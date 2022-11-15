ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Fire Department responds to Acushnet Avenue garage fire

“Yesterday afternoon at 1400 hrs, crews responded to 2147 Acushnet Avenue for a reported garage fire. Arriving crews reported a passenger vehicle on fire in the rear of this one-story service station with fire extending into the structure. Mechanics had attempted to extinguish the fire prior to arrival of the Fire Department.
ABC6.com

Crew battling fire at Fall River shopping plaza

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Firefighters are battling a blaze at a shopping plaza in Fall River Monday night. The fire broke out at the shopping complex on Mariano Bishop Blvd. just after 9 p.m. The plaza is home to several businesses including Burns Power Tools. Video show a...
FALL RIVER, MA
newbedford-ma.gov

2022 Notice Last Day Yard Waste Collection Reminder

2022 Notice Last Day Yard Waste Collection Reminder. 4:00 pm School Department – Admissions P... @ Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School. 6:30 pm Clark’s Point Neighborhood Assoc... @ Waste Water Treatment Center. Nov. 17. Thu. 8:00 am Greater New Bedford Regional Ref... @ Greater New...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Wareham cruiser in crash, separate rollover crash both jam traffic on Cranberry Highway

WAREHAM – Two crashes stalled traffic on Cranberry Highway (Route 28) in Wareham late Wednesday afternoon. A police cruiser was involved in a crash near Charge Pond Road (above). At about the same time a vehicle overturned in front of 2743 Cranberry Highway (below). Luckily there were no serious injuries reported in either crash. Both crashes are under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
WAREHAM, MA
FUN 107

It’s Time, Fall River’s Terrific Tree Lighting Celebration Returns

The holidays are coming up quick and everyday new festive events are being announced across the SouthCoast. In Fall River, there has already been a 'Thanksmas' craft fair, the announcement of their exciting Winter Wonderland and a Christmas concert planned with Javier Colon and Sons of Serendip. Now news of their annual tree lighting has emerged too.
FALL RIVER, MA
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Police to Install Street Cameras

The Seekonk Police Department plans to install five cameras on various streets in an effort to curb criminal activity. Police Chief Dean Isabella told the Board of Selectmen about Flock Safety, a company which operates a camera system all over New England. “What it allows us to do is have a constant ability to capture information that will allow us to enhance investigations,” Isabella said at Wednesday’s meeting. “For example, we’ve had some major retail burglaries in (Seekonk) over the past year and a half.”
SEEKONK, MA
NECN

Multiple Crashes Reported on Massachusetts, NH Highways Wednesday Morning

A rollover crash temporarily closed down a ramp onto Interstate 93 Wednesday morning in Medford, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash that happened near Exit 24 and closed down the ramp from Roosevelt Circle to I-93 northbound. The ramp has since reopened. Additional details, including any information on...
MEDFORD, MA
Dianna Carney

Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & Windows

(Holmestead Harvest / Nu Market) (EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA) What if the next time you made a donation, you received that donation back in the form of store credit... plus an extra 20%! If that sounds too good to be true, then listen up, because the independently owned and operated farm store Holmestead Harvest has revealed, "if you contribute to our crowd-funding campaign, you get 120% of your donation BACKto use as store credit!"
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

