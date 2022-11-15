ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aabha Gopan

Mom says she showers with her 19-year-old teenage daughter every day

A mom and her 19-year-old daughter shared that they shower together daily, and call it the ‘best way’ to begin their day. Mary and Brittani, who are from Jenson Beach, Florida, appeared on TLC’s sMothered and caught attention for their bizarre shower routine. The mother-daughter duo does everything together including shopping, undergoing cosmetic surgery, sleeping on the same bed, and showering together. In fact, Mary calls her daughter the ‘love of her life’.
Upworthy

Mom celebrates 1-year-old daughter with limb difference, flooded with support: 'Different is awesome'

A year after giving birth to her daughter, Sage, a new mother from Pennysylvania is celebrating limb differences and spreading awareness about the condition. Her daughter was born with amniotic band syndrome, a rare condition "caused by strands of the amniotic sac that separate and entangle digits, limbs, or other parts of the fetus." It constricts the growth of an area of the body and in the worst cases can also result in amputation.
Abby Joseph

Party Canceled After a Mother-In-Law Reveals a Secret About Her Unborn Grandchild

Anyone who has experienced pregnancy can attest to the fact that it is a period of immense change, both physically and psychologically. Not only is your body undergoing changes you didn't anticipate, but you're also experiencing a wide range of feelings, from joy to worry to anger. And your in-laws, whether they are next door or across the country, may also need to be dealt with during this time. So while dealing with family can be difficult under the best of circumstances, pregnancy can add an extra layer of stress.
People

Husband Thinks It's 1993 as He Awakes from Accident. Then He Recovers — and Proposes to Wife Again

"I never would've made it without her," Andrew Mackenzie says of wife Kristy Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie were heading home from a family celebration on Father's Day in June when a car collided with his motorcycle — a near-fatal accident that sent both of them to the ER. When the 58-year-old Virginia man awoke from the traumatic event in a hospital bed, his wife of 37 years realized they were living yet another nightmare: he thought it was 1993. "He knew me, but I could see him looking through me," Kristy,...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Mum feared her toddler’s life was ruined after boiling pan fell on him

A mum feared she had ruined her baby’s life when a boiling pan full of vegetables fell on him in her kitchen leaving him horrifically injured.Michelle Whalley, 47, will never forget hearing her toddler son Charlie’s scream, which was so excruciating she thought he had “cut off a limb”, or the nightmare that followed the accident as his organs began shutting down.Now 14, Charlie endured skin graft surgery, nine years of physiotherapy and was left permanently scarred – but has become a budding footballer and has just written the book with his mum which is available at burns units across...
Abby Joseph

Woman Refuses to Shelter Her Indebted Brother-In-Law After the Loss of His Wife

Grief is a universal emotion, but its effects can vary widely from person to person. In some cases, grief can bring people together, providing an opportunity for closer bonds and deeper understanding. However, in other cases, grief can amplify existing tensions, causing family members to withdraw from one another or to lash out in anger and criticism.
Ingram Atkinson

After learning husband proposed to wife for second time, woman finds out it’s due to a medical condition

What would your reaction be to find out that your spouse was forgetting things?. A woman named Lisa Marshall, 54, and a man named Peter were at home in 2021 cuddling and watching TV. She was taken aback by his sudden request for her hand in marriage, and though she was incredibly touched, she couldn't help but feel sad. She questioned his memory and his awareness of his recent marriage proposal to his wife. After dating long distance for eight years, Lisa and Peter, who had first met 20 years earlier, were wed in 2009. Eliza, however, became aware of a change in Peter in 2017.

