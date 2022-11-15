ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Landgraf files Texas Energy Independence Act

By Odessa American
State Rep. Brooks Landgraf

AUSTIN State Rep. Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) filed House Bill 33 to stall the implementation of any new federal regulations on oil or natural gas production in Texas, a press release stated.

HB 33, nicknamed the “Texas Energy Independence Act,” is the first of several pieces of legislation Landgraf plans to file during the 2023 legislative session to defend Texas energy.

“The goal of HB 33 is to ensure no Texas state taxpayer dollars or resources are used to implement any new federal regulations on oil and gas production in Texas,” Landgraf stated in the press release. “The Biden Administration has Texas energy in its crosshairs, and we need to make sure that we aren’t supplying them with ammunition.”

House Bill 33 prohibits Texas state agencies and officials from contracting with or providing assistance to any federal agency or official regarding the enforcement of a federal statute, order, rule, or regulation regulating oil and gas operations if the regulation is not already existing law.

“Texas oil and gas production provides billions of dollars of tax revenue and directly or indirectly employs Texans in every corner of the state,” Landgraf stated in the press release. “We produce oil and natural gas cleaner, safer, and with more concern for human life and dignity than any other major oil producing region on earth. The Texas Energy Independence Act will help preserve the Texas economy, and, hopefully, the United States of America as a global force for good.”

Landgraf and the other members of the Texas legislature will convene for the 88th Texas Legislative Session on January 10, 2023. Members of the Texas House and Texas Senate may file bills for the 2023 legislative session as early as November 14, 2022. The Texas legislature meets at the Texas Capitol building for a 140-day regular session beginning the second Tuesday in January every odd-numbered year to vote on proposed legislation and pass a balanced state budget.

