James Lawrence, President and CEO of evLABS in Vernal, visited the Newstalk KVEL studio on Wednesday morning and the recent announcement that electric buses will soon join the fleet of Uintah School District was discussed. It was announced in October that the EPA chose Uintah School District as one of only 2 school districts in the state to be selected for the EPA 2022 Clean School Bus Rebates program. According to the District’s announcement, their current fleet consists of 36 diesel buses and 27 propane buses. The nearly $4 million dollars in funds will help the district purchase 10 new electric school buses and build the infrastructure to charge the buses. In exchange for the EPA funding, the District must remove 10 diesel buses from its fleet. Lawrence emphasized that the letter from the Utah Petroleum Association really helped bring that all about. He also confirmed that evLABS absolutely will bid on the project. The school district and evLABS have met and discussed the possibility of working together and it was agreed that it would be nice for the school district to have the supplier and manufacturer right next door so that supporting the product would be very easy to do. To listen to the entire interview which covered a variety of topics concerning electric vehicles, visit BasinNow.com and select ‘Public Affairs’ under the ‘Community’ tab.

VERNAL, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO