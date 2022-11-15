Read full article on original website
ComicBook
WWE's Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and AEW's Jon Moxley Reflect on Legacy of The Shield on 10 Year Anniversary
10 years have somehow passed since The Shield started their takeover of WWE, which all kicked off at Survivor Series in 2012. At the time they were enforcers for CM Punk, but they would go on to become one of WWE's biggest factions and launch three of wrestling's future heavy hitters. Reigns is currently having the best run of his career as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and head of the Bloodline, and Rollins has built yet another standout year for his resume and is the current United States Champion. Meanwhile, Moxley has been one of AEW's biggest stars since joining the company and is currently holding the AEW World Championship for the third time, and all three stars reflected on their beginnings in The Shield in a new interview with Sports Illustrated.
PWMania
WWE Reportedly Offers Steve Austin Another WrestleMania Match
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin returned to the ring this year at WrestleMania 38, and WWE has reportedly offered him a second match. Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match on The Grandest Stage of Them All in April to close out Night 1 of the big event, and shortly after the match, reports surfaced about how Austin enjoyed the experience and was open to making similar appearances in the future.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Adds Rhea Ripley And Another Name To Women's WarGames Match
The field is nearly set for the Women's WarGames Match at the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event – Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley) vs. Team Bianca (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim & an unnamed partner). Ripley and Yim...
411mania.com
Mia Yim Picks Up Win on Raw, Joins WarGames Match For WWE Survivor Series
Mia Yim has her first win after returning to the ring on Raw, and is now part of the WarGames match for Survivor Series. On tonight’s show, Yim defeated Tamina Snuka. Damage CTRL tried to recruit Yim for WarGames later in the show, but she instead chose to align with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.
411mania.com
Various News: Tyrus Fires Back at ‘Woke’ Critics Of His NWA Title Win, Sami Callihan Opening School
Tyrus has heard the complaints about his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship win, and he has a message for those critics. The new NWA Champion posted to Twitter on Monday to respond to those criticizing his win, writing:. “I know what da woke haters trolls cheer for. their boos and hate...
Yardbarker
WWE Raw live results: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the United States Championship tonight on Raw. Balor tried to answer Rollins’ open challenge last week but was interrupted by AJ Styles and The OC. Rollins wound up retaining his US title over Austin Theory, who attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase after Rollins was laid out by Bobby Lashley.
WWE Raw video highlights: Rollins vs. Balor US title match
Rollins was attacked by Austin Theory after the match.
411mania.com
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 11.16.22
Location: Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Connecticut. Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone, Ian Riccaboni. It’s the go home show for Full Gear and that means the card could still use some work. If nothing else, we need to have some more matches in the Contenders tournament as the finals are still set for Saturday. Other than that, odds are we’ll be hearing from MJF and Jon Moxley. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Monday’s Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Women’s WarGames Match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, & Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, & 1 More TBA.
411mania.com
Full Card Announced For Stand Alone Wrestling: Contest of Champions
Stand Alone Wrestling: Contest of Champions will feature Mike “Nova” Bucci’s final match, and the full card is online. SAW announced the following lineup for the show, which airs on December 3rd in Toms River, New Jersey:. * SAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Shawn Donavan vs. Nick Aldis.
411mania.com
New Matches Added To This Week’s Impact Wrestling
Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling is the final show before Over Drive, and an updated lineup is out. Impact has announced the following updated lineup for the show, which airs THursday on AXS TV:. * Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Match: Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan. * X-Division Championship...
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Addresses Tony Khan, WWE And More After AEW Dynamite
MJF had high praise for AEW President Tony Khan after the 11/16 "AEW Dynamite" went off the air, commending his boss for creating "an alternative" in the realm of pro wrestling and for giving wrestlers like himself an opportunity to be on national television. "This man right here [Tony Khan]...
411mania.com
Various News: The Drive to the XFL Preview, XFL Coaches Pick Their Quarterbacks, Gerald Brisco Set for The Gathering IV
– As noted, The Drive to the XFL will air tonight on ESPN 2 at 10:00 pm EST. Here’s a new preview for tonight’s presentation:. – XFL released a town hall video featuring coaches picking their quarterbacks for the upcoming revival:. – WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco...
AEW Dark Elevation spoilers from Bridgeport, CT
AEW taped matches prior to Wednesday's Dynamite in Bridgeport.
411mania.com
Change To Match For Tonight’s WWE Raw
According to WWE, a tag team match for this evening’s Raw will now take place as a singles event. The original announcement states:. Chad Gable and Otis have been a thorn in the side of Matt Riddle for many weeks and now The Original Bro will take on the leader of Alpha Academy.
411mania.com
Change Made To Women’s Match on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced a change to the Interim Women’s World Championship eliminator match on Dynamite tonight. The Bunny is out with an illness, so Anna Jay will be taking her place against Toni Storm. If she wins, she gets a title match after Full Gear.
411mania.com
Impact News: Preview For This Week’s Show, Match For This Week’s Before the Impact
– Impact Wrestling has released a new video previewing this week’s show. You can see the video below:. – Impact has announced that Andrew Everett will face Yuya Uemura on this week’s Before the Impact, which airs at 7:15 AM on Impact! Plus, YouTube and Facebook.
411mania.com
WWE Iron Survivor Challenge Trademark Reportedly Intended For NXT
WWE recently filed a trademark for the “Iron Survivor Challenge,” and a new report says that it is intended to be used in NXT. Fightful Select reports that the current plan is to use the name as a new match type on the Tuesday night brand. While details are scarce, the site notes that sources said it may have some “scramble”-type aspect as well as other “unique” elements that have been pitched.
wrestletalk.com
MJF Reacts To Not Facing CM Punk At AEW Full Gear
MJF made his long awaited return to AEW television back at All Out. MJF was revealed as the masked joker in the Casino Ladder match at the start of the show, confronting AEW World Champion CM Punk after his victory over Jon Moxley in the main event. After the show,...
411mania.com
The Elite To Make Return at AEW Full Gear In Trios Title Match
The Elite are set to make their return to AEW at Full Gear in a match for the Trios Tag Team Championships. It was announced on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite that Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks will return to AEW TV for the first time since All Out, battling Death Triangle for the Trios Titles.
