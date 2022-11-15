DUI charges are pending against a Leechburg man who was found passed out at a gas station in Armstrong Township on November 6th. State police say this happened at a gas station near the intersection of Route 422 and Miller drive. The driver, identified only as a 42-year-old man from Leechburg, was found by police asleep in the car that was parked crooked near the gas pumps. The motor was running, the radio was on loudly and there was fresh vomit found outside of the car. Police determined he was under the influence of alcohol and was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for a blood draw.

LEECHBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO