ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Justin Verlander sees Yankees, Mets as 'lucrative opportunities' in free agency: Report

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39VH2A_0jBZ1bcz00

Justin Verlander is coming off a Cy Young-type season, and even at 39 years old, the future Hall of Famer figures to earn a lucrative multi-year deal in free agency this winter.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic , the 2022 World Series champ sees the Yankees and Mets as potential landing spots in free agency.

Per Rosenthal, Verlander sees both New York teams as potential “lucrative opportunities,” as well as the Dodgers and others. In other words, Verlander sees many of the big market teams that are ready to win now as landing spots where he could earn a big contract after another splendid season capped off by finally delivering his first Fall Classic win.

Of course, the flip side would be whether either the Yankees or Mets want to spend big on a free agent starter. The Yankees, after GM Brian Cashman expressed his confidence in the team’s current rotation, will likely focus their financial commitments to Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo. The Mets, under Steve Cohen, are likely never out on a free agent, and certainly have their question marks in the rotation with the uncertain futures of Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt, and Taijuan Walker, but would they want to sign another aging high-profile starter like they did with Max Scherzer last winter?

Either team could of course use Verlander (and team could), and Verlander reportedly believes the Yankees and Mets could be two of his best chances to earn his value.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Michael Kay draws chilling comp in Yankees-Aaron Judge contract talks

Rumors and theories continue to float around now that the slugging outfielder is a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. During a Hot Stove conversation with YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits, owner Hal Steinbrenner was asked if making Judge the next Yankees captain could be part of his sales pitch. “That is something we would consider,” Steinbrenner said. But would that be enough to keep Judge? YES Network’s Michael Kay explains why Judge could turn that offer down:
FanNation Fastball

MLB Hot Stove: 5 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots for Justin Verlander

Two-time World Series champion, two-time American League Cy Young and nine-time All-Star Justin Verlander is a free agent, seeking to receive a contract similar to the three-year, $130 million contract the New York Mets gave Max Scherzer last winter. Which team will shell out the money for Verlander? Here's a list of five potential free agent destinations for JV.
Yardbarker

Mets Free Agent Seth Lugo Attracting Interest As A Starter

While Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker would be welcome additions to any big league rotation, there’s another Mets free agent who is garnering consideration as a starter. That would be Seth Lugo. According to The Athletic’s Will Sammon, more than a dozen teams have some interest in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets to hire Jeff Albert as new director of hitting

The Mets are set to name former Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert as their new director of hitting, SNY’s Andy Martino reports. He’ll presumably work in close tandem with hitting coach Eric Chavez and assistant hitting coach Jeremy Barnes. The team hasn’t made a formal announcement and given an exact description of the newly created position, but the team’s recent hire of Eric Jagers to serve as director of pitching likely sheds some light on Albert’s role. Jagers is expected to oversee the Mets’ minor league pitchers while also working closely with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Chris Bassitt Makes An Expected Decision

Right-hander Chris Bassitt, who was traded to the New York Mets from the Oakland Athletics prior to the start of the 2022 season, has officially declined New York’s qualifying offer and will join fellow Mets starter Jacob deGrom on the free agent market. The veteran right-hander went 15-9 in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Rays eyeing trade for Gold Glove winner

The Tampa Bay Rays could be trading for a very Tampa Bay Rays player. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Monday that the Rays are among several MLB teams showing interest in catcher Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics. Morosi mentions that Tampa Bay is taking a dual buyer-and-seller approach to the offseason trade market.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
823K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy