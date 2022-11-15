The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors approved adding a 5,000-bed, on-campus, student housing complex to the university’s master plan during its meeting Monday afternoon. The resolution that passed on a voice vote means that the ambitious project, called the Student Life Village, could become a priority in coming years to help ease a Blacksburg housing crunch caused by Virginia Tech’s large enrollment increases the past five years. The resolution does not mean that project is a done deal, however, because future plans and capital spending would have to go through several layers of university review and oversight, which would include additional approvals from the board. (See our background story.)

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO