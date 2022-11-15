Read full article on original website
ABC7 Chicago
Unprecedented surge in RSV cases cause Chicago area children's hospitals to run out of beds
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The unprecedented surge of RSV cases has caused children's hospitals across the country to run out of beds. "It is hitting us pretty severe. Especially for being this early in the season," Dr. Michael Bauer of Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital. Bauer, medical director at Northwestern Medicine...
Chicago public health commissioner warns of dramatic surge in flu cases
Chicago’s top doctor is concerned about the flu. Dr. Allison Arwady said the flu picture has changed dramatically in the past week. The Southeastern U.S. is really getting hit, she said, and we’re not far behind.
fox32chicago.com
Advocate Trauma Recovery Center at Chicago area hospitals helping victims of violent crimes recover
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A trauma recovery center is helping victims of violent crimes put their lives back together. The Advocate Trauma Recovery Center, which is now embedded in three Chicago area hospitals, is helping people recover, even after their physical wounds are healed. Paul Robinson, 33, was playing with...
fox32chicago.com
Nonprofit distributing 500 winter coats to needy Chicago families
As the temperature shifts, some families will struggle to meet basic needs this winter. That's why Wednesday afternoon, the nonprofit Communities in Schools is distributing necessary winter boots, coats and supplies to children and their parents.
‘Every parent’s worst nightmare': Family sues Navy Pier after son's steep fall
Parents say their 8-year-old son fell from a climbing walk back in July at Chicago’s Navy Pier and suffered multiple injuries.
Are Breakthrough Cases Being Reported With Bivalent COVID Booster? Top Doc Says Yes
Chicago's top doctor said there have been reported of breakthrough COVID infections in people who have received the new bivalent COVID booster and there's a reason for that. "We have seen some breakthrough cases just like we have every time... since the beginning of COVID," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday, adding that "it is definitely related to the newer strains."
Doctors Urge Vaccinations as Respiratory Viruses Circulate Ahead of Holiday Season
Health officials across the Chicago area are urging people to get vaccinated ahead of the colder weather, especially with cases of RSV and the flu rising. "This 'tripledemic'… what we’re calling it right now involves three viruses," explained Dr. Geraldine Luna, medical director for the Chicago Department of Public Health.
cwbchicago.com
2 men found in Boystown alley died from fentanyl overdoses: medical examiner
Chicago — Two young men found dead in a Boystown alley this summer died from accidental overdoses of cocaine, fentanyl, and alcohol, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The men, ages 20 and 21, were found alongside an unresponsive woman, also believed to be in her...
Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence
It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County. The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me Tender,” […]
Too Many Animals, Not Enough Donations at Suburban Shelter Lead to Calls for Help
For almost 70 years, Hinsdale Humane Society has devoted itself to helping others in need, but now the shelter is in need of help itself. JoAnn McGuinness, the treasurer and a board member of the society, says that there is an "animal welfare crisis" unfolding in the U.S. “Everyone is...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Alert Levels, Tripledemic Fears
Several Chicago-area counties now have new masking recommendations as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raises their COVID alert levels. The new guidelines come as experts express increased fears over a so-called "tripledemic" heading into the holiday season. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across...
Did investigators overlook a crucial lead in girls’ murders?
On January 22, 1957, a motorist spotted what he believed were two mannequins along German Church Road near Willow Springs, in unincorporated Cook County. Upon further investigation, it was determined the mannequins were in fact the bodies of Barbara and Patricia Grimes. The teenage sisters had been missing from their Southwest Side Chicago neighborhood for […]
Eater
Levain Bakery, Known for its Monster Cookies, Opens This Weekend in Chicago
New York’s Levain Bakery, best known for its giant and gooey cookies, is opening its first Chicago location this weekend inside the former Maude’s Liquor Bar space in the West Loop. This is Levain’s first expansion that goes beyond the east coast. So what’s a cookie retailer...
fox32chicago.com
2 Chicago men sold fentanyl-laced heroin at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center: complaints
CHICAGO - Two Chicago men are accused of selling fentanyl-laced heroin at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center on the Near West Side. Richard A. Husband, 73, has been charged with distribution of a controlled substance, specifically fentanyl-laced heroin. Wayne Townsend, 71, is charged with possession of a controlled substance...
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot lambasted on social media for allowing security detail to park in bike lane while she buys doughnuts
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot is taking a beating on social media — from cycling enthusiasts and their City Council champions — for allowing her bodyguard detail and security tail car to park both SUVs in a bike lane so she could run into a North Side doughnut shop.
fox32chicago.com
'Complete tragedy': 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home
PHOENIX - A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Phoenix Fire hazmat crews and police officers responded to a home near 7th Avenue and Northern because of a reported "hazardous situation" and a possible unresponsive person just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 16.
‘Lucky’ The Wild Turkey Is Wandering Around Beverly, Delighting Neighbors Who Vow Not To Eat Him
BEVERLY — Jubilant Southwest Siders have been obsessing about a wild turkey roaming the streets, sharing feverish news about sightings of the large bird a week before Thanksgiving. The turkey, which neighbors in a Facebook group have christened “Lucky,” has been spotted in front yards, alleys and even doorsteps...
blockclubchicago.org
Weed Dispensary Green Rose, Owned By Phil Stefani, Former Police Commander, Opens In River North
RIVER NORTH — One of the the state’s first social equity cannabis dispensaries opened last week in River North. Green Rose, located at 612 N. Wells St., officially opened Nov. 12 after passing state inspection early last week. Owners, which include restaurateur Phil Stefani and a former police commander, were some of the first to receive a social equity license to operate a dispensary in Illinois.
blockclubchicago.org
Fate Of Urban Prep’s Third Campus In The Hands Of Illinois Board of Education
THE LOOP — A third Urban Prep campus is facing an uncertain future amid allegations of financial mismanagement and sexual misconduct at the charter school. The Illinois Board of Education is scheduled to vote Thursday on whether or not to revoke the charter agreement for Urban Prep’s West campus, which is located at 425 S. Wabash Ave. in the Loop. If approved, Urban Prep will not be able to operate as a public charter school effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
DuPage Co. launches 211 help service, connecting people with resources
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a new tool that was just launched in DuPage County with the simple goal of helping people in need."Trained specialists are now available to our residents any time of the day or night by dialing three simple digits: 2-1-1," said DuPage County Board Chair Dan Cronin.The 211 service can now help people with anything from mental health to addiction and rehab, to find help paying bills or finding food or with employment and education.The 211 service also has a website connecting people with resources. It was made possible after the DuPage County Board allocate $1.6 million dollars to the project.
