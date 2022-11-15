ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

FTX Collapse: 50 Creditors Seeking $3 Billion

Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX said its top 50 creditors are seeking $3 billion in claims. The insolvent company released the amount of the claims of each of the top creditors, but did not name them or disclose any information about their headquarters, according to a Nov. 19 filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
TheStreet

Why FTX Is Lehman Brothers of Crypto

It is a financial fiasco which has not yet revealed all its victims and, equally importantly, all its secrets. The overnight implosion of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange was a shock, unpredictable even among the Cassandras of the crypto industry. In February, the firm was valued at $32 billion. In the summer, FTX was the savior for cash-strapped cryptocurrency firms, victims of the collapse of sister cryptocurrencies Luna and UST, or TerraUSD.
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
forkast.news

Binance to re-bid on bankrupt crypto lender Voyager: report

Binance.US is preparing to re-bid for bankrupt lending platform Voyager Digital’s assets, according to a CoinDesk report, citing a person familiar with the plans. Voyager Digital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July 2022 and had picked FTX.US to buy its assets for US$1.42 billion less than eight weeks ago. But the latter’s implosion has left the bankrupt crypto lender without a buyer.
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise as most top 10 cryptos rally

Bitcoin and Ether inched up in Friday evening trade in Asia with most other top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. Dogecoin and Solana lost ground for a second consecutive day. Fast facts. Bitcoin gained 0.89% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$16,750 at 4 p.m. in...
forkast.news

Terra cofounder Daniel Shin denies $100 mln LUNA cashout: report

Daniel Shin, the cofounder of Terraform Labs Pte., told South Korean prosecutors on Thursday that he did not sell the LUNA cryptocurrency at its peak before the token price imploded, local media outlet Global Economy Newspaper reported. Fast facts. Shin, also known as Shin Hyun-seung, reportedly said he sold more...
forkast.news

Blockchain isn’t broken

Welcome to The Daily Forkast – November 18, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Despite the crypto meltdown – from the downfall of Terra Luna earlier this year, to the collapse of FTX, there’s plenty to be optimistic about regarding blockchain technology. We’ll be taking a...
forkast.news

FTX’s Alameda, affiliates had US$5 bln in liabilities end of Sept, court filing shows

Alameda Research and its affiliates had about US$5.1 billion in liabilities as of Sept. 30, according to a bankruptcy court filing dated Nov. 17. The “crypto asset borrowings at fair value” was the largest liability item, reaching US$3.7 billion, according to the unaudited balance sheet disclosed in the court filing.

