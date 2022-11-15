Every four years, soccer’s biggest party invites the sport’s brightest stars for a monthlong showcase. A number of top players deserve to be on the bouncer’s list by their own individual merit—this is, after all, supposed to be a gathering of the best the world has to offer. Yet some didn’t make it by virtue of their teams’ being too weak to beat continental competition to the coveted tournament spots. Others, in this sardine-box schedule of club soccer packed tightly to accommodate a winter World Cup, picked up injuries in the weeks before the tournament that will keep them watching from home. Still more weren’t selected to their national team despite strong form (or at least a strong history with the national team).

21 HOURS AGO