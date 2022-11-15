Read full article on original website
FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply
One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
Blood pressure medicine recall: Some pills pose potential cancer risk, FDA announces
A pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication due to a potential cancer risk, the FDA announced this week. Aurobindo Pharma USA is recalling two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets due to levels of nitrosamine. The tablets are commonly prescribed for the treatment of hypertension to lower blood pressure.
FDA Warns: Don’t Purchase or Use Artri Or Ortiga Products Due To Possible Hidden Ingredients
FDA continues to warn consumers not to purchase or use Artri and Ortiga products as the agency received adverse event reports, including of liver toxicity and death, associated with the use of Artri King and similarly named products since the first consumer warning about an Artri Ajo King product was issued on January 5, 2022, and another in April, 20, 2022. These products are promoted with unproven claims to treat arthritis and osteoarthritis, restore cartilage, and stop joint deterioration, according to a FDA public notice.
CDC warns of listeria outbreak in the US. Here's what to know
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned of the Listeria outbreak in six states in the U.S. that has infected 16 people and claimed one life so far. There could be more cases that have gone unreported, the health agency's press release said. The CDC collected samples...
Whole head lettuce recalled because of positive Salmonella test
Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling certain lots of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole head variety lettuce sold under the Kalera brand because of potential Salmonella contamination. Kalera’s food safety testing procedures indicated the potential presence of Salmonella in some of its whole head lettuce SKUs, according to the company’s...
A listeria outbreak has swept across 6 states. Here are the symptoms to watch out for
The latest outbreak has been linked to deli meat and cheese.
Raisin Recall Announced
ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. is issuing a recall on raisins sold all over the U.S. because undeclared sulfites were discovered. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them, since the sulfites were not on the listed ingredients. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
Caffeine Searches Spike after FDA Announces Nationwide Adderall Shortage
One week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a shortage of the immediate release formulation of amphetamine mixed salts, commonly referred to by the Adderall brand name, searches for "caffeine vs. Adderall" spiked on Google. The FDA posted the Adderall shortage on its drug shortage website on...
Listeria outbreak: How to protect yourself from the deadly foodborne bacteria
Food poisoning from deadly listeria bacteria sickens and kills every year. Here's how to keep you and your family safe.
Jif Salmonella outbreak much larger than reported by CDC
In the weeks and months following the May 20, 2022, recall of Jif peanut butter products, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received more than 200 reports from consumers complaining of illness after consuming the recalled products. This information was supplied to eFoodAlert by the FDA in response to...
Blood Pressure Medicine Recall: Two Lots Pulled Over Impurity
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These are compounds that are found in water and foods including meats, dairy products and vegetables in lower levels, but nitrosamines may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration.
Why The FDA Is Cautioning Parents About Prescription Cough Medication Overdoses In Kids
Medicine can be a huge help when we're sick with the cold or flu. But it can also present a risk for young children who ingest too much.
CDC: Listeria found in six states—is your state one of them?
Listeria bacterial infections have been found in six states affecting 16 people since 2021. The Mayo Clinic defines listeria as —“ … a food-borne bacterial illness … most commonly caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products”. Listeria can cause severe illness (known as invasive listeriosis) when the bacteria spreads beyond the gut to other parts of the body. Almost all severe illnesses from Listeria result in hospitalizations and sometimes death. Symptoms of severe illness usually start within 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria, but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.People who are not pregnant may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches. Pregnant people usually experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns. Pregnant people and their newborns, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness. Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they usually get mild food poisoning symptoms, like diarrhea and fever, and usually recover without treatment.
FDA warns of animal tranquilizer in illicit drug supply
A powerful animal tranquilizer is increasingly showing up in the illicit drug supply, putting unsuspecting users at risk for hard to treat overdoses and dangerous side effects, the Food and Drug Administration warned Tuesday. The drug, called xylazine, is primarily found in heroin and illicit fentanyl, the FDA said, and...
Salmon recalled after testing finds Listeria contamination
Seven Seas International USA LLC of St. Petersburg, FL, is recalling 540 cases of Giant Food Private Label sockeye smoked salmon because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. According to the company announcement posted by the Food and Drug Administration, the issue was discovered through routine regulatory testing conducted by the...
Blood Pressure Medicine Recall: Consult Your Doctor Before Taking Action
Two types of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables in low levels, but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration last month.
FDA Issues Warning Against Infant Head-Shaping Pillows
While the idea of a pillow that is designed to shape your child’s head might seem like a great idea, they can actually pose more dangers than you would expect. That’s why they need to be thrown out immediately, according to the Food and Drug Administration. “The use...
Listeria Outbreak From Bad Deli Meat Sold In 6 States Including MA, Leaves 1 Dead, Several Sick
Heads Up, Berkshire County! According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are some possibly bad deli meats and cheeses being sold in six states, including Massachusetts, that's apparently responsible for an outbreak of Listeria. I repeat, this is a deadly Listeria outbreak that has already claimed the...
1 dead, 13 hospitalized in nationwide listeria outbreak linked to deli meat and cheese, CDC says
One person has died and a person had a pregnancy loss from a listeria outbreak that has gotten over a dozen people sick across the country, with no definitive source determined other than it being linked to deli meat and cheese, health officials said. The Centers for Disease Control and...
CDC investigating listeria outbreak linked to one death, hospitalizations in six states
CHICAGO (WGN) — One person is dead from a multi-state listeria outbreak tied to deli meats and cheeses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says the outbreak has infected at least 16 people across six states – California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York – hospitalizing at least 13. The outbreak is believed to have impacted more people and states than confirmed, officials explain, because some people recover without needing medical care or being tested for listeria.
