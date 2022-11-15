Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh was weaning off nitrous oxide with brother’s help in final weeks alive
Tony Hsieh’s last weeks alive appear to differ from the year prior, where the late Las Vegas entrepreneur and former Zappos CEO was caught in a downward spiral of alleged drug misuse and bad business transactions, documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Wednesday said.
news3lv.com
Local 3-month-old baby suffers from rare disorder
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The birth of a child normally means a time of joy. But for one North Las Vegas family, it's been uncertain after doctors diagnosed their son with a rare genetic disorder. It's so uncommon, there are fewer than 10 people known around the world with...
Las Vegas hospitals might put older kids into adult beds as shortage of pediatric rooms grows
With children's hospitals out of space for new patients and pediatric intensive care units full, it may be necessary to send older kids to hospitals for adults, according to a Wednesday statement from the Nevada Hospital Association.
8newsnow.com
Donny Osmond cancels shows due to sickness
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/donny-osmond-cancels-shows-due-to-sickness/. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/donny-osmond-cancels-shows-due-to-sickness/. Protecting homes from break-ins in Las Vegas during …. Protecting homes from break-ins in Las Vegas during holiday season. To unionize or not? Las Vegas coffee shop owner weighs …. Coming together to create a better workplace is what is mobilizing one Starbucks location in Las Vegas to...
Fox5 KVVU
Some Nevada hospitals seeing record volumes for pediatric patients as respiratory illnesses spread
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Across the state of Nevada some hospitals are filling up with young patients as respiratory illnesses rise. The Nevada Hospital Association said statewide, pediatric occupancy rates are at 110% statewide, and pediatric intensive care unit is full at 100%. Chief Medical Officer with Sunrise Hospital...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas meat distributors battle bird flu, inflation ahead of Thanksgiving
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Avian flu, a highly contagious strain of the flu that primarily infects birds, is driving up the costs for some Thanksgiving dishes. Freedom Meats, a small private company that cuts and distributes meat to most of the high-end steakhouses in town, experienced a slow down during the pandemic and is now taking a hit due to inflation.
43 miles? Las Vegans might pass on a Thanksgiving road trip this year
Holidays are all about family, but if it's more than a 43-mile drive, forget it. That's apparently the attitude in Nevada this Thanksgiving as gas prices put the clamp on travel plans.
Rapper, Owner Of Santa Clarita Restaurant ‘Blueface’ Arrested For Attempted Murder In Las Vegas
The Los Angeles based rapper “Blueface,” and owner of “Blue’s Fish and Soul” in Santa Clarita was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas on charges of attempted murder. At 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested the rapper on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on Oct. 8 on the 6300 ...
The Animal Foundation’s CEO speaks out for the first time since contagious virus outbreak at Las Vegas shelter
In early October it was announced that a Canine Pnuemovirus was spreading to amongst dogs inside The Animal Foundation.
8newsnow.com
Residents of Henderson housing community struggle with incomplete repairs
A popular homebuilder across the valley is getting pushback from its homeowners, as several residents in the Cadence Community have said their new builds are incomplete, many having to wait a year or more for these repairs to get fixed. Residents of Henderson housing community struggle …. A popular homebuilder...
beckersdental.com
6 dentists making headlines
A Las Vegas dentist who added a dental implant robot and five other dentists who have made headlines since Nov. 10:. 1. Endalkachew Mersha, DMD, of Discovery Dental in Las Vegas, began using the Yomi Robotic Dental System to perform implant surgery. 2. Two dentists were among those who spoke...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man sentenced in death of 14-year-old son
Las Vegas meat distributors battle bird flu, inflation ahead of Thanksgiving. The Avian flu, a highly contagious strain of the flu that primarily infects birds, is driving up the costs for some Thanksgiving dishes. NDOT hires private security to patrol copper wire theft hotspots as thefts still impact many commute.
Mob Museum celebrating Kefauver Day with free admission
Today is the day known in Las Vegas as Kefauver Day (pronounced: key-fahver). It is a day to learn more about Nevada’s fascinating history and its ties to the mob.
news3lv.com
More than 50 Las Vegas employers offer positions at job fair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are invited to find their career calling at Thursday's fall job fair. More than 50 local employers are offering part-time and full-time positions for the community. Positions ranging from entry-level to high-level will be available. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Project 150 packs 2,000...
Las Vegas detectives investigate Gold Coast Casino robbery
Police are investigating a report of a robbery at a local casino in the central Las Vegas valley. It happened at the Gold Coast Hotel casino cage on 4000 West Flamingo Road (near Valley View Boulevard), just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police stated.
8newsnow.com
Could the SNWA's multi-billion dollar 'water grab' still happen?
Whatever happened to the multi-billion dollar plan to siphon groundwater from rural Nevada? Officially, it is off the table, but the coalition of citizens who fought against it said they expect what they call the "water grab" to rise from the grave. Could the SNWA’s multi-billion dollar ‘water grab’ …...
AOL Corp
Rapper Blueface Accused of Attempted Murder in Las Vegas
Rapper Blueface was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas on suspicion of attempted murder, police said. Johnathan Porter, 25, is suspected in an Oct. 8 shooting, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. Details about the shooting were unavailable, and there was no online record yet Tuesday evening of Porter in the...
To Save Water, Nevada Bans “Nonfunctional Turf” — Here’s What That Means
If you've ever driven through the suburbs or even certain cities, you've likely noticed random patches of grass outside the grocery store, in your town square, or even filling in the small, narrow alleys between apartment buildings. That grass didn't grow there naturally, and it isn't maintaining itself — it requires water to stay alive.
Dental Robot being used by Las Vegas dentist
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas dentist is embracing the latest technology when it comes to some dental implants He’s using the Yomi Robotic Dental system which is the first approved by the FDA, according to Neocis, Inc., the company that created it. Dentist Dr. Endalkachew Mersha with Discovery Dental said Yomi acts like […]
Fox5 KVVU
P!NK bringing 2023 summer tour to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer P!NK has announced she will hit the road next year for a summer tour. As part of the tour, dubbed “Summer Carnival 2023,” P!NK announced she will make a stop in Las Vegas next October. According to a news...
Comments / 6