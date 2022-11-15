Read full article on original website
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, Nasdaq jumps 1.5% amid optimistic inflation data
U.S. stocks gained Tuesday amid another cooler-than-expected inflation report, even as fresh geopolitical tension threw a wrench into the rally midday. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed higher by 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) inched higher by 0.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) jumped 1.5% higher, for its best close since September.
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. dollar surges as traders say markets overreacted to U.S. inflation data
LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against the euro and sterling on Monday, after sliding to multi-months high, as expectations of a less aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike faded with traders saying market overreacted to a modest miss on U.S. inflation. Last week, the dollar index fell 4%,...
This FAANG Stock Is Crushing It Despite Inflation
This tech giant is one of Warren Buffett's favorite stocks for a reason.
Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring
The consumer price index rose by 7.7% in October compared to the same month last year, according to the latest release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This was considered good news as for the last several months, the jump in the CPI has been between 8% and 9%. However, the single headline figure is […]
moneyweek.com
US inflation drops to 7.7%
US inflation slowed in October. The consumer price index rose 7.7% year on year in October, the smallest annual increase since the start of the year. The figure is below the 8% forecast by economists and down from 8.2% last month. This reading suggests inflation might have peaked, taking pressure...
Stocks rise on cooler-than-expected inflation data
Stocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday, boosted by more signs the nation's high inflation may be falling off faster than expected. But a flare-up of worries about the war in Ukraine kept Wall Street shaky Tuesday and undercut much of its big morning gains. The S&P 500 rose 34.48 points,...
Mortgage rates fall below 7% in the largest weekly drop since July as inflationary pressures ease
A key US mortgage rate fell below 7%, marking the largest weekly fall since July, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.9%, down from 7.14%. The rate has slipped as Treasury yields pull back on signs of easing inflation. A...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report
Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
Citrus County Chronicle
Stocks fall as Fed signals rates need to go still higher
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday and Treasury yields rose after more indications from the Federal Reserve that it may need to raise interest rates much higher than many people expect to get inflation under control. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 12:03...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage blowout rally after milder CPI print
U.S. stocks posted outsized gains Thursday, logging their biggest one-day climb in two years, as Wall Street cheered lighter-than-expected inflation data and monitored midterm election tallies. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October reflected a 7.7% increase over last year and 0.4% increase over the prior month, better than Wall...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink as retail sales beat, Target earnings miss
U.S. stocks fell in a lackluster session Wednesday as Wall Street weighed an earnings warning from retail bellwether Target against government data on retail sales that showed robust consumer spending ahead of the key holiday season. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) shed 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was...
Home price declines will accelerate even as sales bottom out early next year, economist says
The decline in home prices will accelerate even as sales are headed for a bottom early next year, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. The assessment came as the NAHB index fell for the 11th straight month to hit the lowest since April 2020. "The good news for homebuilders is that a...
Inflation is cooling, and Wall Street loves it
Stocks ended the day higher Tuesday after the US government reported that wholesale prices rose at a far less dramatic rate than expected. That news come just a few days after another report showed that the pace of consumer price increases was also slowing.
Biden official throws cold water on report of waning inflation: 'We have a ways to go'
Americans shouldn't read too much into the slight dip in inflation in October, a top official at President Biden's Federal Reserve said Monday. Inflation spiked throughout 2022.
CNBC
European markets close higher as another report suggests cooling U.S. inflation
European markets advanced on Tuesday after another report signaled that U.S. inflation could be slowing, boosting bets that the Federal Reserve may ease up on interest rate hikes. European markets. The U.S. producer price index, a measure of wholesale inflation, increased by 0.2% month-on-month against a Dow Jones consensus estimate...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher On Soft Inflation Data, Walmart Earnings Beat
Stocks ended higher Tuesday, but pared earlier gains following reports that Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people. Russia’s Defense Ministry denied targeting the border, CNN reported, and called the reports by Polish media “a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation." The Commerce...
CNBC
Dollar loses ground after economic data boosts risk appetite
The U.S. dollar lost ground to other currencies after U.S. economic data provided further evidence that inflation was starting to ease. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday echoed weekend comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller that interest rates need to keep rising to battle inflation. The U.S. dollar lost...
msn.com
S&P 500 rises on inflation data, but rocky on geopolitics
(Reuters) - The S&P 500 gained on Tuesday, fueled by softer-than-expected inflation data that raised hopes of a pullback in rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, but a report of Russian missiles crossing into Poland sparked volatility in the latter half of the session. Equities were boosted by Tuesday's...
