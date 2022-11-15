Charlotte Flair has been absent from WWE television for nearly half a year, which has led some family members to provide an update. The WWE career of Charlotte Flair started nearly a decade ago. During her run in WWE, Charlotte has won the most Women’s Titles in WWE history. Charlotte is a former six-time Raw Women’s Champion, six-time Smackdown Women’s Champion, she was the last woman to hold the Divas Title and also held the NXT Women’s Title twice. During her incredible career, Charlotte has also main evented WrestleMania and was in the first women’s match to main event a WWE pay-per-view (Premium Live Event) as well.

