 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested the rapper on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on Oct. 8 on the 6300 ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
8newsnow.com

Residents of Henderson housing community struggle with incomplete repairs

A popular homebuilder across the valley is getting pushback from its homeowners, as several residents in the Cadence Community have said their new builds are incomplete, many having to wait a year or more for these repairs to get fixed. Residents of Henderson housing community struggle …. A popular homebuilder...
HENDERSON, NV
beckersdental.com

6 dentists making headlines

A Las Vegas dentist who added a dental implant robot and five other dentists who have made headlines since Nov. 10:. 1. Endalkachew Mersha, DMD, of Discovery Dental in Las Vegas, began using the Yomi Robotic Dental System to perform implant surgery. 2. Two dentists were among those who spoke...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas man sentenced in death of 14-year-old son

Las Vegas man sentenced in death of 14-year-old son
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

More than 50 Las Vegas employers offer positions at job fair

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are invited to find their career calling at Thursday's fall job fair. More than 50 local employers are offering part-time and full-time positions for the community. Positions ranging from entry-level to high-level will be available. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Project 150 packs 2,000...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Could the SNWA's multi-billion dollar 'water grab' still happen?

Whatever happened to the multi-billion dollar plan to siphon groundwater from rural Nevada? Officially, it is off the table, but the coalition of citizens who fought against it said they expect what they call the "water grab" to rise from the grave. Could the SNWA’s multi-billion dollar ‘water grab’ …...
LAS VEGAS, NV
AOL Corp

Rapper Blueface Accused of Attempted Murder in Las Vegas

Rapper Blueface was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas on suspicion of attempted murder, police said. Johnathan Porter, 25, is suspected in an Oct. 8 shooting, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. Details about the shooting were unavailable, and there was no online record yet Tuesday evening of Porter in the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Dental Robot being used by Las Vegas dentist

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas dentist is embracing the latest technology when it comes to some dental implants He’s using the Yomi Robotic Dental system which is the first approved by the FDA, according to Neocis, Inc., the company that created it. Dentist Dr. Endalkachew Mersha with Discovery Dental said Yomi acts like […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

P!NK bringing 2023 summer tour to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer P!NK has announced she will hit the road next year for a summer tour. As part of the tour, dubbed “Summer Carnival 2023,” P!NK announced she will make a stop in Las Vegas next October. According to a news...
LAS VEGAS, NV

