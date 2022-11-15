Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Really Wants 2 Former WWE Stars To Return To The Company
Ever since Triple H took over WWE creative back in July he’s been bringing former stars back to the company, and there’s been a lot of talk about former stars who could return in the months to come. Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE) is...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Randy Orton Spotted In Same City as WWE Doctor, Orton’s Wife Indicates Hospital Stay
Veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday, according to PWInsider. There’s no word yet on why Orton was in Alabama, but Birmingham is where Andrews Sports Medicine is located, as well as the American Sports Medicine Institute. Both facilities are ran by WWE’s Dr. James Andrews, and are where the company usually sends injured WWE talents.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Drew McIntyre Receiving Praise Within WWE
Veteran WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was recently praised for his commitment to the company. A new report from PWInsider notes how McIntyre had quite a few people praising him this past week for his commitment to WWE as he went from the United States to Germany and Switzerland for SmackDown live events, then to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, then to India to film a movie role with Sony India, then back to the United States for Friday’s live SmackDown, then a pair of live events in Illinois and Wisconsin this past weekend.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ken Shamrock Discuses What Would Happen If He Ever Fought Mike Tyson
IMPACT Hall of Famer and MMA legend Ken Shamrock recently joined the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to discuss among all things what would happen if he ever decided to have a professional fight against the great Mike Tyson. The former WWE Intercontinental champion states that he would...
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Writer Claims Shane McMahon Had Aspirations To Run His Own MMA Promotion
According to former WWE creative team writer and MLW owner Court Bauer, Shane McMahon had an interest in running his own MMA promotion at one point. Bauer appeared on a recent AdFreeShows episode and talked about Shane’s idea almost coming to fruition and Vince McMahon having the final say.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Video of Chris Jericho’s Big “Bride” Reveal on FOX’s The Masked Singer, Ken Jeong on Being a Legit Fan
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was officially unveiled as Bride on tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer on FOX. Jericho debuted last week as the pink dinosaur in a wedding dress “Bridezilla” character, singing Walk The Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance” single. It was clear to pro wrestling fans that this was the top AEW star in the costume, with many referring to this as the worst-kept secret in Masked Singer history.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Steve Austin to Wrestle Another Match for WWE?
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin returned to the ring at WrestleMania 38 this year, but the company reportedly offered him a second bout. Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match on The Grandest Stage of Them All back in April, to close Night 1 of the big event, and shortly after the bout reports emerged on how Austin enjoyed the experience, and was open to making similar appearances.
wrestleview.com
First match announced for post-Survivor Series episode of WWE Raw
The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis in a stipulation match has been announced for the first episode of Monday Night Raw following Survivor Series. During Monday’s Raw, it was announced that The Miz will face Lumis on the November 28 episode with Lumis earning a WWE contract if he defeats The Miz. Also, if The Miz loses the match, he will be required to pay Lumis what he had originally agreed where Miz hired Lumis to attack him.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big News on the Iron Survivor Challenge Matches at WWE NXT Deadline
WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels has announced the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge matches for the WWE NXT brand. Michaels appeared on tonight’s NXT show in a pre-recorded video and said while NXT is all about focusing on developing stars of tomorrow, the brand is also about developing innovation. Michaels said a revolutionary new match, never-before-done in WWE history, will take place at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10 and it will be called the Iron Survivor Challenge. Michaels then announced the following details:
Wave 3
WWE Monday Night RAW superstars return to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - World Wrestling Entertainment is bringing its Monday Night RAW superstars to the KFC Yum! Center. On Nov. 14, WWE Monday Night RAW will be coming to Louisville with several highlight matches. The event starts at 7:30 p.m., according to a release. Guests will see U.S. Champion...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 11/18/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Louisville, KY to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds Title Match To Monday Night Raw Lineup
WWE is the wrestling juggernaut, and they try to capture fan interest each week. This week is no different, as there seems to be a big change for a match on the show. WWE has some excellent segments lined up for the 3-hour-program that will emanate from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. The show will see segments involving some A-Listers.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update on WWE Airing the 20th Annual Tribute to The Troops
The 20th Annual WWE Tribute to The Troops special will air on Saturday, December 17 on FOX. The special episode is being branded as the 20th Anniversary of the event. PWInsider adds that the timeslot will depend on the local market. As noted, the 2022 Tribute to The Troops special...
Yardbarker
William Regal hopes Jon Moxley realizes how good of a sports entertainer he was in WWE
On the latest Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal discussed Jon Moxley and his time in WWE as Dean Ambrose. During the podcast, Regal also gave his thoughts on Damien Sandow:. "Damien Sandow was absolutely magic and special with everything he was given. It was like another, if anything, he was...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New WWE NXT Matches Revealed for This Week, Updated Card
New matches have been announced for Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. Indi Hartwell will lock up with Tatum Paxley this week. Hartwell has had issues with Elektra Lopez and Sol Ruca as of late. She told McKenzie Mitchell on last week’s show how she is locked in and betting the house on herself moving forward. Paxley has not appeared on the main NXT show since she and Ivy Nile came up short against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne on September 20, but she did appear on NXT Level Up this past Friday, teaming with Nile for a win over Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Files for “Iron Survivor” Trademark, Possible New Show In the Works?
WWE filed to trademark the “Iron Survivor Challenge” name this past week. The “Iron Survivor Challenge” use description included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing indicates that this may be some new show or digital series in the works. The use description reads like this:
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Discusses Potential On-Screen Reunion With AEW Star
Former WWE star CJ Perry (Lana) has commented on the possibility of an on-screen reunion with her husband, AEW’s Miro. Perry and Miro gained popularity in WWE as a double act. Despite the popularity of the Rusev-Lana double act, Miro was let go by WWE in April 2020, and Perry was later released in June 2021.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Will Ospreay Pitches For AEW Star To Join His United Empire Faction
Will Ospreay, the IWGP United States Champion, has made a pitch to a rising AEW star to join his United Empire faction. Following his betrayal of Kazuchika Okada and CHAOS in October 2020, Ospreay formed the United Empire. Ospreay, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, Gideon Gray, Akira Francesco, TJP, Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher of Aussie Open, and Ospreay make up the group.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE: Update On Vince McMahon, Talent Being Pulled From WrestleCade
– A new report from Fightful Select has an update on former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. Sources within the company say that they don’t hear much from Vince, but he’s getting out more than when he was running WWE. As previously reported, McMahon was seen having dinner with an unknown woman in New York City recently. McMahon remains the largest shareholder in WWE, despite retiring from his role as chief executive earlier this year.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Konnan Explains Why Triple H Should Welcome CM Punk Back To WWE
On the latest edition of his Keepin It 100 podcast lucha-libre legend Konnan spoke on a number of rasslin-related topics, including why he believes Triple H should bring back former two-time AEW champion CM Punk following the Second City Saint going into business for himself at this past September’s ALL OUT pay-per-view. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
