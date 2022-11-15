Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
1978 Corvette Drag Races 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302: Video
We’re headed back to the drag strip for another classic performance showdown, this time with a 1978 Chevy Corvette lining up alongside a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302. This drag racing video is once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, and includes walkarounds and specs for both of the competitors, as well as several rounds of racing at the end. Skip ahead to the 5-minute, 25-second mark if you want to get straight to the action.
Modern Camaro-Based Take On The Chevrolet Corvair Is Awesome
In the long and rich history of American automotive oddities, few cars stand out as much as the Chevrolet Corvair. This was, and remains, the only American-designed, mass-produced passenger car with a rear-mounted, air-cooled engine, and it was also the first to feature turbocharging. The Corvair is one of the...
Autoblog
1969 International CO1800 is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels is thinking big for its line of 1/64-scale cars: it selected a 1969 International-Harvester CO1800 as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. The semi truck was seemingly brought back from the dead with a Chevrolet-sourced V8 engine and a long list of modifications. Keith Johnston of Corning,...
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Softail Puts American Tuners In Check
Germans have unmatched prowess when it comes to automotive engineering, and Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes are all proof of it. Now, these may be the popular examples, but there’s a lot more to unravel about Germans, especially in customizing Harley-Davidsons. Yes, you heard that right, Deutsche folks love customizing hogs, and Thunderbike has some stunning examples in its portfolio to back this up. And it's latest creation - a custom Harley-Davidson Softail - is a chic masterpiece in every way.
MotorAuthority
Carroll Shelby's 1969 Ford Shelby GT500 heads to auction
A 1969 Ford Shelby GT500 once owned by Carroll Shelby himself will cross the block at a Mecum auction taking place in Kissimmee, Florida, from Jan. 4-15. Mecum didn't provide much detail on the car's history, noting only that the Candyapple Red ride is presented with a Carroll Hall Shelby Trust title and Shelby Certificate of Authenticity attesting to its pedigree. Actor and director Jackie Cooper also owned the Mustang at one time, according to the listing.
MotorAuthority
Hennessey cranks Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to 1,204 hp for $59,950
The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is the most powerful factory Mustang ever, but that wasn't enough for Texas-based tuner Hennessey Performance. Hennessey's Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 extracts 1,204 hp and 902 lb-ft of torque from Ford's 5.2-liter supercharged V-8, up from the stock 760 hp and 652 lb-ft of torque.
Top Speed
Watch A 370-HP Supercharged Suzuki Hayabusa Annihilate A Drag Strip
TTS Performance is a specialist in superchargers, and not long ago it did its magic on a 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa. The result was a manic 370-horsepower SuperBusa (as called by TTS), and it was only fair to imagine what this beast would do in a straight line considering TTS’ supercharged 200-HP Harley-Davidson Road King was insanely fast. Lucky for us, the wondering ends now as the TTS team has finally taken the SuperBusa on a drag strip, and to no one’s surprise, it set some blistering times.
E36 BMW 3 Series V12 Sleeper Takes On Ford Mustang GT At The Drag Strip
The battle between American and European sports cars has been raging for over a century, with both continents delivering some awe-inspiring machines. America officially builds the world's most popular sports car, the Ford Mustang, but some might argue that European brands, such as BMW, build more capable vehicles. In this...
Diesel Truck Rolls Coal Into Corvette
This is why you should just do the zipper merge instead of being a jerk…. We’ve all been there, sitting in heavy rush hour traffic merging from one freeway to another when one of the lanes is eliminated. Some people do the right thing and let one car from the other lane merge in front of them, doing what’s called the “zipper merge” like teeth from a zipper coming together. This, along with whether or not you put your shopping cart into the corral in the story parking lot, determines just what kind of person you are. A Corvette driver recently showed he wasn’t that kind of a courteous person and paid dearly for it.
This New Camper Concept Converts an Electric SUV Into a Complete Campsite on Wheels
Alpha Motors wants you to be able to take the whole campsite on the road with you. The Irvine, California-based EV startup recently unveiled a new overlanding concept called the Collaborative Adventure Mobility Platform, or CAMP for short. The ingenious setup pairs the company’s Rex off-roader with a teardrop trailer and includes everything you need to enjoy the outdoors in comfort. At the heart of the concept, is a modified version of the Rex, which only made its debut this past spring. The regular version of the SUV is similar to the two-door Bronco. Here, though, it looks closer to the two-door...
hypebeast.com
Lamborghini's Huracán Sterrato Is a Bonkers V10 All-Terrain Supercar
Lamborghini has officially unveiled the unusual and utterly bonkers Huracán Sterrato. It comes as competitive companies such as Porsche showcase its off-road-ready 911 prototype, and conventional all-terrain cars become increasingly capable of keeping up with the supercars of today. However, for Lamborghini, it takes this one step further by creating the world’s first all-terrain supercar.
Road & Track
Ringbrothers Brings Four Epic Custom Builds to SEMA
Ringbrothers is leaving nothing on the table this year for SEMA. The Wisconsin-based custom car builder has arrived with no fewer than four custom one-off builds for the tuner show, each more epic than the last. Our favorite of the bunch has to be the Enyo 1948 Chevy Super Truck....
Autoblog
Toyota debuts surprisingly stunning next-generation Prius in global reveal
The Toyota Prius may have kickstarted the hybrid vehicle revolution in this country, but it has never been an exciting or attractive car to look at. That’s changing with the upcoming next-generation Prius, and the new car sports a sleek look with stunning lines, as we can see from Toyota's global reveal ahead of its U.S. debut at the L.A. Auto Show.
MotorTrend Magazine
Modern Meets Traditional in This 1932 Ford Deluxe
You truly need to understand our hobby's history to build a "traditional" hot rod. But that's not all. Having patience, being meticulous, and displaying technical skills will no doubt help in creating a project car that will appear to have jumped out of a 1940s, '50s, or '60s HOT ROD Magazine. Augustine "Augie" Esposito happens to have the above aptitudes, and it definitely shows when looking at his real-steel '32 Ford Deluxe.
Autoblog
Jay Leno hospitalized for third-degree burns after garage fire
Comedian and car icon Jay Leno is reportedly in stable condition after being admitted to the hospital Sunday after suffering what TMZ describes as "serious" burns when his 1907 White Steam Car caught fire in the Los Angeles garage where his massive collection of vintage automobiles is stored. Leno was...
2023 Porsche 911 Dakar Gets Classic Rothmans Colors as a Factory Option
Kristen LeeIt can't say Rothmans on the side for obvious reasons, but those are still the iconic colors of Porsche's Dakar domination.
boatingmag.com
Sea-Doo Introduces Limited Edition RXP-X APEX 300
Model offers one-of-a-kind look, hydraulic steering damper and must be ordered by November 30th. Sea-Doo teased a hotrod version of their RXP-X 300 speedster earlier this year, putting F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo in the saddle for a high-speed romp around Miami. As summer waned, we got our own turn at the controls.
Inside the Outdoor Retailer Overhaul: New Winter Show Dates and Additional Events
Outdoor Retailer (OR) is undergoing an overhaul at a time when the trade show is facing obstacles in the wake of its move to Utah. In March, the biannual trade show announced it would move back to its former longtime home, the Salt Palace Convention Center in Utah, after spending five years in Denver at the Colorado Convention Center. While the venue is familiar, the dates of the winter expo will soon change. Today, OR revealed the winter show will move to early November, starting in 2023. The shift is to better support buying and selling cycles. In 2023, the OR winter show...
Road & Track
This Wild STI-Swapped Porsche 911 GT3 Is What SEMA Is All About
SEMA is known for bringing out the wildest custom builds out there, and 2022 is no exception. This Subaru boxer-engine-swapped Porsche 911 GT3 "STI" is the craziest we've seen so far. Purists are not going to like this one. Built by DevSpeed Motorsports in collaboration with Eneos, this car started...
Autoblog
Tesla Semi graphics shows up in the Tesla iOS app
The Tesla Semi is nigh, with reports claiming that on December 1, Pepsi will take delivery of between 10 and 15 battery-electric Semis. Behind the scenes, Tesla's prepping for customer deliveries by updating its iOS App with information on the Semi and the Cybertruck. An outfit called Tesla App Updates always leaps into the code when a new app version drops, and it took apart v4.14.3, discovering code for the Model T which is the Semi, and the Model C designating the Cybertruck. Also hidden where normal app users wouldn't find them are 3D images of the Semi. Tesla App Updates posted the raw files, which Twitter user OlympusDev then rendered with color. It's expected these images will be graphical representations in the Semi's information screens.
Comments / 0