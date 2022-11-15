Read full article on original website
JOANNE (PALILLA) ADAMSKY, 80
Joanne (Palilla) Adamsky, 80, of Indiana died Friday, November 11, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Born October 15, 1942 in Rural Valley, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Susan (Zoffuto) Palilla. Joanne graduated from Indiana High School. In addition to raising her family, she worked for...
BRADY CHARLES BOLLINGER, 27
Brady Charles Bollinger, 27, of Blairsville, PA passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in North Apollo, PA as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. The son of Bradley L. Bollinger and Rebekah R. Gordish, he was born September 25, 1995 in Indiana, PA. Brady was a...
LARRY RITCHIE, 79
Larry Eugene Ritchie, 79, of Hillsdale, PA went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 14, 2022 from the Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana, PA. The son of Fred Oakley and Helen Cora (Little) Ritchie, he was born on September 25, 1943 in Dayton, PA. Larry was a...
JOHN JOSEPH KLINE, SR., 90
John Joseph Kline, Sr., 90, of Creekside, PA passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. John was born August 8, 1932 to parents Wetzel and Agnes Kline. After he graduated from Indiana High School, he went on to earn his degree as a machinist in 1951.
MAN CHARGED WITH STABBING IN INDIANA BOROUGH
A Blairsville man was arrested on Wednesday night in Indiana Borough after an incident near the intersection of North 4th Street and Oak Street. Indiana Borough Police said that at about 5:00 PM, members of the Indiana Borough Police Department were dispatched to a call of a man being assaulted at the intersection. When police arrived, they found the victim, the suspect and some eyewitnesses. The victim, identified only as a 30-year-old man, told police that he was attacked with a knife by 51-year-old Billy J. Fridley. Police also discovered the victim and Fridley knew each other had had a past conflict.
ACCIDENTS REPORTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
Drivers should be careful of a few accidents that have been reported this morning that have brought out Indiana County Fire Crews. The first accident today was a crash on the bridge that carries Route 22 West over the Conemaugh River near Jonette. Blairsville and Black Lick fire crews are assisting fire crews from Westmoreland County on the scene. The crash was reported at 6:09 this morning.
INDIANA BOROUGH OFFICIALS WARN OF BLINKING RED LIGHT AT 4TH AND PHILADELPHIA STREETS
Those going through the intersection of 4th and Philadelphia Street may notice that the traffic light there is blinking red. Indiana Borough officials are reminding everyone to approach that intersection with caution. Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said that the light has an electronic malfunction due to a vehicle...
NO ONE HURT AS TRACTOR TRAILER COLLIDED WITH STRUCTURE IN INDIANA BOROUGH
Indiana Borough Police say no injuries were reported as a tractor-trailer truck crashed into a structure in the borough on Tuesday. Police say that officers were dispatched at 2:31 PM in the 00 block of North Foundry Avenue. Officers found that a building on the corner of North Foundry and Philadelphia Street sustained damaged to an external fan-exhaust port when it was hit by an International tractor-trailer driven by Tyease Smith of Cleveland.
IUP, IRMC TEAMING UP FOR NATIONAL RURAL HEALTH DAY
Officials with both IUP and the Indiana Regional Medical Center announced this afternoon that both entities are teaming up for National Rural Health Day this Thursday. In a news release, it was announced that both will be collaborating for a launch of a new podcast called “Rural Health Pulse.” It will be a free show available on IRMC’s website and will have monthly episodes produced by IUP Comm Media students under the direction of faculty member Dr. Mark Piwinsky.
TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN WHITE TOWNSHIP DUE TO ICY CONDITIONS
No injuries were reported in a crash that happened last night in White Township. Indiana County 911 reported the crash happened at 11:06 PM on Route 286 East. Indiana fire department and the state police were dispatched at that time. Indiana fire officials said it was the perfect combination of low light, a light snowfall and a frozen overpass deck that made conditions ripe for the crash on the overpass from Philadelphia Street to Route 286 going to Clymer. When the pickup truck hit the ice, it started to rotate and slide, but when it got off the bridge deck and back on pavement, the truck rolled over onto the pavement.
IUP TEAMS, PITT BOTH ON THE COURT TODAY
The IUP basketball teams both play at the KCAC today, with the women tipping off at 11 AM against Rosemont in the 8th Annual Education Day game. IUP started the season with wins on Friday and Saturday against Davis & Elkins and Lincoln. Rosemont opened its season yesterday with a 79-67 loss to Penn State Abington. IUP is 7-0 in Education Day games, winning by an average margin of 47 points.
DUI CHARGES PENDING FOR INCIDENT IN ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
DUI charges are pending against a Leechburg man who was found passed out at a gas station in Armstrong Township on November 6th. State police say this happened at a gas station near the intersection of Route 422 and Miller drive. The driver, identified only as a 42-year-old man from Leechburg, was found by police asleep in the car that was parked crooked near the gas pumps. The motor was running, the radio was on loudly and there was fresh vomit found outside of the car. Police determined he was under the influence of alcohol and was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for a blood draw.
IUP MEN SPRINT PAST BOWIE STATE ON MEMORABLE NIGHT
Both IUP basketball teams are 3-0 after yesterday’s action at the KCAC. The women took the court first for the annual Education Day game and won on a record-setting day, 102-20. The game set a new women’s basketball attendance record with 2,992 fans as IUP tied its second largest margin of victory. Every IUP player scored, led by Anna Rafferty and freshman Hope Cook, the Indiana High grad, each with 15 points. Grace Spadaro and Daniela Shaughnessy each had 13.
PURCHASE LINE ADMINISTRATION AUTHORIZED TO SEEK BIDS FOR NEW SIGNS
Sign upgrades were discussed last night at the Purchase Line School Board Meeting. The board approved authorizing the administration to seek bids for new electronic signs for both the elementary and high school complexes. Superintendent Shawn Ford said it’s because both signs need upgrades. No timeline is in place...
IUP FOOTBALL WELL-REPRESENTED IN ALL-PSAC WEST HONORS
Graphics used are from IUP Football’s Twitter. This afternoon, 12 IUP student-athletes were awarded All-PSAC West honors. Duane Brown headlined honorees after being named the PSAC West Offensive Player of the Year. Brown hauled in 66 receptions with 1,045 yards and 16 touchdowns this season for the PSAC Champion Crimson Hawks.
TORTORELLA: IUP COULD USE THE TIME OFF TO REST, HEAL
IUP gets a rare in-season break this weekend after drawing a bye for the first round of the NCAA Division Two football playoffs. The Crimson Hawks are the top seed in Super Region One and are one of four teams in the nation to get the extra week of rest, which will allow some of IUP’s injured players to heal. They played Saturday without All-American wide receiver Duane Brown and lost leading rusher Dayjure Stewart in the first quarter.
PLEA AND SENTENCING HEARINGS SCHEDULED TODAY FOR INDIANA COUNTY COURT
Several plea and sentencing hearings are scheduled for today in Indiana County Court. Many of the cases today involve drug or DUI-related charges, but one person will be sentenced today on two different cases of theft. Byron Paul Bishop, a 30-year-old from Nanty-Glo, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking in two cases. The first case goes back to September 22nd of 2021. The second case happened on October 31st of the same year.
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE REPORT ASSAULT INCIDENT
At approximately 5 pm this afternoon, the Indiana Borough Police department responded to the report of an assault actively occurring near the intersection of North 4th Street and Oak Street. Officers remain on scene conducting the investigation. IBPD was assisted on scene by Citizens Ambulance Service. The investigation remains active.
BLAIRSVILLE WOMAN CHARGED WITH HOMICIDE SCHEDULED FOR PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCE TODAY
A Blairsville woman accused of criminal homicide will be in court today for a pre-trial conference. Court documents show that the conference for 29-year-old Matraca Lynn Vrana will be held this morning in Indiana County court. Along with criminal homicide, she faces charges of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault connected with the death of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Matthew Hill of Blairsville on September 10th of last year. Police in Blairsville at the time said the two were involved in a domestic dispute when Vrana grabbed a rifle and allegedly fired a shot that hit Hill in the head. He was pronounced dead at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
INDIANA SCHOOL BOARD POSTPONES ACT 34 HEARING FOR EISENHOWER PROJECT
On Monday night, the Indiana School Board announced that they are postponing the hearing process connected with the Eisenhower fire restoration and improvement project. In a statement made at the start of the meeting, Board President Walter Schroth said that several members of the board were surprised by the potential cost of the project that was discussed at a previous board meeting.
