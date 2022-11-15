Read full article on original website
Ken Shamrock Discuses What Would Happen If He Ever Fought Mike Tyson
IMPACT Hall of Famer and MMA legend Ken Shamrock recently joined the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to discuss among all things what would happen if he ever decided to have a professional fight against the great Mike Tyson. The former WWE Intercontinental champion states that he would...
Booker T Says Braun Strowman and Omos Did A Great Job At Crown Jewel, Criticizes Strowman For Comments About “Flippy Wrestlers”
On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about Braun Strowman and Omos’ recent showdown at Crown Jewel, as well as his thoughts on Strowman taking unnecessary shots at younger talents who do more “flippy” type maneuvers. Highlights can be found below.
Cody Rhodes “Frustrated & Upset” With ROH Following All In
Details have now come to light about the frustrations felt by Cody Rhodes after he won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at All In. Cody Rhodes became part of the first father and son duo to win the coveted title when he defeated Nick Aldis in September 2018. Aldis was able to become a two-time champion the following month, regaining the belt at NWA’s 70th Anniversary event.
Nick Aldis Doesn't Think Billy Corgan's Booking Passes 'The Harley Race Test'
The recent falling out between Nick Aldis and the National Wrestling Alliance was due to the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion growing frustrated by the company's creative direction. Aldis — who was the face of the NWA over the past five years — voicing his displeasure with the NWA has been the biggest story regarding the promotion in recent weeks, although it has been stated numerous times by both Aldis and NWA owner Billy Corgan that it is not a worked angle.
Video of Chris Jericho’s Big “Bride” Reveal on FOX’s The Masked Singer, Ken Jeong on Being a Legit Fan
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was officially unveiled as Bride on tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer on FOX. Jericho debuted last week as the pink dinosaur in a wedding dress “Bridezilla” character, singing Walk The Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance” single. It was clear to pro wrestling fans that this was the top AEW star in the costume, with many referring to this as the worst-kept secret in Masked Singer history.
Randy Orton Spotted In Same City as WWE Doctor, Orton’s Wife Indicates Hospital Stay
Veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday, according to PWInsider. There’s no word yet on why Orton was in Alabama, but Birmingham is where Andrews Sports Medicine is located, as well as the American Sports Medicine Institute. Both facilities are ran by WWE’s Dr. James Andrews, and are where the company usually sends injured WWE talents.
Backstage News on Drew McIntyre Receiving Praise Within WWE
Veteran WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was recently praised for his commitment to the company. A new report from PWInsider notes how McIntyre had quite a few people praising him this past week for his commitment to WWE as he went from the United States to Germany and Switzerland for SmackDown live events, then to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, then to India to film a movie role with Sony India, then back to the United States for Friday’s live SmackDown, then a pair of live events in Illinois and Wisconsin this past weekend.
Nick Aldis Has Buried The Hatchet With Top WWE Executive
Nick Aldis' destination following his departure from the National Wrestling Alliance on November 6 has been the subject of much speculation. WWE in particular has remained debated due to Aldis' heat with Executive Director of "Raw" and "SmackDown" Bruce Prichard. However, things between the two seem to have taken a turn for the better. In an interview with WrestlingInc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Aldis revealed that he has buried the hatchet with Pritchard.
Top Dolla Says His End Goal Is To Be The Host Of The Tonight Show
WWE star Top Dolla was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast, where the Hit Row member discussed a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on working for “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures,” and how his end goal is to become the new host of the Tonight Show, something he believes he can achieve after climbing the ranks in the pro-wrestling circuit. Highlights from the interview are below.
Mick Foley Names Wrestlers He Believes Had The Best Working Punches
On the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod podcast WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke about some of the top names in the industry like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bret The Hitman Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Big Van Vader, and how each of those four competitors had the best working punches in the game. Highlights from Foley’s pod can be found below.
Ric Flair & Conrad Thompson Address Charlotte Flair’s WWE Absence
Charlotte Flair has been absent from WWE television for nearly half a year, which has led some family members to provide an update. The WWE career of Charlotte Flair started nearly a decade ago. During her run in WWE, Charlotte has won the most Women’s Titles in WWE history. Charlotte is a former six-time Raw Women’s Champion, six-time Smackdown Women’s Champion, she was the last woman to hold the Divas Title and also held the NXT Women’s Title twice. During her incredible career, Charlotte has also main evented WrestleMania and was in the first women’s match to main event a WWE pay-per-view (Premium Live Event) as well.
WWE announces rules for Survivor Series WarGames matches
WarGames will make its main roster debut at Survivor Series on November 26.
MJF Wants to Make Pro Wrestling Hot Again, Big Things to Come If He Wins the AEW World Title
MJF recently spoke with Newsday’s Alfonso A. Castillo to promote the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday, where he will challenge AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in the main event. MJF was asked what fans should expect in Saturday’s title defense. “Expect history being made. Expect the crowning...
Konnan Explains Why Triple H Should Welcome CM Punk Back To WWE
On the latest edition of his Keepin It 100 podcast lucha-libre legend Konnan spoke on a number of rasslin-related topics, including why he believes Triple H should bring back former two-time AEW champion CM Punk following the Second City Saint going into business for himself at this past September’s ALL OUT pay-per-view. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
Tom Hannifan Loves Working With Matt Rehwoldt On Commentary: “He’s So Good At What He Does”
IMPACT Wrestling play-by-play man Tom Hannifan recently joined the Putting You Over podcast to discuss a wide range of rasslin-related topics, including his thoughts on working at the commentary table with Matt Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English), where he calls the former NXT tag champion one of the very best at his craft. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 11/18/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Louisville, KY to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
Tyrus Not Affected By “Woke Trolls” Negative Feedback To His NWA World Title Win: “I’ll Keep Winning”
The pro-wrestling world was shocked this past weekend as Tyrus captured the NWA world’s heavyweight championship at Hard Times 3, where he defeated Matt Cardona and Trevor Murdoch in the show’s main event. The former WWE star’s victory was not well received by analysts and fans, many who...
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. *New NWA Champion Tyrus to appear. *NWA TV champion Jordan Clearwater’s first title defense vs. Mims. *Aron Stevens cs....
Bianca Belair Wants To Bring More Eyes To The WWE Product, Talks Potentially Being In A Movie With John Cena Or The Rock
WWE superstar and current Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Metro about a wide range of topics, which included the EST’s thoughts on bringing more eyes to the product, like potentially working as an actor, where she hopes to share the screen with The Rock or John Cena. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Backstage News on the “Iron Survivor Challenge” Match Coming to WWE NXT
A new match type is reportedly coming soon to the WWE NXT brand. We noted earlier how WWE filed to trademark the “Iron Survivor Challenge” name last week. You can click here for the original report, and trademark use descriptions. In an update, a new report from Fightful...
