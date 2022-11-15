ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Clayton News Daily

2022 World Cup Golden Boot Odds

The World Cup kicks off this weekend in Qatar, and SI sportsbook has released odds for who will be the top scorer in this year’s tournament. If you want to get in on the action, here is where the market stands for this year’s Golden Boot. Harry Kane...
Clayton News Daily

The All-Not-at-the-World-Cup Team: A Full 26-Man Squad

Every four years, soccer’s biggest party invites the sport’s brightest stars for a monthlong showcase. A number of top players deserve to be on the bouncer’s list by their own individual merit—this is, after all, supposed to be a gathering of the best the world has to offer. Yet some didn’t make it by virtue of their teams’ being too weak to beat continental competition to the coveted tournament spots. Others, in this sardine-box schedule of club soccer packed tightly to accommodate a winter World Cup, picked up injuries in the weeks before the tournament that will keep them watching from home. Still more weren’t selected to their national team despite strong form (or at least a strong history with the national team).
Clayton News Daily

Where Is the 2026 World Cup?

With the men’s World Cup about to begin, soccer fans can also start getting excited for the next World Cup taking place in 2026. The location of the 2026 World Cup is unique because the event will be hosted in three different countries in North America: the United States, Mexico and Canada. Multiple countries haven’t hosted the World Cup since 2002, when Japan and South Korea shared hosting duties.
Clayton News Daily

How Does Extra Time Work at the World Cup?

View the original article to see embedded media. As the world’s biggest soccer event, the World Cup brings millions of new eyes to the game. Naturally, not all are familiar with the sport’s terminology—what exactly is a “false nine,” anyway?—or even the rules. That...
Clayton News Daily

Despite injuries, Celts beat Hawks, stretch streak to 8

The undermanned Boston Celtics got 22 points from Jaylen Brown and stretched their winning streak to eight games with a 126-101 road victory against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. The Celtics played without guards Malcolm Brogdon and Marcus Smart. Brogdon has missed the last four games with hamstring soreness, and...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Apple Makes Another Big Bet on Live Sports

Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report is serious about building an entertainment empire to rival its technological one, and Major League Soccer is the next step in its evolution as a company. Apple first made a splash in the sports world when it started exclusive broadcasts of Friday night Major...
Clayton News Daily

Browns-Bills Game Could Be Moved From Buffalo Due to Blizzard

The Bills are no strangers to playing in snow, but the blizzard poised to hit Buffalo might be a bit much even by their gritty standards. To wit, the NFL is considering alternate sites for Sunday’s Browns-Bills game as the latest forecasts call for up to six feet of snow in the coming days in western New York, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
BUFFALO, NY
Front Office Sports

Amid Growth In Volleyball, A Third U.S. Women’s Indoor League Launches

At the beginning of 2020, there were no professional U.S. indoor women’s volleyball leagues. On Thursday, the third was launched: The “Pro Volleyball Federation” will hold its inaugural professional season in February 2024. Investors include “a prominent NBA family” and former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer — who has three daughters who play volleyball — was named as a founding partner.
Clayton News Daily

Eagles Sign Two-Time Pro Bowler Linval Joseph

View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, the Eagles announced they signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph to a one-year deal. The details of the deal are unknown. Joseph started his career with the Giants when he was selected in the second round of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
volleyballmag.com

Pro Volleyball Federation to launch inaugural U.S. women’s season in 2024

Pro women’s volleyball is getting another chance in America. The Pro Volleyball Federation announced its presence Thursday and said it will begin play in February 2024, calling itself “real pro volleyball and the premier women’s professional volleyball league in North America.”. The organizers, while making their announcement,...
MINNESOTA STATE

