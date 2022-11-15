ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas is one of the most fascinating places in the US. Read on to discover some of the best mini road trips from Dallas. Dallas is the ninth-largest city in the US. The Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area is the fourth-largest metropolitan area in the United States. Dallas was founded in 1841 and officially became a city in 1856. The city quickly became a regional commercial and financial center due to its strategic location along trade routes. Dallas was also a major stop on the Texas and Pacific Railway.
CBS19

Airmen who died in Dallas air show crash had local ties to Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Men who died flying historic aircraft in a Dallas air show had flown all over the world during their careers, including over Tyler and Smith County. Capt. Terry Barker, Leonard "Len" Root, Dan Ragan, Craig Hutain and Curt Rowe all took part in the 2021 inaugural Rose City Airfest in Tyler, which drew thousands of attendees and enthusiasts to meet pilots and see military aircraft at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. One of the planes that was destroyed during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow on Saturday was the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders war craft, which was also featured in the inaugural Tyler air show.
CBS DFW

Authorities identify airmen killed during Wings Over Dallas show

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Commemorative Air Force has released the names of all six victims of Saturday's midair collision at Wings Over Dallas.The airmen were killed when two World War II-era military planes collided and crashed at Dallas Executive Airport on Nov. 14. The following are the names of the B-17 Flying Fortress and P-63 Kingcobra flight crews involved in the crash. Terry BarkerCraig HutainKevin "K5" MichelsDan RaganLeonard "Len" RootCurt Rowe"We are heartbroken to announce that the following members of the Commemorative Air Force went west on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow while performing. Please join us...
CBS DFW

Authorities identify victims killed in fatal collision at Dallas air show

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Authorities confirmed this morning that there were six fatalities in a mid-air collision that took place at a Dallas air show on Saturday.On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Dallas Judge Clay Jenkins confirmed that the Medical Examiner's Office had determined that all six people onboard the two airplanes were killed in the crash. The first of the six victims was identified Saturday night by the Allied Pilots Association as Terry Barker.Barker, 67, of Keller, is a former two-term city council member who was well-known and respected in his community. He had served as an Army helicopter pilot, retiring as...
CBS DFW

2 airplanes collide and crash during Wings Over Dallas air show

Two World War II-era airplanes collided and crashed while performing a flyover at a commemorative event in Texas on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the planes.A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra were participating in the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas air show when they collided mid-air near the Dallas Executive Airport just before 1:30 p.m. local time, the FAA said.According to the event's website, several planes were scheduled to do a flyover demonstration Saturday afternoon. Social media posts showed hundreds of people gathered to watch the flyover. The 3-day event is in honor of Veteran's Day, which was Friday.The Dallas Executive Airport Twitter account tweeted early Saturday afternoon that there had been an "incident" during the show, and that fire authorities were responding to the scene.The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
