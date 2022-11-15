Read full article on original website
Governor and First Lady Congratulate Student From Roanoke / Chesterfield Who Earned Top Honors in Essay Contest
An eighth-grade student from Roanoke and a high school sophomore from Chesterfield County were the first place winners in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. The winners were announced at the 66th Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony held Friday, November 11 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. The winner in […]
WDBJ7.com
Brady’s Distillery celebrates grand opening of tasting room
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s economic leaders are celebrating a big milestone with a family-owned distillery. The Chamber and Roanoke City Economic Development are celebrating the grand opening of the tasting room at Brady’s Distillery. The new tasting room allows visitors to try a glass of their favorite...
Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at LewisGale Earns Integrated Network Cancer Program Accreditation
SALEM, VA (VR) — The American College of Surgeons (ACS) Commission on Cancer (CoC), has granted three-year accreditation to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at LewisGale Medical Center and LewisGale Hospital Pulaski. To earn CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care. LewisGale Hospital Pulaski has held ASC CoC accreditation since 2004 and LewisGale Medical Center since 1974. As a part of Sarah Cannon, LewisGale’s integrated cancer network takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases...
cardinalnews.org
Pittsylvania County uranium deposit sold to Canadian firm; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. New details emerge. — CNN. Lexington building official rules W&L’s plan to erect wall to shield Lee statue in University Chapel is safety hazard; his ruling upheld. — The Roanoke Times. Senate...
cardinalnews.org
Virginia Tech Board of Visitors approves 5,000-bed on-campus housing plan
The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors approved adding a 5,000-bed, on-campus, student housing complex to the university’s master plan during its meeting Monday afternoon. The resolution that passed on a voice vote means that the ambitious project, called the Student Life Village, could become a priority in coming years to help ease a Blacksburg housing crunch caused by Virginia Tech’s large enrollment increases the past five years. The resolution does not mean that project is a done deal, however, because future plans and capital spending would have to go through several layers of university review and oversight, which would include additional approvals from the board. (See our background story.)
thecarrollnews.com
Fiddler’s bringing new restaurant concept to Hillsville
This logo for the proposed Fiddler’s Restaurant in Hillsville was designed by Young Group President Brian Spencer’s daughter, Katherine “Kat” Spencer. The name was chosen as an homage to the rich musical heritage locally and “The Crooked Road” heritage music trail and the Galax Old Fiddlers Convention. Preliminary plans for the facility call for an extensive re-model of the Shoney’s building with the new footprint including a wrap-around porch which will allow dining outside. The restaurant currently employs more than 30 and looks to employ as many as 80 for the new endeavor.
WSET
Papa Gallo, owned by local favorite La Carreta opens at River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Papa Gallo Mexican Restaurant is the first business to open its doors in the new West division of the River Ridge Mall. The restaurant has its soft opening this week and hopes to be fully operational in the next two weeks. Monday was their first day.
Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia
As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
wfxrtv.com
Flu cases “very high” and still increasing in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Commonwealth is seeing very high levels of “influenza-like activity” and it is still increasing according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. Because cases of influenza are not reportable, the health district does not know how widespread the flu is in...
NRVNews
Curtis, Nancy Jo Silvers
Nancy Jo Silvers Curtis, 85, of Christiansburg, passed on peacefully on Thursday, November 10, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Nancy was born December 31, 1936, in Montgomery County to her parents, the late Joseph Andrew Silvers and Ada Light Silvers. She was a graduate of Christiansburg High...
Smith Mountain Eagle
SML business renovates historic house
Restoration Housing recently announced that the historic rehabilitation of their sixth house in Roanoke has been completed. Smith Mountain Lake-based TBS Construction performed the renovation. The circa 1900 structure located in the Belmont neighborhood of Southeast Roanoke sat vacant for many years before undergoing a major renovation over the course...
WSLS
FloydFest adds 10 more bands to its 2023 lineup
FLOYD, Va. – FloydFest is bringing magic to the mountains next year with several bands set to perform. The exciting news first came on Nov. 1 when organizers announced the more than 15 artists and performers expected to take the stage. Now, FloydFest is adding 10 more bands to...
theroanoker.com
Your 2023 Dining Awards Winners
This list of winners is the result of thousands of hungry voters casting their ballots online at TheRoanoker.com in the summer of 2022. Thanks to all who took the time to let us know their favorite local spots in the region. Bon appetit!. Best Overall Restaurant. Platinum Bloom Restaurant &...
cardinalnews.org
Thanksgiving Eve dinner returns to Martinsville; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Harvest Youth Board has announced the return of the annual W. Dan Prince III Thanksgiving Eve Dinner. The dinner will take place on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 1-4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. The dinner, forced to move to a drive-through format the last two years because of the pandemic, will again welcome individuals for a hot meal in-person this year.
WSET
Luxury RV Resort unanimously shot down by Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors reviewed a motion that ultimately blocks a luxury RV resort from being built at its planned Vandola Church Road site. Members of the community had previously voiced disapproval at the plans to build the resort. At...
WSET
Liberty University shows their support following UVA shooting incident
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Following the tragic incident at UVA, Liberty University shows its support by lighting up its Freedom Tower. Liberty University shared a message from President Jerry Prevo:. "Today we lift our neighboring UVA community up in prayer. We pray for peace and comfort for all those...
Virginia Tech Recruiting: What you can expect in December
When Brent Pry arrived at Virginia Tech roughly one year ago, he pounced on the recruiting trail quickly to try and identify some immediate needs and late recruiting momentum. He landed commitments from guys like Benji Gosnell, a four-star recruit, and flipped in-state commitments Brody Meadows and Keyshawn Burgos from Virginia before the December signing period. He even closed on wide receiver Xayvion Bradshaw, who was set to make his decision in February, during the Early Signing Period, and had him sign with the Hokies just before the three-day window closed.
WSET
Lynchburg fire captain honored at awards ceremony
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A member of the Lynchburg Fire Department was honored with an award at the 2022 Governor's EMS Awards Ceremony in Norfolk. Health & Safety Captain Jennifer Collins was honored with the Outstanding Contribution to EMS Health & Safety Award at the awards ceremony. “Captain Collins...
WSLS
Does it snow less than it used to? We’re crunching the numbers
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. Our yearly Winter Weather Outlook comes out on Thursday. We will be releasing our preseason forecast for the winter ahead, breaking down snowfall totals zone-by-zone. As part of the special, each meteorologist (Jeff Haniewich, Chris Michaels, Marshall Downing and...
WSLS
Virginia Tech women’s basketball team honors UVA shooting victims before Monday’s game
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team honored UVA before Monday night’s game against USC Upstate in the wake of the tragic shooting of three UVA football players Sunday evening. There was also a moment of silence held. The team and staff sported white t-shirts...
