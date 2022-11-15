ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Domino’s pizzas ordered online are 50% off until November 20

By Nexstar Media Wire, Joe Millitzer
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QjfIp_0jBZ2UI900

ST. LOUIS, Mo. ( KTVI ) – Dominos is selling pizzas ordered online for half off until November 20. The customer appreciation deal comes just in time for the holidays.

The pizza chain says the deal is for 50% off menu priced pizzas . They have to be ordered from Dominos.com, the Domino’s app, or from the AnyWare platfroms on Google Home, Alexa, Slack and Facebook Messenger.

Liz Cheney trolls Kari Lake for losing Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’

“November is U.S. National Gratitude Month and Domino’s wants to say thank you to its customers by giving them a great deal on the pizza they love,” writes Frank Garrido, Domino’s executive vice president of U.S. operations and support.

The deal includes any size of pizza, with over 20 toppings, on five types of crust. It also includes specialty pizzas like the Pacific Veggie, MeatZZa, Philly Cheese Steak and more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Redditors Question 'Blue Stuff' In Domino's Pizza Crust

When looking for a pizza company that will deliver, you'll probably find that Domino's isn't too far away. According to Scrape Hero, the popular pizza chain boasts over 6,500 locations throughout the United States, so you often won't be trekking too far for a Domino's fix. While being labeled as the first company to design the lucrative and sturdy pizza box we all have come to recognize, Domino's has had an ongoing flux of good and bad press over the years.
The Independent

‘It’s a bait and switch’: Behind the ‘fake’ Uber Eats and DoorDash restaurants that are making customers furious

Daniel Stamps thought he would be trying out something new when he logged onto UberEats this June and ordered delivery from an unfamiliar restaurant called "It's Just Wings".When the food arrived, Stamps says it was "by far the worst wings I've ever seen – soggy and cold, like they'd been sitting in water for two hours".More puzzling, however, was the fact that they came in a box from Chili's Grill and Bar, a mid-market chain restaurant owned by Texas-based Brinker International.What Stamps didn't know when he ordered was that It's Just Wings is a "virtual restaurant", not only owned by...
Thrillist

Domino's Is Offering 50% Off Pizzas Right Now

Between now and November 20, Domino's is offering 50% off pizzas that are ordered online. The deal is available on any menu-priced pizza, which means you can just order any size pizza on any crust with any toppings. The discount is how Domino's offers thanks this November, which is considered...
Joel Eisenberg

Major Applebee’s Restaurant Location Permanently Closing

An Applebee’s restaurant has been evicted from a key location, surprising residents and long-term customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and TastingTable.com.
Mashed

McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY
iheart.com

Food: Subway Giving Away 10k Free Footlongs For National Sandwich Day

Subway Giving Away 10k Free Footlongs For National Sandwich Day. National Sandwich Day is Thursday, and to celebrate, Subway is giving away 10 thousand Subway Series footlong subs for air travelers that are “sandwiched” in the middle seat of their flight. The idea? Subway wants to make flying...
CNET

A Beloved Taco Bell Discontinued Menu Item Is Coming Back This Week

Taco Bell fans are now just days away from taking a bite out of a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito. The fast food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be...
KFOR

CDC map puts 7 states in worst category for flu activity

(NEXSTAR) – The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start, especially in the South, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has seven states, plus Washington, D.C., in the highest category for flu activity, shown in purple on the map below. Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia are all categorized as “very high.”
GEORGIA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy