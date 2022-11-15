ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, Nasdaq jumps 1.5% amid optimistic inflation data

U.S. stocks gained Tuesday amid another cooler-than-expected inflation report, even as fresh geopolitical tension threw a wrench into the rally midday. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed higher by 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) inched higher by 0.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) jumped 1.5% higher, for its best close since September.
kalkinemedia.com

U.S. dollar surges as traders say markets overreacted to U.S. inflation data

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against the euro and sterling on Monday, after sliding to multi-months high, as expectations of a less aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike faded with traders saying market overreacted to a modest miss on U.S. inflation. Last week, the dollar index fell 4%,...
The Staten Island Advance

Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index rose by 7.7% in October compared to the same month last year, according to the latest release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This was considered good news as for the last several months, the jump in the CPI has been between 8% and 9%. However, the single headline figure is […]
moneyweek.com

US inflation drops to 7.7%

US inflation slowed in October. The consumer price index rose 7.7% year on year in October, the smallest annual increase since the start of the year. The figure is below the 8% forecast by economists and down from 8.2% last month. This reading suggests inflation might have peaked, taking pressure...
CBS News

Stocks rise on cooler-than-expected inflation data

Stocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday, boosted by more signs the nation's high inflation may be falling off faster than expected. But a flare-up of worries about the war in Ukraine kept Wall Street shaky Tuesday and undercut much of its big morning gains. The S&P 500 rose 34.48 points,...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report

Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
Citrus County Chronicle

Stocks fall as Fed signals rates need to go still higher

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday and Treasury yields rose after more indications from the Federal Reserve that it may need to raise interest rates much higher than many people expect to get inflation under control. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 12:03...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage blowout rally after milder CPI print

U.S. stocks posted outsized gains Thursday, logging their biggest one-day climb in two years, as Wall Street cheered lighter-than-expected inflation data and monitored midterm election tallies. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October reflected a 7.7% increase over last year and 0.4% increase over the prior month, better than Wall...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink as retail sales beat, Target earnings miss

U.S. stocks fell in a lackluster session Wednesday as Wall Street weighed an earnings warning from retail bellwether Target against government data on retail sales that showed robust consumer spending ahead of the key holiday season. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) shed 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was...
CNN

Inflation is cooling, and Wall Street loves it

Stocks ended the day higher Tuesday after the US government reported that wholesale prices rose at a far less dramatic rate than expected. That news come just a few days after another report showed that the pace of consumer price increases was also slowing.
CNBC

European markets close higher as another report suggests cooling U.S. inflation

European markets advanced on Tuesday after another report signaled that U.S. inflation could be slowing, boosting bets that the Federal Reserve may ease up on interest rate hikes. European markets. The U.S. producer price index, a measure of wholesale inflation, increased by 0.2% month-on-month against a Dow Jones consensus estimate...
CNBC

Dollar loses ground after economic data boosts risk appetite

The U.S. dollar lost ground to other currencies after U.S. economic data provided further evidence that inflation was starting to ease. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday echoed weekend comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller that interest rates need to keep rising to battle inflation. The U.S. dollar lost...
msn.com

S&P 500 rises on inflation data, but rocky on geopolitics

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 gained on Tuesday, fueled by softer-than-expected inflation data that raised hopes of a pullback in rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, but a report of Russian missiles crossing into Poland sparked volatility in the latter half of the session. Equities were boosted by Tuesday's...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy