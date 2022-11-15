Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
3 factors boosting physicians' willingness to adopt value-based care
A July 2022 Bain US Frontline of Healthcare Survey found that about 80 percent of physicians are interested in value-based care arrangements, but that interest decreases as the risk to the provider increases. "Physicians have well-founded concerns about their ability to take on risk, fueling their hesitation," according to a...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 business trends that will drive health system decisions in 2023
On the back of unfavorable third-quarter results, many hospitals and health systems are facing their worst financial year in decades. But as the healthcare industry regains a sense of post-pandemic normalcy, hospitals will look to focus on preservation, preparation and growth. In 2023, health systems will be challenged with modernizing...
beckershospitalreview.com
Women make up 27% of Fortune 500 CIOs, study finds
Women constitute 27 percent of CIOs at Fortune 500 companies, yet only 8 percent of tech CEOs overall, according to a new report from Women Business Collaborative. Overall, women make up 11.4 percent of tech C-suite positions at private companies with more than $1 billion in revenue, the analysis of 12 positions at more than 5,000 businesses found.
beckershospitalreview.com
340B safety-net hospitals lost $2.96M from drugmaker restrictions, AHA finds
The average 340B safety-net hospital, which cares for a disproportionate share of low-income and uninsured patients, reported annual losses of $2.96 million, and the average critical access hospital lost an average of $507,000 as a result of drug company 340B restrictions, according to a survey conducted by the American Hospital Association.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mount Sinai spinoff to lay off 500 employees; exit reproductive, women's health testing
Sema4, a genomics company that spun out of New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System, said it plans to lay off 500 employees as it closes its reproductive and women's health testing services. The job cuts represent about 32.5 percent of Sema4's workforce, according to a Nov. 14 securities filing....
HLTH22: Twilio, Healthfirst Launch CDP for Health Plans and Providers
Twilio, the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced the general availability of Twilio Segment for Healthcare & Life Sciences, a HIPAA-eligible customer data platform (CDP) that can improve patients’ experiences and health outcomes by unifying Protected Health Information (PHI) data across their entire care journey.
beckershospitalreview.com
Why CEOs prefer these interactions in person
For hospitals and health systems, communication with employees is crucial, especially amid today's workforce, financial and operational challenges. Although the pandemic has increased dependence on electronic and virtual communication, hospital and health system leaders continue to place high value on face-to-face conversations. Becker's asked healthcare executives to share the interactions...
beckershospitalreview.com
LG, Amwell partner on virtual discharge tool aimed at combating workforce shortage
LG and Amwell have created a virtual care tool that allows clinicians to use existing LG healthcare TVs to remotely monitor, engage and discharge patients. The new tool, Carepoint TV Kit 200L, will allow clinicians to use LG TVs to conduct virtual rounding, nursing, e-sitting, care coordination and isolation room monitoring, according to a Nov. 14 press release from LG.
beckershospitalreview.com
How automated virtual companions can take your digital strategies to the next level
While automated symptom checkers and other chatbot technologies have become common, most are not directly connected to the overall patient journey. By incorporating chat-based interactions that can escalate patients to the appropriate level of care when needed, healthcare can be more personalized, empathetic, cost-effective and scalable. In an October Becker's...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare employment in 20 numbers
Healthcare employment has fluctuated in recent years amid changing economic circumstances and as workers departed their roles for various reasons. Here are 20 numbers that provide a snapshot of hospital and health system employment, based on reports, studies and other data sources cited in the American Hospital Association's 2023 Healthcare Workforce Scan, released Nov. 16.
OnProcess announces Agora DSI™ – a software management tool that provides deep new levels of actionable insight across the service supply chain
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- OnProcess, a global pioneer powering the world’s circular service supply chains, announced today the early-access release of its new analytics and intelligent orchestration tool - Agora DSI™. Agora DSI (short for Dynamic Service Insight) provides a unique and connected view across the lifecycle of a service part. It helps businesses gain valuable insight across the planning, delivery and recovery stages of the service supply chain, highlighting potential issues to be resolved before they become critical. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005121/en/ Agora DSI seamlessly integrates with existing data infrastructure, captures valuable information, and provides valuable insights, all in a single, easy-to-use application. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Weka announces $135M investment on $750M valuation to change how companies move data
Such is the case with Weka, a company that has come up with a way to virtualize data to make it easier to move between sources without having to make a copy first. Today, the company announced a $135 million Series D investment on a $750 million valuation, big numbers in today’s conservative funding environment.
beckershospitalreview.com
HHS to partner with health systems on national patient safety alliance
HHS is partnering with some of the country's largest health systems on a national alliance to advance patient safety that will launch next year. On Nov. 14, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and leaders from the CDC, FDA, CMS and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, convened a listening session with CEOs of the some of the largest U.S. health systems and patient safety advocates to discuss the launch of the National Healthcare System Action Alliance to Advance Patient Safety.
beckershospitalreview.com
Top 25 women biotech leaders of 2022, per Healthcare Technology Report
Here are the top 25 women leaders in biotech for 2022, according to Healthcare Technology Report. The market researcher chose the finalists for the Nov. 14 list by analyzing hundreds of nominations for professional milestones and awards, demonstrated expertise and influence and longevity, as well as getting feedback from colleagues. There are actually 31 women on the list since a few spots resulted in ties.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mark Cuban's next goals: Enter brand-name drugs market, accept insurance
As the team of 33 at Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. works to serve its 1.3 million customers, Mr. Cuban told Time his planned next steps for the company that looks to disrupt the $1.4 trillion pharmaceutical industry. Since its launch in January, Cost Plus Drug Co. has gone...
beckershospitalreview.com
Google's healthcare ambitions: 6 recent moves
From entering into an agreement with EHR vendor Epic to piloting its clinical search tool at two health systems, Google is continuing its push into the healthcare industry. Here are six recent healthcare moves from the company as reported by Becker's. Google acquired health tech startup Sound Life Sciences, a...
beckershospitalreview.com
Why healthcare mergers and acquisitions are a cybersecurity risk
As Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, formed by the merger of Dignity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives in 2019, dealt with a weeks-long fallout from a ransomware attack, health system CIOs and chief information security officers say these large acquisitions can make healthcare systems more vulnerable to security breaches. A healthcare merger...
beckershospitalreview.com
PeaceHealth reports $82M loss amid expense increase, lower investment return
Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth reported an increased quarterly loss totaling $82.2 million as expenses rose and investment returns dwindled. That figure, which covers the three months leading up to Sept. 30, marks another sharp downturn for the company following a $56.2 million loss in the same period last year. While operating...
beckershospitalreview.com
Henry Ford Health partners with tech company Arcascope to help shift workers sleep better
Detroit-based Henry Ford Health is partnering with digital health company Arcascope to improve the circadian rhythms of its healthcare workers. Shift workers at Henry Ford Health will use Arcascope's app-based circadian rhythm management platform that makes personalized recommendations about behaviors and alterations to the light environment to help with sleep.
beckershospitalreview.com
Turquoise Health launches price transparency tool
Health technology company Turquoise Health has launched a price transparency product that it says allows anyone to request and receive precise searches from both hospital and payer rates data warehouse. The tool, called Simple Extracts, "eliminates the cost and technical barriers speciality healthcare businesses encounter by delivering data to customers...
