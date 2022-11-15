Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Warm the Children fundraising campaign underway locally
The Warm the Children campaign is underway through the Kiwanis Club of Hopkinsville and donations can be made to the program now. Organizer Nikki Chambers kicked off the initiative with the club recently, saying they’re looking for volunteers for helping with shopping and seeking more donations to help keep local children in warm clothing this winter. She says the shopping kicks off November 28 and they’re supporting roughly 250 children this year.
clarksvillenow.com
Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville adds Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Clinic
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville is pleased to add Tennova Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine to the Tennova Medical Group family. Located at 1810 Madison St. in Clarksville, the clinic is served by long-time resident and physician Dr. William Beauchamp. Joining Beauchamp at the clinic is Josh Thornhill, certified physician assistant. Tennova Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine specializes in the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of orthopaedic diseases and injuries. Services include joint replacement surgery, arthritis care, hand, foot and ankle surgery, pain management, sports medicine and more.
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Robertson County for Nov. 15, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Robertson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 15, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. Important Information about Food Premises Reports. The information posted at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture...
whopam.com
Christian County elementary schools earn Purple Star Designation
All eight elementary schools in Christian County have received a Purple Star Designation from the Kentucky Department of Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities. According to a news release, the Purple Star Program is part of the Department of Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities’ Strategies to strengthen the resiliency...
wkdzradio.com
Project ‘Forgotten Angels’ Well Underway In Pennyrile
Targeting residents that live in “personal care homes,” the 16th Annual “Forgotten Angels” Project is underway for the region — in hopes of bringing joy and gifts to those younger, suffering from mental illness. Cindy Tabor, Pennyrile District ombudsman, said during Monday’s Pennyrile Area Development...
whopam.com
Christmas at the Bend
As many as 400 youngsters and parents are expected to attend the 10th annual Christmas at the Bend event on Saturday, December 3rd at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center in Hopkinsville. The event will take place from 11:00 am -1:00 pm, with focus on family fun through various activities. The 11:00...
wkdzradio.com
Joy Closet Looking Ahead After One Year Of Progress
Serving foster children and their families in the Pennyrile and beyond, Joy Closet in Hopkinsville has grown tremendously in a year’s time. From the basement of Southside Church of Christ, to a 2,400-square-foot facility on Skyline Drive, Director Heather Gray and the non-profit pillar now reside on Belmont Hill in the old elementary school — 7,500 square feet of free materials necessary for those often forgotten.
clarksvillenow.com
Turkeys for Troops this weekend in Clarksville, with 1,500 free turkeys going to military families | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Now in its fifth year, Turkeys for Troops is back, providing 1,500 free turkeys to active-duty military, veterans and their families. This week, Sammy Stuard, president and CEO of F&M Bank, and Sara Golden join Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to talk about this important Thanksgiving tradition and the difference it makes in our community.
clarksvillenow.com
Habitat for Humanity to celebrate 5,000 homes built in Tennessee
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee will celebrate its 5,000th house built in the state of Tennessee with host affiliate Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TN (MCTN) on Thursday at 11 a.m. State and local officials as well as volunteers and key partners will come together...
wkdzradio.com
F And M Bank Challenges Community To Help Finish Grace House
One of the newest banking institutions in Hopkinsville is challenging the community to help Grace and Mercy complete the Grace House with little or no debt. F and M Bank board member John Peck and Market President Ryan Milauskus presented a $5,000 check to help with the cost of renovating the Grace and Mercy Grace House that will house three apartments to help ladies transition from the year-long program back to their new lives. Peck says the Grace House is the next step in the growth of the ministry.
Kem reflects on career in public service
When Mike Kem retires at the end of the year, he’ll have served as Christian County’s clerk for 24 years. Some of his younger constituents might not know what Kem faced when he first took office — but I am old enough to remember that era in county government, and for that reason, I thought it was appropriate to take some time on Election Day to talk with him about his career in public service.
Nominations sought for best holiday decorations in Hopkinsville
Hopkinsville Public Works is seeking nominations from local residents for its annual holiday decorations contest and will award 12 prizes for Best Decorated Residence (one in each ward) and one prize for Best Decorated Business. The goal of the contest “is to recognize the efforts of Hopkinsville residents and businesses...
Muhlenberg County woman last seen walking on busy highway
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a woman that seemingly disappeared last week. Deputies say 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton was reported missing and last seen on November 11 around noon, walking along Highway 431. The person who saw her says she was heading […]
whopam.com
Five to be inducted into Todd County High Schools Hall of Fame
Five notable names are the newest inductees into the Todd County High Schools Hall of Fame. They are Arthur Green, Mattie Knight Sanders, Frank Burnett Simpson, Dr. William “Bill” Weathers, and Carolyn Wells. Chairman Fred Harper says the names were chosen by an anonymous selection committee. Green, a...
whopam.com
Cold and mostly dry week of weather expected
After the first minor snow event of the season over the weekend, this week is looking to be cold with very little precipitation. After some light rain comes to an end Tuesday morning, Meteorologist Andy Lesage with the National Weather Service in Paducah says there will be below normal temperatures with highs mostly in the 40’s and dry conditions the rest of the week.
whopam.com
Naomi Sisk Brashears
(Age 93, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Friday November 18th at 1pm at Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 11:30am to 12:30pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
clarksvillenow.com
County approves new employee pay plan to take effect in December
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County employees will soon see changes to their pay checks following unanimous approval of a new pay plan. At the County Commission’s meeting Monday evening, there was no opposition to adopting the new pay plan, which had been discussed in detail during the informal session on Nov. 7. The pay plan was based on the results of a pay study performed by McGrath Human Resources Group.
Hopkinsville store is taking Santa Claus photos on Friday
Santa Claus will make an appearance at Herb Hays Furniture and Mattress from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and parents are invited to bring children in for a visit. A photographer will be present to take photos, and the store will email images to families at no charge, employee Elizabeth Sparks said. Pet owners are also welcome to bring their “well-behaved” animals into the store for a photo with Santa Claus, she said.
whopam.com
Patricia Comperry
(Age 86, of Clarksville, TN) Graveside service will be held in Pulaski, TN at a later date. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
1 flown to Nashville hospital following shooting in Clarksville
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive.
