Justin Verlander sees Yankees, Mets as 'lucrative opportunities' in free agency: Report

Justin Verlander is coming off a Cy Young-type season, and even at 39 years old, the future Hall of Famer figures to earn a lucrative multi-year deal in free agency this winter.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic , the 2022 World Series champ sees the Yankees and Mets as potential landing spots in free agency.

Per Rosenthal, Verlander sees both New York teams as potential “lucrative opportunities,” as well as the Dodgers and others. In other words, Verlander sees many of the big market teams that are ready to win now as landing spots where he could earn a big contract after another splendid season capped off by finally delivering his first Fall Classic win.

Of course, the flip side would be whether either the Yankees or Mets want to spend big on a free agent starter. The Yankees, after GM Brian Cashman expressed his confidence in the team’s current rotation, will likely focus their financial commitments to Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo. The Mets, under Steve Cohen, are likely never out on a free agent, and certainly have their question marks in the rotation with the uncertain futures of Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt, and Taijuan Walker, but would they want to sign another aging high-profile starter like they did with Max Scherzer last winter?

Either team could of course use Verlander (and team could), and Verlander reportedly believes the Yankees and Mets could be two of his best chances to earn his value.

