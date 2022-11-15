Read full article on original website
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Massive fire destroys Fall River power tool shop
Every firefighter available in the city rushed to Mariano Bishop Boulevard to find heavy flames and smoke billowing from the roof of Burns Power Tools.
New Bedford Fire Department responds to Acushnet Avenue garage fire
“Yesterday afternoon at 1400 hrs, crews responded to 2147 Acushnet Avenue for a reported garage fire. Arriving crews reported a passenger vehicle on fire in the rear of this one-story service station with fire extending into the structure. Mechanics had attempted to extinguish the fire prior to arrival of the Fire Department.
4 dogs missing after fire engulfs Bellingham home
Firefighters said there were water issues when they first arrived to the scene.
Crew battling fire at Fall River shopping plaza
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Firefighters are battling a blaze at a shopping plaza in Fall River Monday night. The fire broke out at the shopping complex on Mariano Bishop Blvd. just after 9 p.m. The plaza is home to several businesses including Burns Power Tools. Video show a...
2022 Notice Last Day Yard Waste Collection Reminder
2022 Notice Last Day Yard Waste Collection Reminder. 4:00 pm School Department – Admissions P... @ Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School. 6:30 pm Clark’s Point Neighborhood Assoc... @ Waste Water Treatment Center. Nov. 17. Thu. 8:00 am Greater New Bedford Regional Ref... @ Greater New...
Search underway for missing North Smithfield man
The search is on for a North Smithfield man who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon.
National Grid to hold energy assistance fair in Fall River
Customers will be able to learn about available assistance and get help to prepare for the winter season.
Department of Transportation to install lane split on Washington Bridge in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday that it will install a lane split on the Washington Bridge. The lane split will take place Friday on Interstate 195 west in East Providence. “The new traffic pattern creates a work zone in the middle...
Providence River dredging to benefit two RI communities
The dredging is part of a three-phase maintenance project being conducted by The Nature Conservancy and the Coastal Resources Management Council.
Wareham cruiser in crash, separate rollover crash both jam traffic on Cranberry Highway
WAREHAM – Two crashes stalled traffic on Cranberry Highway (Route 28) in Wareham late Wednesday afternoon. A police cruiser was involved in a crash near Charge Pond Road (above). At about the same time a vehicle overturned in front of 2743 Cranberry Highway (below). Luckily there were no serious injuries reported in either crash. Both crashes are under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
It’s Time, Fall River’s Terrific Tree Lighting Celebration Returns
The holidays are coming up quick and everyday new festive events are being announced across the SouthCoast. In Fall River, there has already been a 'Thanksmas' craft fair, the announcement of their exciting Winter Wonderland and a Christmas concert planned with Javier Colon and Sons of Serendip. Now news of their annual tree lighting has emerged too.
Middletown repaving roadways this week
Police urged drivers to use caution in work zones and said to expect detours and delays.
Cape Cod bridge plan: Replace the 2 current spans with 4 new ones
BOURNE, Mass. — The math may soon be two times two when it comes to replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges, which connect Cape Cod with the mainland. MassDOT has revealed plans to build 4 new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal, as it still seeks billions of dollars in federal money for the massive undertaking.
Death of 4-year-old prompts bounce castle safety warning
The CPSC said the boy died after a hoop inside the "My Bouncer Little Castle" became entangled and twisted around his neck.
Seekonk Police to Install Street Cameras
The Seekonk Police Department plans to install five cameras on various streets in an effort to curb criminal activity. Police Chief Dean Isabella told the Board of Selectmen about Flock Safety, a company which operates a camera system all over New England. “What it allows us to do is have a constant ability to capture information that will allow us to enhance investigations,” Isabella said at Wednesday’s meeting. “For example, we’ve had some major retail burglaries in (Seekonk) over the past year and a half.”
3 arrested, 1 sought in Fall River shots-fired incidents
Police have arrested three people and are searching for a fourth in connection with two shots-fired incidents in Fall River last week.
5 must-see East Boston apartments asking for less than the typical rent
From one-bedroom units to three and from modern to traditional. East Boston — home to Piers Park, Logan International Airport, and Belle Isle Marsh Reservation — should be on any prospective renter’s must-see list. The rental prices here are relatively lower than in some of Boston’s other...
Multiple Crashes Reported on Massachusetts, NH Highways Wednesday Morning
A rollover crash temporarily closed down a ramp onto Interstate 93 Wednesday morning in Medford, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash that happened near Exit 24 and closed down the ramp from Roosevelt Circle to I-93 northbound. The ramp has since reopened. Additional details, including any information on...
This Martha’s Vineyard Mansion for Sale Is an $18 Million Oasis
During the summer, Martha’s Vineyard is one of the best places to spend the day. Many love taking island tours, riding the flying horses' carousel, or relaxing on the beach. What about the housing on the island? Looking for a new place to call home: consider checking out this mansion in Martha's Vineyard.
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & Windows
(Holmestead Harvest / Nu Market) (EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA) What if the next time you made a donation, you received that donation back in the form of store credit... plus an extra 20%! If that sounds too good to be true, then listen up, because the independently owned and operated farm store Holmestead Harvest has revealed, "if you contribute to our crowd-funding campaign, you get 120% of your donation BACKto use as store credit!"
