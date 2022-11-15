Mother Nature gifts Copper Mountain Resort with several inches of snow for opening day

The ownership of Krabloonik Dog Sledding said the business will keep operating despite eviction efforts by the town of Snowmass Village. The town is the landlord for the Krabloonik property, which is located at 4250 Divide Road and near the Campground area of Snowmass ski area. In the first week of October, the town notified Krabloonik it had to vacate the premises by Nov. 1 for allegedly violating terms of the lease agreement that concern treatment of the facility’s sled dogs.

