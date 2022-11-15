ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Are Breakthrough Cases Being Reported With Bivalent COVID Booster? Top Doc Says Yes

Chicago's top doctor said there have been reported of breakthrough COVID infections in people who have received the new bivalent COVID booster and there's a reason for that. "We have seen some breakthrough cases just like we have every time... since the beginning of COVID," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday, adding that "it is definitely related to the newer strains."
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence

It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County. The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me Tender,” […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Did investigators overlook a crucial lead in girls’ murders?

On January 22, 1957, a motorist spotted what he believed were two mannequins along German Church Road near Willow Springs, in unincorporated Cook County. Upon further investigation, it was determined the mannequins were in fact the bodies of Barbara and Patricia Grimes. The teenage sisters had been missing from their Southwest Side Chicago neighborhood for […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

'Complete tragedy': 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home

PHOENIX - A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Phoenix Fire hazmat crews and police officers responded to a home near 7th Avenue and Northern because of a reported "hazardous situation" and a possible unresponsive person just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 16.
PHOENIX, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Weed Dispensary Green Rose, Owned By Phil Stefani, Former Police Commander, Opens In River North

RIVER NORTH — One of the the state’s first social equity cannabis dispensaries opened last week in River North. Green Rose, located at 612 N. Wells St., officially opened Nov. 12 after passing state inspection early last week. Owners, which include restaurateur Phil Stefani and a former police commander, were some of the first to receive a social equity license to operate a dispensary in Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Fate Of Urban Prep’s Third Campus In The Hands Of Illinois Board of Education

THE LOOP — A third Urban Prep campus is facing an uncertain future amid allegations of financial mismanagement and sexual misconduct at the charter school. The Illinois Board of Education is scheduled to vote Thursday on whether or not to revoke the charter agreement for Urban Prep’s West campus, which is located at 425 S. Wabash Ave. in the Loop. If approved, Urban Prep will not be able to operate as a public charter school effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

DuPage Co. launches 211 help service, connecting people with resources

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a new tool that was just launched in DuPage County with the simple goal of helping people in need."Trained specialists are now available to our residents any time of the day or night by dialing three simple digits: 2-1-1," said DuPage County Board Chair Dan Cronin.The 211 service can now help people with anything from mental health to addiction and rehab, to find help paying bills or finding food or with employment and education.The 211 service also has a website connecting people with resources. It was made possible after the DuPage County Board allocate $1.6 million dollars to the project. 
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy