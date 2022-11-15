Founding fathers: Plaque honors key contributors to southwest Champaign developments

CHAMPAIGN — Kyle Robeson, Bruce Hutchings and Ralph Sackett first got together to talk about a new development in southwest Champaign at a lunch meeting in 1986, Hutchings recalled.

More than three decades later, their collaboration — which produced the Robeson Meadows and Robeson Meadows West subdivisions, The Ridge (in the northeast corner of Robeson Meadows West) and the Village at the Crossing retail/restaurant/office complex — has been memorialized in a plaque bearing their pictures and a tribute to their contribution to the city.

“In the end, it turned out great, we thought,” said Hutchings, a retired Champaign architect who partnered with the late Mr. Robeson and late Mr. Sackett in the development of the shopping center and subdivisions.

The bronze plaque has been placed in the common area at Village at the Crossing at the corner of Windsor and Duncan roads.

“It seemed like the ideal place,” said Clark Breeze, president of the The Ridge Homeowners’ Association, which held a ceremony Nov. 6 unveiling the plaque.

Breeze has lived at The Ridge — an area of zero-lot-line detached homes developed in the 1990s — for 18 years, moving there after he and his wife decided to downsize, he said.

Homes in The Ridge don’t turn over often, Breeze said, and when one becomes available, it often sells before it goes on the market.

Hutchings, who formerly taught at the University of Illinois School of Architecture, also lives in a home at The Ridge and enjoys the area, he said.

During his teaching years, he recalled he and his students were interested in planning what could be done with Robeson farmland in southwest Champaign even before he and Robeson and Sackett got together on the developments.

The work done by students wasn’t “what we ended up doing,” Hutchings said, “but it was an opportunity for Kyle to look at the ideas and concepts.”

The overall design was rooted in some principles of New Urbanism, a development approach that fosters walkable streets, accessible public spaces and homes near shopping.

“The concept at the very beginning was to have a shopping village on the southwest corner” of Windsor and Duncan,” he said.

The idea behind Village at the Crossing is that it wouldn’t be a strip mall, but more like a village main street with buildings on either side and a village square, Hutchings said.

Robeson Meadows was completed within five years, by 1991, and work on Robeson Meadows West was launched in 1992 and completed in seven phases, Hutchings said. Land for The Ridge “was set aside for what we considered empty-nester interest,” he recalled.

Breeze said The Ridge has its own homeowners association to provide joint services for lawn care, snow removal and garbage collection. In a history he wrote about The Ridge, he described it as a park-like setting with walking paths crisscrossing the development.

“The developers planted all the original trees, installed 6-foot-wide sidewalks and gifted the completed trail property to the Champaign Park District,” he wrote.

Hutchings said one lot in Village at the Crossing that was sold several years ago remains undeveloped, and it’s what was originally considered to be the anchor lot.

Hutchings thinks of the tower at Village at the Crossing as “Dunwin Tower” — though it was never given an official name, he said.

“We wanted a beacon that would highlight the corner,” he recalled.