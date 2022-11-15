One of the newest banking institutions in Hopkinsville is challenging the community to help Grace and Mercy complete the Grace House with little or no debt. F and M Bank board member John Peck and Market President Ryan Milauskus presented a $5,000 check to help with the cost of renovating the Grace and Mercy Grace House that will house three apartments to help ladies transition from the year-long program back to their new lives. Peck says the Grace House is the next step in the growth of the ministry.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO