WWE SmackDown Results 11/18/2022
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. They hype the show and we go right to the ring. – The music hits and out first comes The Brawling Brutes...
Triple H Allowed Three WWE Stars To Watch The Filming Of The Boneyard Match In Person
The Undertaker and AJ Styles’ famous Boneyard match was presented at WWE WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Obviously, no spectators were able to attend this match in person due to COVID-19. However, three WWE wrestlers were fortunate enough to be present while it was being filmed. In a recent social...
Backstage Update on Steve Austin Possibly Wrestling for WWE Again, CM Punk – WWE Talk
As noted, it was revealed earlier this week that WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin could be returning to the ring for another match as WWE officials want him to do more with the company. It was noted that the previous regime led by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon wanted Austin to come back for another match, but WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took it a step further and actually made an offer to The Texas Rattlesnake for a match. This was revealed after Austin posted a new workout video showing how he’s in great shape, which you can see below.
New Champion Crowned at Tonight’s Impact Over Drive Event
Trey Miguel is your new Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion. The finals of the tournament for the vacant X-Division Title took place at tonight’s Impact Over Drive event, and saw Miguel defeat Black Taurus to capture the X-Division Title. This is Miguel’s second reign with the title. The title was...
Mercedes Martinez Confronts Athena On This Evening’s AEW Rampage, Athena Attacks Aubrey Edwards
Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured women’s division stars Athena and Madison Rayne wrestling in singles-action against one another, with the Fallen Goddess picking up the win in a short but competitive matchup. However, Athena would continue attacking the former five-time IMPACT Knockouts champion as soon as the...
Saraya Wins First Match Back In Five Years At Tonight’s AEW Full Gear
Tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view featured Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) taking on Britt Baker in a highly-anticipated grudge match, Saraya’s first professional bout since 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury. The bout saw a ton of near falls from the get-go,...
Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. KEITA vs. Peter Avalon. Blake Christian & Mascara Dorada vs....
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:. Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky of The Fixers defend the NWA United States Tag...
Opener and Main Event Revealed for Tonight’s Go-Home Impact Episode
The Over Drive go-home edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS will open with Black Taurus vs. PJ Black in the semi-finals match for the X-Division Title Tournament. The winner will advance to Over Drive to face Trey Miguel for the vacant strap. Tonight’s Impact will close with Sami Callihan vs....
New Match Announced for AEW Full Gear Pre-show, Updated Card
Eddie Kingston vs. Jun Akiyama has been announced for the Zero Hour Pre-show at AEW Full Gear. The match was made after Akiyama and Konosuke Takeshita defeated Kingston and Ortiz on tonight’s go-home edition of AEW Rampage. The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will air live tonight from the...
Tony Khan Talks Potentially Stripping Thunder Rosa Of AEW Women’s World Title
Since defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a Steel Cage match on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on March 16, Thunder Rosa has held the AEW Women’s World Championship. A back injury left her inactive, forcing AEW to alter its plans. Rosa was not...
Full Recap Of The AEW Full Gear Media Scrum: MJF Declares A New Era, Saraya, Jungle Boy, and Jamie Hayter Talk Victories, Tony Khan Notes and more
AEW held a media scrum immediately following this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view from New Jersey. Highlights, including the full scrum on video, can be found below. -Someone tries to ask Khan a question but MJF busts in and basically cuts a promo telling everyone that they are in the MJF era.
Final AEW Full Gear Card, Live Coverage Reminder for Tonight
The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will air live tonight from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Be sure to join us for live coverage of Full Gear, beginning at 7pm ET for the Zero Hour Pre-show. The main pay-per-view card will then begin at 8pm ET. AEW has...
Kevin Owens Returns to WWE SmackDown, Big Update on War Games at Survivor Series
Kevin Owens has returned to the WWE storylines and he is now official for War Games. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX was headlined by Butch defeating Sami Zayn to advance in the World Cup Tournament. After the match, The Bloodline’s Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos brawled with Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns eventually came out and got involved, brawling with the others, including McIntyre and Sheamus.
Several Notes Ahead Of Tonight’s AEW Full Gear PPV: Update On Anthony Bowens, Full Gear Expected To Be “Newsworthy”
Tonight AEW invades the Prudential Center in New Jersey for their annual Full Gear pay-per-view, which features a ton of marquee matchups including Jon Moxley defending the AEW world title against MJF in the main event, as well as the in-ring return of Saraya (fka Paige). Fightful Select has released...
New AEW Fight Forever Trailer Revealed, CM Punk Pulled from the Cover?
As seen below, PlayStation has released a new trailer for the AEW Fight Forever video game. The trailer features AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, Britt Baker, and Adam Page. The game features are touted, including Create-A-Wrestler, match types, and more. “AEW: Fight Forever is going...
The Death Triangle Score Huge Victory Over The Returning Elite At Tonight’s AEW Full Gear PPV
Tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view featured the highly-anticipated return of The Elite (Kenny Omega & the Young Bucks), who have not competed since ALL OUT back in September. The group looked to recapture the trios titles from the team that was crowned champions in their absence, the Death Triangle (Lucha Bros & PAC).
WWE Confirms Rules and Format for War Games at Survivor Series
WWE has confirmed the rules for the first-ever War Games matches on the main roster. War Games will return to WWE at Survivor Series later this month, with two 5 vs. 5 bouts – one for the men’s division and one for the women’s division. The women’s...
Watch This Week’s Episode Of NWA USA
NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below. “We may be one week removed from Hard Times In New Orleans, but the action in the Big Easy is just starting to pick up!
Chris Jericho To Defend The ROH World Title Against Tomohiro Ishii On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
Following his victory at this evening’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view ROH world champion Chris Jericho was interviewed backstage when the All-Atlantic champion Orange Cassidy confronted The Ocho, and told him that his friend, NJPW superstar Tomohiro Ishii, would be in town this week and that Jericho should defend the ROH world title against him on Wednesday’s Dynamite.
