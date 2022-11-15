Read full article on original website
Bengals-Steelers Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Bengals get their first shot at the Steelers on Sunday since their surprising Week 1 loss to their division rival. Cincinnati heads to Pittsburgh as a 5.5-point favorite despite how the season's first meeting unfolded. Joe Burrow turned the ball over five times, and the defending AFC champions dropped a bizarre overtime thriller, 23-20.
Week 11 Rankings: Kickers
About a month is left before your league's fantasy football playoffs, so let's stay sharp with my Week 11 PPR rankings. Down goes Hurts! The 1972 Miami Dolphins popped that champagne last week as the Commanders handed the Eagles their first loss of the season. Now Philadelphia and Minnesota are the two one-loss franchises. The Texans remain the team with the worst record at 1-7-1.
NFL Week 11 Picks From the MMQB Staff
Welcome to Week 11. It’s the week before Thanksgiving, as we inch closer to the time of year when teams start clinching playoff berths. But a couple of the league’s best teams are looking to rebound from Week 10 losses, as the Eagles visit the Colts and the Bills host the Browns.
Week 11 Rankings: Wide Receivers
Week 11 Rankings: Quarterbacks
Warriors-Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Prop
The Warriors and Suns meet Wednesday night for the second time this season and the last clash between these clubs was one to remember. Phoenix dominated Golden State in the desert, 134-105. Tensions were high as Klay Thompson was ejected, Steph Curry was held to one of his lowest point totals of the year and Devin Booker poured on the points.
SI’s Expert Picks for College Football Week 12
There are just two weeks to go in the college football regular season, which means those with Playoff hopes are running out of chances to impress the committee—or to avoid a dream-crushing loss like the one Oregon took last week. USC and TCU are at the top of the...
247Sports Crystal Ball: Four-star QB to Notre Dame
Both 247Sports National Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong and I have put in a Crystal Ball prediction for Notre Dame to land a top target from the class of 2023. Here is the latest. Wiltfong and I like Notre Dame to land Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II four-star quarterback...
ESPN FPI predicts USC's huge games against UCLA and Notre Dame
USC crushed Colorado, 55-17, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Friday night. The No. 8 Trojans got off to a very poor offensive start with eight first-quarter yards and the second interception this season from second-year sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams, but they responded well. USC had 531 offensive yards, including 346 passing and 185 rushing yards. Williams accounted for five touchdowns for the fourth straight game, throwing for three scores and rushing for two more.
Week 11 Rankings: Running Backs
Week 11 Rankings: Team Defenses
Rams QB Matthew Stafford returns to practice
Matthew Stafford is back. The Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback returned to practice as a full participant Wednesday after missing last week's game with a concussion. He's expected to start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. His return couldn't come at a more crucial time. The Rams (3-6) are in...
Clemson moves up a spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings
The third installment of the College Football Playoff rankings was released Tuesday night, with Clemson moving up after their 31-16 win over Louisville. The Tigers 9-1 (7-0 ACC) moved up a single spot from to No.9 as a couple of two-loss teams remain above them. Even though they have two losses and will not appear in the SEC Championship game, the Alabama Crimson Tide ranks No.8 ahead of Clemson. The other two-loss team ahead of Clemson is No.6 LSU, who will face Georgia in the SEC Championship game. Swinney and the Tigers have two more home games left to play in the regular season before heading to Charlotte for the ACC Championship. Their opponent in that game, North Carolina, ranked No.13 in the latest CFP rankings. Here are the College Football Playoff Selection Committee’s choices for the CFP top 25: UPDATED College Football Playoff Rankings🚨https://t.co/02iTliRsXR pic.twitter.com/MweHTErs6F — On3 (@On3sports) November 16, 2022 List ACC power rankings heading into Week 12
Reeling Falcons hope to stay in playoff contention with Bears coming to town
It was a rough five-day stretch for the Falcons. Atlanta (4-6) lost to the Chargers and Panthers to fall out of first place in the NFC South Division and enter Sunday’s 1 p.m. home game against the Chicago Bears (3-7) in danger of falling out of playoff contention. The...
Ground games on full display when Falcons, Bears meet
Two of the best rushing attacks in the NFL meet on Sunday in Atlanta, when the Chicago Bears run into the Falcons. The Falcons are fourth in the league in rushing, averaging 160.4 yards per game, while the Bears average a league-high 201.7. Atlanta (4-6) has dropped two straight to...
Eagles Sign Two-Time Pro Bowler Linval Joseph
View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, the Eagles announced they signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph to a one-year deal. The details of the deal are unknown. Joseph started his career with the Giants when he was selected in the second round of the...
Saints’ Dennis Allen Says Andy Dalton Will Start vs. Rams
View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, Saints coach Dennis Allen told reporters that Andy Dalton will stay as the starting quarterback for their Week 11 game against the Rams. He added that making a change at quarterback was discussed and Jameis Winston is still not 100%, per ESPN.
Where Tennessee is ranked in third 2022 College Football Playoff top 25
No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will play at South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 12. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Kickoff between the Vols and Gamecocks is slated for 7 p.m. EST at Williams-Brice Stadium. ESPN will televise the SEC East matchup. Tennessee’s...
Falcons Rookie Tyler Allgeier 'Ahead of Where I Thought He'd Be', Says Arthur Smith
Tyler Allgeier was one of the most productive running backs in college football just one season ago, rushing for 1,600 yards and 23 touchdowns while averaging nearly six yards per carry for the BYU Cougars. The 5-11, 220-pound Allgeier also made an impact in the passing game, catching 28 passes...
2022 Rutgers football in the NFL: Week 10
With November at its midpoint, the playoffs are only weeks away. The focus now for many teams has shifted to division races and securing the best playoff seed possible. However, there is still plenty to talk about from the past weekend that featured several close calls and unforgettable finishes. Rutgers football was well-represented across the league. Veterans such as Duron Harmon and Sebastian- Joseph Day provided a reminder of their importance. The veterans, however, weren’t the only ones who shined on Sunday. Isiah Pachecho recovered from a rough Week 9 and nearly reached the 100-yard rushing mark. Titans’ cornerback Tre Avery saw...
