Nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life

By Jessica Patterson
Do you have a remarkable woman in your life? Nominate her for our Remarkable Women contest! The contest begins November 14.

WOWK 13 News looks forward to recognizing the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

WOWK 13 News will celebrate local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

See our Remarkable Women winners for 2019-2020 here!

In March 2023, we’ll highlight four local women who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2022 Woman of the Year Award. Regional winners will participate in a national telecast where the 2022 Nexstar Remarkable Woman will be named.

