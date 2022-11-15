Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Had Different Raw Plans For Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio was featured on the November 14 episode of "WWE Raw” in a singles match against veteran Shelton Benjamin. Although the scion to the Mysterio bloodline was victorious in the bout, it appears the match wasn't part of WWE's original plans. Fightful Select reports that there were "several...
ringsidenews.com
Huge Spoiler For The Bloodline’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match
The Bloodline is arguably the most dominant faction in the wrestling business today. The group has decimated every opponent they’ve faced so far. With Survivor Series on the horizon, WWE is pulling out all the stops to ensure The Bloodline have a huge part to play at the Premium Live Event.
wrestlinginc.com
Chad Gable Set To Wrestle Top WWE Star On Raw
We're just hours away from Monday night's episode of "WWE Raw," and the red brand looks to deliver another must-see show on the road to Survivor Series: WarGames later this month. It was revealed via WWE's website this afternoon that a new match is confirmed for "Raw" that will feature Chad Gable going one-on-one against Matt Riddle. This is an interesting development because just one day earlier, it was advertised that Riddle would join forces with his recent ally, Elias, to take on both members of Alpha Academy – Gable and Otis – in a tag team bout. No explanation for the sudden change has been given as of this writing.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Drew McIntyre Receiving Praise Within WWE
Veteran WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was recently praised for his commitment to the company. A new report from PWInsider notes how McIntyre had quite a few people praising him this past week for his commitment to WWE as he went from the United States to Germany and Switzerland for SmackDown live events, then to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, then to India to film a movie role with Sony India, then back to the United States for Friday’s live SmackDown, then a pair of live events in Illinois and Wisconsin this past weekend.
411mania.com
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Monday’s Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Women’s WarGames Match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, & Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, & 1 More TBA.
411mania.com
Backstage Notes for Last Night’s WWE Raw, Late Changes Made to the Lineup
– Fightful Select reported on some backstage details for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. According to the report, Dominik Mysterio was originally not scheduled for action last night. Additionally, Rollins vs. Balor was changed to be made into a US title match. One match that got taken off was Elias and Riddle vs. Alpha Academy.
PWMania
Updated Line-Up For Next Week’s WWE NXT, New Match Added
A new match has been added to the WWE NXT episode airing next week. Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade has been announced for next week’s show by WWE. Jade and Choo have been feuding for a few weeks. Jade insulted Choo in a promo last week, and Choo admitted on this week’s show that some of what Jade said are insults she hasn’t heard since high school, but she promises to leave Jade with two black eyes. The promotional video is embedded below.
Yardbarker
WWE Raw live results: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the United States Championship tonight on Raw. Balor tried to answer Rollins’ open challenge last week but was interrupted by AJ Styles and The OC. Rollins wound up retaining his US title over Austin Theory, who attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase after Rollins was laid out by Bobby Lashley.
411mania.com
Various News: Tyrus Fires Back at ‘Woke’ Critics Of His NWA Title Win, Sami Callihan Opening School
Tyrus has heard the complaints about his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship win, and he has a message for those critics. The new NWA Champion posted to Twitter on Monday to respond to those criticizing his win, writing:. “I know what da woke haters trolls cheer for. their boos and hate...
WWE Raw video highlights: Rollins vs. Balor US title match
Rollins was attacked by Austin Theory after the match.
WWE announces rules for Survivor Series WarGames matches
WarGames will make its main roster debut at Survivor Series on November 26.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Adds Rhea Ripley And Another Name To Women's WarGames Match
The field is nearly set for the Women's WarGames Match at the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event – Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley) vs. Team Bianca (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim & an unnamed partner). Ripley and Yim...
411mania.com
Various News: The Bella Twins React To Mandy Rose Dressing As Nikki, Several WWE Pre-Sales Available, Lineup For Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion
– On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose dressed as Nikki Bella, which was alluded to by the WWE Twitter account. The Bella twins reacted with an emoji. – Several WWE events will have pre-sales tomorrow and the company has made the codes available. The pre-sales end at 11:59 PM local time, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday.
411mania.com
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Reportedly Showed Interest in Ruby Soho Before She Signed With AEW
– Fightful Select has a report on WOW – Women of Wrestling attempting to sign Ruby Soho after she was released from WWE in June of last year. According to the report, WOW reportedly sent feelers to Soho shortly after her WWE release. It’s unknown if Soho had any...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds Title Match To Monday Night Raw Lineup
WWE is the wrestling juggernaut, and they try to capture fan interest each week. This week is no different, as there seems to be a big change for a match on the show. WWE has some excellent segments lined up for the 3-hour-program that will emanate from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. The show will see segments involving some A-Listers.
411mania.com
Bianca Belair On Signing With Talent Agency, Possibly Starring In a Film With Rock or John Cena
Bianca Belair has signed with a Hollywood talent agency, and she recently talked about her hopes for the partnership. Belair spoke with Metro about signing with William Morris Endeavors and more, and you can see some highlights below:. On signing with WME: “I’m super excited for it. I’m someone who...
411mania.com
Note On When WWE Tribute to the Troops Will Air
PWInsider reports that WWE Tribute to the Troops will air on FOX on Saturday, December 17. However, the exact time will depend on your local FOX affiliate. The following matches were taped last week in Indianapolis:. * Drew McIntyre, Sheamus & Ricochet vs. Imperium. * Ronda Rousey & Shanya Baszler...
411mania.com
Court Bauer Says Shane McMahon Wanted To Run An MMA Company, Recalls WWE Nearly Signed Bob Sapp
Shane McMahon was interested at one point in running an MMA promotion, according to Court Bauer. The MLW owner and former WWE writer recently appeared on an AdFreeShows episode and talked about how Shane McMahon was interested in an MMA promotion at one point. He also recalled how WWE was close to bringing Bob Sapp, known for his stints in both pro wrestling and MMA, almost came on board. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:
411mania.com
Full Card Announced For Stand Alone Wrestling: Contest of Champions
Stand Alone Wrestling: Contest of Champions will feature Mike “Nova” Bucci’s final match, and the full card is online. SAW announced the following lineup for the show, which airs on December 3rd in Toms River, New Jersey:. * SAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Shawn Donavan vs. Nick Aldis.
411mania.com
MJF on How He Is the Mount Rushmore of Long Island Wrestlers, Detesting the Word ‘Heel’
– Newsday recently spoke to AEW star and No. 1 contender MJF, who discussed his title contest against Jon Moxley this weekend at AEW Full Gear 2022. Below are some highlights. MJF on being loved in Long Island but hated everywhere else: “It’s not just geography. It’s biology. Long Islanders...
