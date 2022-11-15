ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

Travis Barker Reveals Which Band Influenced His Drumming Style

By Sarah Tate
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kwkto_0jBYyoXN00
Photo: Getty Images

Travis Barker may be an iconic drummer in his own right, cranking out hits with friend and frequent collaborator Machine Gun Kelly as well as the newly-reunited trio of blink-182 , among others. But every drummer has to start out somewhere, and that begins with finding other drummers who inspire them.

While speaking to DRUM! Magazine , the rocker revealed the seven albums that every drummer should own, from a classic Led Zeppelin record to a Prince album showcasing John Blackwell , one of Barker's favorite drummers. Another band he shouted out was The Police , and Barker shared how drummer Stewart Copeland helped inspire his own drumming style.

"I grew up loving Steve Gadd, Buddy Rich, and Elvin Jones, but when it came to rock music, I wanted to see a drummer hit his drums hard, and Stewart Copeland always beat the hell out of his drums," he said, referring readers to the band's Greatest Hits album. "I loved him for all his hi-hat work and his unexpected parts on Police songs. 'Message In A Bottle' would have been so different played by a 'normal' drummer."

Barker added why he was so influenced by Copeland's style of drumming, which he called "refreshing."

"The way he incorporated ska and reggae into rock music was just so refreshing," he said. "I was in a ska band before I was in Blink, and he was my eyes and ears for everything I was learning back then."

Barker is preparing to hit the road with blink-182, reuniting with Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge as they set out on a massive world tour in 2023 and gear up to drop a new album.

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies

The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Guitar World Magazine

A year before he joined Metallica, Cliff Burton was in a college band with Faith No More’s Jim Martin – watch them jam For Whom the Bell Tolls at a battle of the bands

In 1981, the two childhood friends embraced improvisatory psychedelic chaos as Agents of Misfortune – and their epic jam sessions gave birth to several future classics along the way. When Cliff Burton joined Metallica in 1982, he arrived a readymade bass hero: a virtuosic soloist, furious fingerstyle player and...
Loudwire

Original AC/DC Singer Dave Evans Performs ‘Highway to Hell’ With Massive Choir

Original AC/DC lead singer Dave Evans performs the rock band's legendary "Highway to Hell" backed by a sizable Argentinian choir in a video that emerged earlier this month. Embodying a giant karaoke session led by the AC/DC alum, per Classic Rock, the Nov. 3 video shows a live session organized by the Kennedy Choir, the signature singing troupe at John F. Kennedy Argentine University, with support from Chrystal Records, according to a report from Blabbermouth. The plan is for other choirs around the world to also contribute "Highway to Hell" vocals to the rendition.
WFBQ Q95

Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again

Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
NME

Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead, Megadeth and more to play virtual Ozzfest 2022

Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead, Megadeth and many more acts have been announced for Ozzfest 2022, which is taking place for the first time as a metaverse music festival. The hard rock music festival founded by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne has today (October 7) announced its full artist line-up, which also includes Black Label Society, Skid Row, The Raven Age and Britoff.
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

186K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy