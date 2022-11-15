Read full article on original website
Related
basinnow.com
EvLABS CEO Interview Hits On Uintah School District Electric Bus Award
James Lawrence, President and CEO of evLABS in Vernal, visited the Newstalk KVEL studio on Wednesday morning and the recent announcement that electric buses will soon join the fleet of Uintah School District was discussed. It was announced in October that the EPA chose Uintah School District as one of only 2 school districts in the state to be selected for the EPA 2022 Clean School Bus Rebates program. According to the District’s announcement, their current fleet consists of 36 diesel buses and 27 propane buses. The nearly $4 million dollars in funds will help the district purchase 10 new electric school buses and build the infrastructure to charge the buses. In exchange for the EPA funding, the District must remove 10 diesel buses from its fleet. Lawrence emphasized that the letter from the Utah Petroleum Association really helped bring that all about. He also confirmed that evLABS absolutely will bid on the project. The school district and evLABS have met and discussed the possibility of working together and it was agreed that it would be nice for the school district to have the supplier and manufacturer right next door so that supporting the product would be very easy to do. To listen to the entire interview which covered a variety of topics concerning electric vehicles, visit BasinNow.com and select ‘Public Affairs’ under the ‘Community’ tab.
basinnow.com
Ballard City And Roosevelt City Committed To Gun Range Project
While there have been some snags along the way, Roosevelt City and Ballard City are working together to see the proposed gun range project become a reality. During the November 1st Roosevelt City Council meeting, Mayor Bird updated the Council that Ballard City is on board with having a gun range in Ballard City limits and that they agreed to put funding toward the road and the shooting benches as well.
basinnow.com
Garbage Fee Focus Of Roosevelt City Decision To Negotiate K&K Contract
The effects of inflation are far reaching and will soon result in an increase in utility costs for Roosevelt City residents and businesses. K&K Sanitation approached Roosevelt City this fall with a request to increase the fee for garbage collection services. In the request given to Roosevelt City, K&K Sanitation...
basinnow.com
Get The Scoop On Gingerbread At The Uintah County Library
No cookie is quite connected to the holidays like gingerbread. Gingerbread houses originated in Germany during the 16th century and quickly became associated with Christmas. This year, the Uintah County Library is embracing the gingerbread/Christmas connection with multiple events. The 5th Annual Gingerbread Date Night will be held December 2nd. Due to popularity, this event has already reached its limit though couples are encouraged to check back regularly in case spots open up. Perhaps an even bigger shout out to gingerbread is coming in the form of housing the epic Moon Family Gingerbread Display. For many years the Moon family have created a massive gingerbread display for the Roosevelt Branch Library but this year that display will be in Vernal due to the construction on the new Roosevelt Library. This year’s Dinosaur theme is sure to provide a very unique holiday experience for the whole family. The display will be up throughout the month of December which leads us to the final gingerbread event at the Uintah County Library. The public is invited to come enjoy a panel with the gingerbread masters themselves, the Moon family, on December 16th at 4pm. All are invited to come learn what their gingerbread operation takes each year.
basinnow.com
evLABS Announces Partnership With ‘The Box Truck Network’
James Lawrence, President and CEO of evLABS in Vernal, visited the Newstalk KVEL studio on Wednesday morning with a significant announcement. evLABS has signed a 5-year exclusive agreement with The Box Truck Network to provide them with both new and repowered electric trucks which will include the Class 6 electric truck called the ‘CurrentT’ and an electric delivery van called the ‘Thunderbolt’.
Comments / 0