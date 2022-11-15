Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Council Members Crystal Chism and Adam Bazaldua Named Honorary Chairs for 3rd Annual Not My Son 'Picture This' GalaLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas couple go viral for controversial relationship adviceAsh JurbergDallas, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
After the B-17 Airshow Crash, Only Nine Remain AirworthyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Awesome Mini Road Trips You Can Take Around Dallas
Dallas is one of the most fascinating places in the US. Read on to discover some of the best mini road trips from Dallas. Dallas is the ninth-largest city in the US. The Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area is the fourth-largest metropolitan area in the United States. Dallas was founded in 1841 and officially became a city in 1856. The city quickly became a regional commercial and financial center due to its strategic location along trade routes. Dallas was also a major stop on the Texas and Pacific Railway.
Airmen who died in Dallas air show crash had local ties to Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Men who died flying historic aircraft in a Dallas air show had flown all over the world during their careers, including over Tyler and Smith County. Capt. Terry Barker, Leonard "Len" Root, Dan Ragan, Craig Hutain and Curt Rowe all took part in the 2021 inaugural Rose City Airfest in Tyler, which drew thousands of attendees and enthusiasts to meet pilots and see military aircraft at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. One of the planes that was destroyed during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow on Saturday was the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders war craft, which was also featured in the inaugural Tyler air show.
americanmilitarynews.com
Former Keller councilman, 67, among victims of midair collision at Dallas air show
A retired American Airlines pilot who previously served on the Keller city council was among six people who died Saturday when two World War II-era planes collided in midair at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at the Dallas Executive Airport. In 2001, Terry Barker described to a reporter his 10-year...
Authorities identify airmen killed during Wings Over Dallas show
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Commemorative Air Force has released the names of all six victims of Saturday's midair collision at Wings Over Dallas.The airmen were killed when two World War II-era military planes collided and crashed at Dallas Executive Airport on Nov. 14. The following are the names of the B-17 Flying Fortress and P-63 Kingcobra flight crews involved in the crash. Terry BarkerCraig HutainKevin "K5" MichelsDan RaganLeonard "Len" RootCurt Rowe"We are heartbroken to announce that the following members of the Commemorative Air Force went west on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow while performing. Please join us...
Columbus area man among 6 people killed in Dallas air show crash
COLUMBUS — A Columbus area man from Hilliard was among the six people who reportedly died during an air show crash in Texas Saturday afternoon, according to our news partner WBNS-TV in Columbus. >>Officials: 6 people killed after WWII bomber, fighter aircraft collide during Texas airshow. Six people were...
enchantingtexas.com
17 Awesome Things to do in Historic Gruene, Texas
Located in the Texas Hill Country, exactly midway between Austin and San Antonio, you will find a slice of Texas’ past: the Gruene Dance Hall. This is Texas’ oldest dance hall and it has a very unique history. Gruene, Texas (pronounced Green, Texas) was a former German town...
Three of the Top 100 Cities in The World are Located in Texas
I'm just gonna say it, I find it hard to believe we didn't land between 78-82 cities on this list. Think you know which Lone Star Cities made the list? Our highest rated city is not our capital, nor is it Dallas, TX. Nope, the honor of the the No....
'He died doing what he loved': Montgomery County pilot is 1 of 6 killed in Dallas air show
Craig Hutain had his pilot license since 1975 and had more than 34,000 hours of flying, according to the Commemorative Air Force.
Authorities identify victims killed in fatal collision at Dallas air show
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Authorities confirmed this morning that there were six fatalities in a mid-air collision that took place at a Dallas air show on Saturday.On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Dallas Judge Clay Jenkins confirmed that the Medical Examiner's Office had determined that all six people onboard the two airplanes were killed in the crash. The first of the six victims was identified Saturday night by the Allied Pilots Association as Terry Barker.Barker, 67, of Keller, is a former two-term city council member who was well-known and respected in his community. He had served as an Army helicopter pilot, retiring as...
5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes west Texas
The epicenter of the quake was in Toyah, Texas, but could reportedly be felt as far as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, almost 400 miles away.
When Traveling Keep In Mind Of The Most Frustrating Texas Airport
Let me paint the scene: you just landed, you're off the plane for your layover & now you have to book it because you only have 20 minutes to reach your next flight. I can't tell you how many times this has happened to me; nearly every time I go to visit family. It's even worse when you finally REACH your gate to find that your flight has either been delayed or canceled.
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
With this years HOT summer behind us, it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas!. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's Alpine -X...
Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. RODRIGUEZ, JOSE EDUARDO SILVA alias RODRIGUEZ, JOSE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 30; ADDRESS:...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Austin on Monday. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the 1500 block of U.S. 183 at around 1:50 a.m.
Mayor confirms ‘Yellowstone’ will film in this North Texas town
The hit television show starring Kevin Costner "Yellowstone" will be filming in North Texas this week.
Unusually strong earthquake rattles Lone Star State
A 5.4-magnitude earthquake shook west Texas on Wednesday afternoon.
B-17 In Horrific Mid-Air Collision At Dallas Airshow (Updated)
Alan Wilson/WikicommonsLocal authorities are responding after the fiery crash in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood.
2 airplanes collide and crash during Wings Over Dallas air show
Two World War II-era airplanes collided and crashed while performing a flyover at a commemorative event in Texas on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the planes.A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra were participating in the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas air show when they collided mid-air near the Dallas Executive Airport just before 1:30 p.m. local time, the FAA said.According to the event's website, several planes were scheduled to do a flyover demonstration Saturday afternoon. Social media posts showed hundreds of people gathered to watch the flyover. The 3-day event is in honor of Veteran's Day, which was Friday.The Dallas Executive Airport Twitter account tweeted early Saturday afternoon that there had been an "incident" during the show, and that fire authorities were responding to the scene.The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Report says this restaurant serves the best barbecue in Texas
Texas is known for its great barbecue. No matter where you go in the Lone Star State you are for sure going to find yourself some incredible food.
Comments / 7